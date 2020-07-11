The painful truth about Fenty Gloss Bombs is that they are, in fact, worth every cent of their $18 price tags. All six shades in the cult-favorite collection are universally flattering they apply like butter, and they're not even very sticky. And they’re the rare lip glosses that not only don't dry out your lips, but actively hydrate them. But here’s another, more palatable truth: The best Fenty Gloss Bomb dupes come in nearly identical shades and finishes, and they cost well under $18. Plus, you can buy them on Amazon.

Ahead, you’ll find the best alternatives to all six Fenty Gloss Bomb shades from both drugstore and prestige brands. They’ll all make your lips look juicy and thick, just like Fenty can. And some even right some of Gloss Bombs’ (admittedly few) wrongs, like by providing better color payoff or, for all the shimmer-phobes out there, imparting a satisfying gleam without the glitter.

Scroll on to shop six much more affordable alternatives to Fenty's iconic Gloss Bomb lip glosses.

01 Most Similar To 'Diamond Milk' PYT Beauty Plumping Lip Gloss in Horoscope Amazon $12 See on Amazon This PYT Beauty Plumping Lip Gloss in Horoscope is a clear gloss with iridescent sparkle, so it might read a little more glittery than Diamond Milk’s shimmering pearl. Still, reviewers say it packs enough punch for a night out, but it’s not so over the top that you couldn’t wear it to a (relatively liberal) workplace — much like Diamond Milk’s versatile wearability. I like this gloss especially for its “clean” formula, which is free of harsh chemicals like phthalates, parabens, PEGs, and synthetic fragrances. Instead, this non-sticky gloss contains nourishing avocado, jojoba, and sunflower oils, while peppermint oil gives your lips some instant volume.

02 Most Similar To 'Glass Slipper' Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss in Seduce Me Amazon $4 See on Amazon There is no shortage of clear glosses in the world. But with a near-perfect rating on Amazon from close to 3,000 reviewers, this $4 Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss in Seduce Me may very well be the best cheap one. It might not last its advertised six hours (or the three hours that Glass Slipper genuinely does last), but reviewers say its reflective, slick shine stays on longer than your typical drugstore lip gloss. And it’s not sticky at all — also a rarity with budget glosses.

03 Most Similar To 'Hot Chocolit' HAUS LABORATORIES Le Riot Lip Gloss in Chaser Amazon $18 See on Amazon Fenty Hot Chocolit’s “shimmering rich brown” is one of the more unique shades in the collection, and potentially the hardest to find a one-to-one comparison for. But this Le Riot Lip Gloss in Chaser from HAUS LABORATORIES, Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, is similar in color and quality. It costs the same as Fenty Gloss Bomb, but you might like it even more: This “sheer mahogany brown with golden pearl” is more pigmented than Hot Chocolit, which remedies one of the rare complaints about this Fenty shade. Otherwise, you can expect the same multidimensional shine, mirror-like finish, and comfortable wear with this gel-based gloss. If you're set on finding a brown gloss for under $18, try this Baby Brown shade from Mented. It doesn't have any shimmer in it, but it gets perfect reviews on Amazon for its rich pigmentation and non-sticky feel.

04 Most Similar To 'FU$$Y' Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Girly Amazon $16 See on Amazon If Fenty FU$$Y is the perfect shimmering dusty pink, then this Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Girly is the perfect shimmering pink that leans just a little more coral. This Anastasia shade has a gorgeous rose-gold glitter shift to it, and its relatively neutral undertones can work for most skin tones. I also find Anastasia lip products to last way longer than those from any other premium brands I’ve tried, Fenty included. And if you like Fenty’s signature peach vanilla scent, you’ll like Anastasia’s comparable vanilla scent.

05 Most Similar To 'Fenty Glow' Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Rosy Future Amazon $5 See on Amazon A swatch of this Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Rosy Future is virtually interchangeable with Fenty Glow: Both are “shimmering rose nudes,” closer cousins to terracotta than pink, and a versatile neutral for so many skin tones. Although this Revlon alternative doesn’t share Fenty’s smooth-as-butter application or long-lasting wear, reviewers confirm that it’s not sticky and works great over other lip colors. The finish is a little more metallic than Fenty’s wet shine, too. But those trade-offs are worth the almost-perfect color match and $5 price tag.