In what has been arguably one of the more miserable and challenging years in recent revolutions around the sun, looking forward to a cosy and wholesome Christmas is what's keeping us going until the new year. What better way to countdown to Christmas than with one of eight delightful Disney Advent Calendars?

Whether you're already eagerly counting down the days for Christmas or haven't even started to think about the holidays yet, there's nothing like a sprinkle of Disney to get us in the festive mood.

Included in the line-up is the LEGO Star Wars 2020 Disney Advent Calendar (£24.99), which contains six minifigures, six figures and 12 buildable mini toys, and the Disney 12 Socks of Christmas advent calendar, behind each window is a different pair of Disney character socks, plus a cosy surprise for day 12 (£20, available at Boots).

For the die-hard Disney fans there’s also a Disney Princess advent calendar to get their hands on. Twelve Days of Bath & Body calendar features the most iconic Disney females, including Snow White, Jasmine and Cinderella, and will treat real-life princesses to a whole host of bath and body products throughout the festive season.

The pièce de résistance, however, is a £250 Disney Pin Advent Calendar. The limited-edition calendar contains 24 bauble-shaped pins, and a 3D tree to display them on.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best Disney advent calendars.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.