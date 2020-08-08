Your home might well be your castle but you know what, even castles need a little spruce every now and again. One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to give your home a facelift is with a few new bits. Enter Dunelm. The brand's best homeware buys are a surefire way to add a bit of oomph to your home.

A study conducted by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in 2017 put 4.5 million households in the UK down as privately rented. As such, any dramatic redecorating is out of the question for many of us. Luckily, a few cushions, well-selected ceramics, and crisp new shower curtain can make the world of a difference.

And as anyone who has attempted a spruce up before knows, one of the best ways to add new life to a space is to actually bring the outdoors in. Even without a garden, that can be easily done with a few planters, natural prints, and, of course, bright colours. Whatever you are in the market for, here are the bits to buy from Dunelm right now.

3 Mirror & Organiser Mirrored Black Metal Shelf Dunelm A perfect shelf to place near the front door so you can check your hair on the way out. £40

4 Sloth Oven Glove Ulster Weavers Hanging Around Double Oven Glove Dunelm Sloth print, ideal for the lazy chef. £12

6 Stylish Bathroom Caddy Slim Line Bamboo Caddy Dunelm An easy way to style out your bathroom storage. £30

7 Fridge Drinks Dispenser Kilner 3L Fridge Drinks Dispenser Dunelm Cocktails anybody? Keep your summer drinks icy cool with this container which looks just as good on your table as it does in the fridge. £18

10 Wooden Bath Mat Keepers Lodge Wooden Duck Board Dunelm Kiss washing your bathmats on the regular goodbye. Duck boards are a far superior option for stepping out of the shower than the usual bathmat. £14

13 Fine Line Drawing Cushion Retreat Abstract Natural Cushion Dunelm Fine line isn't just for tattoos guys! Add this cushion to your living space for a bit of instant art. £12

14 When Life Gives You Lemons... Ulster Weavers Lemons Tea Towel Dunelm You can't go wrong with a tea towel, and this one is a glorious slice of Mediterranean glam. £5

16 Rice Bowl Denby Blue Haze Rice Bowl Dunelm A classic bowl ready for all your yummy home cooking. £12

With all this and more at Dunelm, your home will go from drab to fab in no time at all.