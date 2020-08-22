Whether you prefer an on-trend, high-rise cut every fashion girl is wearing or a slouchy boyfriend pair that never grow old, denim is an avowed wardrobe staple — and the best distressed jeans add texture and edge to your daily denim rotation. That "worn out" look has become a silhouette in its own right and you can style it for a night out as easily as you can a trip to the farmer’s market.

You can find distressed pairs with subtle slits in the knee or gently scuffed patches that haven’t fully worn through the fabric. They add detail without looking tattered and strike the perfect balance between laidback and chic. If you want to lean into the look, you can even find full-on shin to thigh fraying and open cuts that look so natural, nobody will know you didn't wear them out yourself. Destroyed styles are great for grounding dressy looks, (especially for those in-between dress codes where you don’t want to look too done or too relaxed) but they’re also an excellent go-to on weekends if, say, you prefer to save your nicer denim for work or class.

The particular cut you choose might impact material, too. If you want the closest thing to raw denim, look for high cotton percentages with, at most, one or two percent spandex. On a jegging, however, you need a higher percentage of stretch, and synthetics like polyester ensure not only colorfastness but a wear-multiple-times-before-washing fit.

These are the eight best distressed jeans on Amazon to round out your denim collection.

1 The Best Distressed Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon A pair of distressed skinny jeans from an iconic denim brand blends modern design with heritage construction. The high rise and skinny leg pairs equally well with sandals or tucked into boots, while classic cotton denim gets an update with sturdy polyester and soft modal, plus spandex for stretch. Choose how much distressing you prefer, with options from a subtle nick on one knee to fully ripped styles with frayed edges and slashes across each leg. "Very comfortable and stretchy. The rips/holes are perfectly placed that make it comfortable to bend down and move legs and knees," one shopper reported. Choose from three inseams for your perfect fit. * Available colors: 29 * Available sizes: 24 – 34

2 The Best Black Ripped Jeans 2LUV Women's Distressed Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shoppers rave about these black distressed jeans, declaring them some of the best ripped denim they’ve found for the price and that they "fit like a glove" per several thrilled reviews. The cotton and spandex knit is thicker than expected but no less soft or stretchy, and subtle slashes are distressed without looking destroyed. If you're into the look, but want an even edgier look, you can also nab it in black with ladder-like distressing that runs the length of each leg. Tall shoppers appreciated the length, so people with shorter inseams might end up cuffing these for a perfect fit. "These jeans are amazing. I looked everywhere for the perfect pair of black jeans before stumbling upon this pair," one reviewer gushed. "They look a lot more expensive than they are. The rips are perfectly placed. [...]I will say to make sure to use a garment bag when washing them, or else the rips may turn into large holes. Overall, really pleased with this purchase." * Available colors: 17 * Available sizes: 0 – 17

3 The Best Distressed Mom Jeans SweatyRocks Ripped Ankle Length Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These ripped mom jeans have a high rise and loose tapered leg for a retro finish that looks just right with everything from crop tops to boyfriend blazers. They’re made from a blend of 85% cotton with 15% polyester (note: that means zero stretch), for a feel that’s closer to natural denim than your trusty jeggings. Although they don’t boast tons of reviews, it’s a solid denim weave in an on-trend fit that’s hard to find outside boutiques. "Super cute and very comfy," one early adopter reported, adding that they sized up for the best fit. * Available colors: 17 * Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

4 The Best Ripped White Skinny Jeans Hybrid & Co. Stretch Denim Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon While other picks on this list are also offered in white, shoppers raved that these ultra-comfy distressed white jeans weren’t the least bit see-through and were absurdly comfortable — like, “yoga pants” comfortable. Contoured seams ensure a body-hugging fit without gaps at the waist, and the subtle rips add texture without looking cheap. "Nice crisp white! Not see through which is so hard to find," one reviewer wrote, adding that they "don’t wrinkle around the knees like other pants do." The spandex fabric blend guarantees all-day comfort, too. * Available colors: 39 * Available sizes: 1 – 24 Plus

5 The Best Distressed Boyfriend Jeans Standards & Practices Women's Premium Distressed Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $54 See On Amazon This premium pair of distressed boyfriend jeans features a loose tapered leg with hand-finished distressing that shoppers say looks so organic. "I looked at many destroyed jeans and these are the best. They look natural, not manufactured like some are," a fan confirmed, adding they were versatile even in cool weather. "I have worn leggings underneath, as well as pairing with a blazer." They're made from 98 percent cotton with 2% spandex, so they're less likely to get baggier during the day, and they have a fitted waist that hits at the hip. * Available sizes: 26 – 32 * Available colors: 1

6 The Best Distressed Plus-Size Jeans ellos Women's Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $53 See On Amazon These distressed boyfriend jeans have minimal scuffing for an easygoing pair that’s laid back but not destroyed, with a straight leg and lower rise that’s borrowed from the boys. They’re made from a classic blend of cotton and spandex that’s so easy to care for. They’ll be soft and stretchy from the moment you put them on, and the 29-inch inseam is a versatile length that hits at the ankle for most, cuffs like a dream if you're petite, and wears like a cropped skimmer for tall shoppers. * Available colors: 5 * Available sizes: 10 Plus – 34 Plus

7 The Best Ripped Jeggings Jvini Pull-On Distressed Jeggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon A good pair of jeggings look like real pants — but feel like the weekend. These are made from downy cotton, with polyester and spandex that keeps them from bagging out during the day. "The rips in these are holding strong and haven’t lost any threads. I don’t remember exactly when I got them but I’ve worn and washed them quite a bit now," one shopper wrote of their quality. They also feature (wait for it) functional pockets on the front and back. There’s no faux button fly or belt loops on this ultra-casual pair, though, so they truly are as close to leggings as you can get. * Available colors: 9 * Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large