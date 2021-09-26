Matte lipsticks tend to get a bad rap for being drying, but the best drugstore matte lipsticks are infused with moisturizing and smoothing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and dimethicone to give them a comfortable feel. Just as important as finding the right matte formula, however, is the way in which you apply it (and prep your lips). To keep the powdery finish of a matte lipstick smooth all day long, use one of the best drugstore lip scrubs to gently polish away dead skin cells, then follow up with a light layer of a lip balm or lip cream. Give your balm a few minutes to settle in as you go about the rest of your routine, or blot off any excess product with a tissue before applying your lipstick to avoid compromising the finish. You may also want to line and lightly fill in your lips with a pencil to allow for more precision, as matte lipsticks are often harder to remove and redo because of their quick-drying, long-lasting formulas.

1. The Highest Rated Drugstore Matte Lipstick

Arguably one of the best matte liquid lipsticks of all time, Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick has over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and a cult-like following in real life, too. Made with skin-smoothing dimethicone, the liquid matte formula stays in place for up to 16 hours, and it’s designed with an arrow-shaped tip for more precise application along the outer corners of your lips. Maybelline also has the most color options on this list, giving you multiple nude, bright, and berry shades to choose from. Among the 45 available shades, you'll also find less traditional lipstick colors like blue, lavender, and gray for those who aren’t afraid to experiment with bold makeup looks.

Available shades: 45

2. Another Liquid Matte Favorite

Another extremely popular matte liquid lipstick worth adding to your collection, NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream has a soft, airy, lightweight feel and a delectable vanilla scent. The creamy formula contains dimethicone to ensures the lipstick dries down to a smooth, matte finish, while nourishing ingredients like beeswax help your lips retain moisture so that they don't become flaky or dry. Like all NYX products, this lipstick is cruelty-free, but since it contains beeswax, it’s not vegan.

Available shades: 33

3. Best Classic Matte Lipstick

If you prefer a traditional cream lipstick, as opposed to a liquid one, Revlon’s The Luscious Mattes lipsticks, from the brand’s Super Lustrous line, impart a wash of bold, opaque color in just one swipe. Despite the matte finish, moisturizing ingredients like cupuaçu butter, moringa oil, and agave extract give this lipstick a smooth, comfortable feel. Shades range from classic reds (like the iconic ‘Cherries In The Snow’) and light pinks to experimental colors like ‘Kiss & Tell’, a vivid purple.

Available shades: 19

4. Best Matte Lip Crayon

Love lip crayons? Then try Milani’s Ludicrous Matte Lip Crayon, a slim pencil that applies with a creamy finish that sets to matte. The cruelty-free formula boasts moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and avocado oil to prevent the color from feathering and your lips from cracking due to dryness. Its small, rounded tip makes it easy to both line and fill in your lips with ease, and its slime enough to fit into a crowded makeup bag without taking up much space.

Available shades: 14

5. Best Chubby Matte Lip Crayon

Burt's Bees Matte Lip Crayon is another option that's packed with moisturizing ingredients like castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and shea butter. The chubby crayon is retractable and features a tapered tip to help with more precise application, so it’s great for lining your lips as well. Burt's Bees is also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, CarbonNeutral certified, and uses recyclable packaging. Plus, it's free from potentially sensitizing ingredients like parabens, fragrances, and artificial flavors.

Available shades: 6

