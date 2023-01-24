We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
A good makeup palette can cover so many of your needs at once. But nothing seems to do the job quite like a cream makeup palette, though — and there are a few reasons for that.
According to celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli, cream makeup products in general give you a more natural, skin-like finish. Scibelli explains that they bind to the skin more easily than their powder counterparts, and many have skin care properties — like hydration — that will target skin concerns along with providing coverage and color.
Celebrity makeup artist Brittany Whitfield adds that cream makeup products tend to be more forgiving, as you can manipulate their intensity and opacity to get the exact amount of coverage you want. Cream makeup palettes work for most skin types, though Scibelli says that those with oily skin may find some cream products will be tricky to set if they’re too oil-based. In those cases, he advises adding some powder to help set your glam in place.
To help you narrow down some of the best options on the market, there are plenty of palettes for your cheeks, lips, and eyes below. Scroll down to see 13 of the best cream makeup palettes that should be on your radar.