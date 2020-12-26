When you want to feel comfy and cozy, you can’t go wrong with a pair of warm fleece pants. Not only do the best fleece pants have a soft, warm lining that’s perfect for cold weather, but they also come in a variety of styles — from joggers to denim leggings to ski pants — so you’ll have the right pair for every occasion.

When choosing fleece pants, you have a few styles to choose from. A comfy pair of fleece joggers is ideal for lounging around at home, but for outdoor workouts and errands, you might want a pair of chic leggings. And when you want to look pulled together and feel super cozy? A pair of denim leggings with soft fleece lining might just be perfect. Lastly, if you’re about to hit the slopes or enjoy some outdoor winter fun, I’ve included some waterproof fleece ski pants that will keep you warm and dry all day long.

And a few words on fleece: It can be made from a variety of materials, including breathable cotton and warm polyester, and the fabrics are often blended, so you get the best of all worlds. But if you're looking for ultimate warmth, opt for a pair of pants made with thick polar fleece, or a pair lined in fluffy sherpa, both of which offer maximum coziness. When it’s time to add some comfy-cozy pieces to your wardrobe, read on for the best fleece pants on Amazon in a range of styles, colors, and sizes.

1. These Polar Fleece Joggers

When cold weather arrives, slip into these cozy joggers that are made with polar fleece inside and out. The relaxed-fit joggers are made from 100% polyester, so they’re plush and extra-warm, and the elastic drawcord waistband adds comfort. Side pockets big enough for a phone upgrade the convenience factor, and you can choose from winter-ready buffalo-check plaid, solid colors, or many other styles.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 7, including black, bright pink, and navy

According to a fan: “These are the perfect winter lounge pants! Incredibly comfortable and oh so warm. Plenty of room to move around in, but still fit nice.The pockets are awesome and I’m a huge fan of tie strings so my pants stay up! ☺️Overall just a great pair of lazy Saturday lounge pants or favorite comfy pants.”

2. A Pair Of Classic Sweats

Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, these fleece-lined sweatpants strike all the right notes: comfy, breathable, and warm — and they're less than $20, to boot. They’re lined with brushed fleece for a soft, cozy feel, and the elastic waistband and open cuffs offer maximum comfort. The one downside? They don't have pockets. Choose from five versatile colors.

Available sizes: X-Large - 5X (petite options available)

Available colors: 5, including slate gray, violet, and black

According to a fan: “Remains soft after multiple washes. A nice, thick, warm sweatpant. I like them so much I bought a 2nd pair.”

3. These High-Waisted Fleece Leggings

These fleece-lined leggings are perfect for winter workouts and errands or just lounging around the house in stretchy warmth. They’re made from a blend of polyester and spandex, with a soft, brushed lining that wicks moisture away to keep you comfortable. There’s a high-rise waistband that allows you to move freely, and you can choose from options with or without pockets. And if you prefer, this pick is also available without the fleece lining.

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

Available colors and styles: 17, including rose red, army green, and dark magenta

According to a fan: “These have quickly become my favorite pair of leggings. The fleece is very soft, and is PERFECT for running outdoors in the freezing cold winter!”

4. The Quintessential '90s Sweatpants

With a silhouette that is a little baggier than your standard joggers, these mid-weight fleece sweatpants give off major '90s vibes and look great paired with a cropped sweatshirt or tank top. The pants are made from a cotton-polyester blend with an oversize fit, and they features side and back pockets and an elastic drawstring waist.

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 9, including black, plum, and charcoal

According to a fan: “These are everything sweat pants should be; loose, comfortable, and warm. They are truly oversized and are perfect for lounging around the house, especially when the weather gets cold."

5. A Pair Of Super Affordable Sweatpants

With a relaxed fit and open-bottom legs, these fleece-lined sweatpants are casual and comfy — and they also boast an affordable price tag of under $10 for most colors and sizes. Plus, they're backed by more than 22,000 ratings giving it 4 stars overall. The pocketless sweatpants are made from a polyester-cotton blend and lined with soft, warm fleece, and there’s a knit waistband for added comfort.

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 7, including navy heather, violet, and pink

According to a fan: “Very warm fleece. Good for cold weather or early morning, chilly runs.”

6. These Cozy Sherpa-Lined Joggers

If you want to get super cozy, these sherpa fleece-lined sweatpants are the ones for you. The exterior fabric is made from breathable 100% cotton, and the interior is lined with ultra-fluffy and warm polyester sherpa fleece. The cozy joggers also feature an elastic drawstring closure, ribbed ankles, and pockets. If you like the look, you can also opt for a pair of unlined joggers for the warmer months.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5, including navy, black, and light gray

According to a fan: “The sherpa lined jogging pants...wow! They are put together well and they are very thick and heavy! [...] Definitely my go to pants this winter!"

7. These Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

When you want to look like you're wearing jeans without sacrificing coziness, these fleece-lined denim leggings are perfect. The pull-on jeggings are made from a breathable, stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, spandex, and rayon, and lined with fleece for warmth and softness. The fly and front pockets are faux, but there are functional back pockets.

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 2, black and ink wash

According to a fan: “These fleece lined jean leggings are perfect and so comfortable. They are not bulky and feel like regular jeans.”

8. The Best Fleece Pants For Skiing & Other Winter Sports

If you’re hitting the slopes or headed out for some other fun in the snow, these are the best fleece pants for skiing, snowboarding, sledding, and more. The waterproof exterior is made from a blend of polyester and spandex for durability and stretch, while the interior is lined with warm polar fleece. For extra comfort, there’s a zipper fly closure and semi-elastic waist. Plus, it has large zippered pockets.

Available sizes: Small - 3X

Available colors: 4, including black, gray, and ink

According to a fan: “Just used it while skiing in VT. It was windy, cold and snowy. It’s definitely weather proof and it kept me warm and comfortable.”