A new season is a good time to stock up on the basics, and it’s hard to think of a staple that’s more essential than a great pair of jeans. Whether you’re into classic styles or fashion-driven cuts, the best fall jeans are those that you reach for even when leggings and joggers beckon: They offer put-together style with a healthy dose of comfort, too.

Trending silhouettes included flared jeans and wide-legged pairs, nods to the '70s and '90s. The shapes are surprisingly easy to wear; they dress up nicely with a sleek top and a statement heel but look fresh and modern over a pair of white kicks with a striped tee. The high-rise straight leg jean sits on the cusp of classic and trendy; it’s a rare style that can be sophisticated or rock-and-roll, so it’s a great place to start if you’re looking to get in on the season’s trends.

In terms of classic shapes that are always popular? Some have wondered whether skinny jeans are out, but I disagree: it appears every year on the runway and there’s not a better cut for knee-high boots And it’s certainly easy to find comfortable variations with plenty of stretch if you don’t fancy raw denim. But for people who prefer a relaxed cut, the boyfriend jean is a slouchy alternative that never feels out, and, of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without a pair of distressed denim for texture and edge (although it might feature fewer rips than a pair you reach for in the summer).

Below, you'll find seven of the best jeans to wear all season — and beyond.

1 These Levi’s That Are The New "It" Jean Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon The style-savvy have called out the high-rise straight leg jean as a must-have silhouette, which can be cuffed at will and worn with almost any shoe, and the high rise is perfect for tucking shirts and tees into underneath layers like blazers and cardigans. "All I wear are Levi’s so I’m quite critical," one shopper warned. "The fit on this pair is perfect." This pair is made from mostly cotton blended with polyester and a touch of spandex for just enough stretch. Meet your new everyday jean. Available washes: 7

Available sizes: 24 — 34

2 A Pair Of '70s Style Flare Jeans That Are Having A Moment Sidefeel Flared Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon The '70s are once again having a moment, and these long and lean flared jeans combine a retro cut with the pleated jeans detailing that's trending for a vintage nod that is thoroughly current. A belted waist dresses up the denim pants. Where them with heels or wedges for dinner dates and happy hours, or pair them with a graphic tee and white sneakers for casual vibes. In cotton and polyester with a bit of elastane, they'll feel comfortably stretchy all day. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

3 And The Premium Wide-Leg Jeans Fashion Girls Are Wearing NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans Amazon $119 See On Amazon These wide-legged jeans are wildly comfortable, in an incredibly comfortable denim fabric blend with tailored details. The front welt pockets and wide hem take nods from dressier trousers, and they're woven from cotton mixed with Lyocell for super softness, and elastane for a dose of stretch. "These are the best fitting jeans I own. They are also the best quality jeans, they keep their shape, have no gaping waste and, most importantly, come in long length which is so hard to find these days. I bought these in 4 colors. They are pricey but most definitely worth it," one fan raved. For maximum impact, either lean hard into the silhouette with the addition of an oversized button-down, or pair with a sleek bodysuit to highlight the contrast. Also be sure to check out this bestselling cropped wide-leg jean for an artsier take. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 0 – 18

4 This Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Massive Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern-Skinny Jean Amazon $26 See On Amazon These comfortable skinny jeans have 19,000 reviews from raving fans on Amazon because they “fit perfect” with “a ridiculous amount of stretch” — and hundreds of reviewers dubbed them a “new favorite.” They have a comfortable mid-rise and are fitted to the ankle, so they're perfect for tucking into boots — and the stretchy denim blend will hold its shape all day long. "These are made of magical unicorn fabric that actually hits my ankles, allows me to move comfortably, and even look cute in the process," one shopper raved. These skinnies are offered in four different lengths for a truly great fit. Add this staple to your cart for days you need a pair so comfortable, you forget you're wearing jeans. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 2 – 28

5 Some Plus-Size Ripped Jeans That Look So On-Trend Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon These classic ripped Levi’s jeans have a raw hem that’s not too cropped (27 inches on the inseam), and just enough distressing for texture. They have a high rise and skinny fit with classic five-pocket details you can pair with everything from hoodies to party tops. And that angled back yoke was designed to make your butt look amazing. "Do yourself a favor and grab some wedgie Levi jeans. You can thank me when you put them on," one reviewer gushed. Made from 98% cotton with just a smidge of spandex, they're an all-purpose go-to for weekend mode. "Definitely not the 'old fashioned' heavy weight denim that some Levis have, but this makes them comfortable. They are definitely thicker than jeggings, though – more denim-y feeling than cotton," one reviewer noted. Available washes: 3

Available sizes: 42-44

6 These 100% Cotton Mom Jeans ruisin Vintage High Waist Jeans Amazon $43 See On Amazon These '90s-inspired mom jeans have a high rise and baggy cut with a tapered leg for all your throwback moments. They’re made from soft and breathable 100% cotton for a solidly durably pair that's only going to get more comfortable with repeated wear. Style yours with everything from a cropped sweatshirt and combat boots to a plaid blazer and horse-bit loafers. "This was such an amazing purchase," one reviewer gushed. "They're thick and durable, so not only do they fit right, they're functional too! I'm thinking of picking up a second pair. I'm in love." They also come in multiple lengths, just like a good denim line should. Available washes: 2

Available sizes: 24 – 34