Too often, insider beauty secrets are hard to follow or beyond expensive (just Google contouring tutorials or the price of Hollywood's favorite Crème de la Mer for confirmation). White eyeliner does not fall into that category. The pocket-size pencil doesn't require any special skills to master, or more than $10 to own. Like their classic-black counterparts, the best drugstore white eyeliners feature long-lasting formulas that hold up to all-day wear. You can choose from creamy gel pencils that are great for the waterline or budge-proof liquid liners that make it easy to create crisp cat eyes and graphic looks. Ahead, you’ll find a mix of both, all of which hail from top-rated drugstore brands.

For those not familiar, white eyeliner is typically used to line the lower waterline, which can make tired eyes look instantly more refreshed. These days, however, with Euphoria-inspired makeup being all the rage, white eyeliner is great for experimenting with more creative looks; you can use your white pencil (or pen) to draw on designs like dots and clouds (full credit to Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy for that idea), or combine it with a classic black liner for a modern take on the cat eye. And when it comes to mastering ‘60s-inspired makeup à la Twiggy, white liner is a must.

Keep scrolling to shop the best white eyeliners under $10, all conveniently available on Amazon.

1. Best White Eyeliner Pencil

When you're tracing along your waterline, you want a creamy formula that leaves behind pigmented color without having to tug at or drag along your eye. You also want something that's waterproof, since makeup along the waterline is quick to fade and smudge. Maybelline's Tattoo Studio Longwear Eyeliner in ‘Polished White’ checks off both boxes with a richly pigmented gel formula that doesn't move. The most long-lasting pencil on this list, the liner promises to be waterproof, smudge-proof, and sweat-resistant for up to 36 hours (so you're definitely going to want to have a good makeup remover on hand). The liner comes in a silver color, too, if you want to add some shimmer to your eyes or use the pencil as a highlighter.

2. Best Chubby White Eyeliner

The thicker size of this NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in ‘Milk’ means you have more ways to wear it. Yes, it works along the waterline, but you can also use it as an eyeshadow or along your crease. If you have discoloration or redness on your lids, try using this white pencil as a neutralizing primer, fully blending the color out before applying your usual eyeshadow on top. Because it's larger than most pencils, you'll want to invest in a new sharpener if you don't already have one that works with NYX's jumbo version.

3. Best Liquid White Eyeliner

NYX really has all of your white eyeliner needs covered — and as far as drugstore brands go, they really do make some of the best eyeliners on the market. The brand's Epic Wear Liquid Liner in ‘White’ gives you intense color payoff with just one stroke, and it’s waterproof, smudge-proof, and doesn't crack or flake. The fine, flexible brush gives you more control over how thin (or thick) you want your liner to be, which is especially helpful when it comes to creating the tapered edge of a cat eye. And like all of the brand's products, it's PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan.

If you find a white eyeliner to be too overpowering along your waterline, go for a softer beige shade. Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Pencil in ‘Nude’ is a classic pencil liner with a creamy gel formula that deposits color with just one swipe. It's waterproof, smudge-proof, and sweat-proof, which makes it perfectly suited for the waterline (whereas traditional pencils tend to smudge or run). It's also a tried-and-true favorite on Amazon, with more than 13,000 five-star ratings and counting.