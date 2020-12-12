When temperatures plummet, you’ll want to invest in a quality winter jacket to help you stay warm and dry. Luckily, the best Columbia winter jackets come in a variety of styles, ranging from extra warm water-resistant coats to lighter-weight jackets, so it's easy to find one that'll suit you best. Lightweight jackets made from soft and cozy fleece are a great option for milder days or layering, while bulkier coats usually feature a water-resistant or waterproof exterior made from polyester or nylon. Be sure to take your location’s weather into account when choosing a coat — both with regard to warmth and waterproofing.

If extreme warmth is your primary need, be on the lookout for coats with a thick lining or insulation. Columbia’s well-known Omni-heat lining is super lightweight, warm, and breathable, but the brand also makes coats insulated with goose down (aka the warmest option, except for when it gets wet) or synthetic down (which handles wet conditions better than goose down). Beyond lining and insulation, many Columbia jackets also have additional features that can help to keep you warm. Some coats have a chin guard designed to trap heat, while others feature a longer length to give you maximum protection against frigid temps. You'll also likely want a jacket that has a hood to keep your head and neck warm (though most do).

Warmth isn't everyone's primary winter concern though, and if you live in a place that gets more rain than snow, a totally waterproof rain jacket may be your best bet to get protection from the elements. Since you never know when a rainstorm may strike, there are waterproof jackets that are lightweight and packable, too. Waterproof jackets can become warmer when layered with fleece, so keep in mind that your best bet may be a combination of layers, rather than a single winter jacket.

Amazon reviewers are totally wild about these six Columbia jackets. These picks are all warm, comfortable, and built to last — you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

1. A Lightweight Breathable Winter Jacket

With more than 5,200 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, this jacket from Columbia is a fan-favorite on the site, and it’s easy to see why. The quilted jacket is super warm, but still ultra-lightweight, with Columbia’s famous Omni-heat lining to help retain heat without weighing things down. The longer length and hood make it easy to warm more than just your torso, keeping you toastier overall. The outer shell of the coat is made from 100% polyester that's water-repellant, but not waterproof.

This pick comes in 11 colors and features a zipper closure, cuffs with thumb holes to keep your hands warm, and multiple pockets (two of which are zippered) to stash items. When it gets dirty, it's super simple to clean — just throw it in the washing machine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the perfect winter coat! It is light weight, but thanks to the Omni-heat, you are toasty warm. I live in Chicago, and it keeps the wind out and the heat in. It fits perfectly- I am a 16, and the 1X was perfect with room to wear a sweater underneath. The coat feels amazing- the outer layer is smooth and the added finger "covers" are a nice bonus."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2. A Stylishly Cozy Puffer Jacket

Style is the name of the game when it comes to this lightweight puffer jacket from Columbia, with its fashionably puffy good looks and a range of cute colors to choose from. Luckily, it's not just a pretty jacket — it's also super warm. The coat boasts a longer length that'll protect your thighs from dropping temps and Thermarator insulation (a type of synthetic down) to keep you toasty even when wet. Finally, a hood with a soft chin guard does double duty, both shielding your head and neck from the weather while preventing heat from escaping.

This machine-washable coat features a water-resistant (but not waterproof) nylon exterior — a must for wet weather conditions. A two-way main zipper and zippered hand pockets are also helpful add-ons.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I ordered this coat for a mountain vacation with cold temps. It was so warm!!!! And fit really well. The hood is great, as well as the stand up collar, kept the wind out. This coat exceeded my expectations, it was awesome!"

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3. A Synthetic Down Jacket With A Removable Faux Fur Hood

With its warm synthetic down insulation and removable faux-fur trimmed hood, there is clearly lots to love about this Columbia jacket. But it honestly doesn’t end with these warming features; the coat also features a water-resistant exterior (made from 100% polyester) ensuring that you stay dry all winter long. It won't be hard to stay clean all winter long as well, since this pick is machine washable.

The coat features a two-way main zipper, multiple pockets, and a longer length with a drop tail design for added protection and coverage in the back. Nab it in a handful of colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this!! I did a happy dance!! I have been in serious needed a proper winter coat for New England winter for a few years now. I haven't been able to find anything warm enough, or good fitting at an affordable price for my style.... until now his! So nice and warm. Room for a thick sweater or sweatshirt. Long enough to cover your butt. And I love a large hood, because I wear my hair up a lot. Couldn't be happier with this!"

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4. A Soft Fleece Jacket For Mild Weather Or Layering

Amazon reviewers have major heart eyes for this jacket from Columbia, hence the whopping 4.7-star rating overall after more than 15,000 reviews. The jacket is made entirely from fleece, so it’s cozy and soft. And while it’s not the warmest option on this list (nor is it water-resistant), the lightweight jacket is the perfect pick for layering (as either the top layer or worn underneath a shell or warmer coat) or for use during milder winters.

This machine-washable pick may lack a hood, but it features elastic cuffs, a zipper closure, and an adjustable hem line that allows you to cinch the hem to make sure no cold air can slip under the bottom of the jacket. Two side zippered pockets allow you to keep small items secure

Choose from a super wide range of solid-colored options, including basics like black and navy, and fun pops of color like fuchsia and marsala red.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is my favorite jacket. I wear it year round all the time. It's warm and comfortable and makes me feel outdoorsy without actually having to leave my house. My office is always so cold so I wear it in there and it keeps me nice and warm. It's the perfect transition jacket between fall and winter and winter and spring. It's also great for layering. I cannot say enough good things about this jacket. It is my everything."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X, including petite sizes

5. A Warm Jacket With Down Insulation

When temperatures drop, you’ll want to have this jacket from Columbia in your winter wardrobe arsenal. The jacket features real goose down insulation (689 fill power), which provides amazing warmth without excessive amounts of bulkiness. Real down is warmer than synthetic in dry conditions, so of all the coats on this list, this is the one you want when it's really, really cold. A water-resistant exterior helps keep the jacket dry, but it's worth noting that down doesn't stay warm when it gets wet so the exterior might keep the inside protected but it's not what you'd want to wear in a rainstorm.

Other features of this pick include a two-way main zipper, a hood, and zippered hand pockets. This pick has a longer length to keep you warm from head to mid-thigh. Choose from eight colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this coat! It's so warm, but not bulky. I really like the longer length to keep more of me warm. I've given up wearing big ski coats since I've discovered the lighter weight down."

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6. A Waterproof Breathable Rain Jacket

If you live in an area that sees more rain than snow, give this Columbia rain jacket a try. The jacket's outer shell is made from nylon, and it’s completely waterproof thanks to Columbia’s signature air-permeable protection. The Velcro adjustable cuffs also help to keep the elements out, while the mesh inner lining is made from polyester that is both warm and breathable. Since this pick is quite lightweight, it can be folded down to conveniently fit in your pocket — a major bonus, since you never know when the weather will stop cooperating.

This pick features an adjustable hood, a drawcord adjustable hem, and zippered hand pockets for comfort. Choose from a wide range of solid colors, and consider sizing up if you plan to layer a fleece jacket or any other items underneath for warmth.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the best rain jackets I've ever worn. No amount of constant rain will seep through this jacket. It is legit water repellent and absorbs not a single drop of water, unlike most other rain jackets that eventually start absorbing water in torrential downpours. Always look for the "omnitech" logo on the arm, that's how you know it's a fantastic rain jacket. Not only is this thing super durable, it's also super light weight and packs into one of the pockets for tiny storage. I love how light it is and wear it nearly every day. [...] I like to layer it in the fall and winter and the material really keeps the warmth inside, but it's not too hot for spring either! I've had mine for over two years and it is still practically brand new after probably 4-day-a-week use."