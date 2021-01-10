Cozy and oh-so comfortable, the best fleece pullovers are a total staple for both indoor and outdoor wear. Most fleece pullovers are made from polyester, so they’re good at helping you retain body heat. However, some are warmer than others, so look for options that will keep you toasty when you plan to wear them without making you sweat. Thicker pullovers can act as cool weather jackets on their own, especially if they're made from thicker, high-pile fleece. Lightweight pullovers are ideal for layering or mild weather, and can be made from low-pile fleece or fluffy, wool-reminiscent sherpa fleece. Mid-weight styles fall somewhere between lightweight and heavy varieties, making them ideal for brisk (but not freezing) days and under-coat layering alike. A longer length or drop tail hem can also add increased coverage.

Most fleece pullovers are fairly similar in style, but they vary a bit when it comes to details. It's typical for pullovers to feature a higher neckline that closes with a zipper or snaps. These closures tend to go either halfway or a quarter of the way down the fleece, allowing you to open the garment to cool down or make it easier to take off or on. Pockets can also vary — some pullovers forgo pockets for a smoother silhouette, while others might have side pockets (sometimes with zippers for added security) or a large, kangaroo-style pocket in front that can hold a lot of items.

And while most pullovers are loose enough to be comfortable but not excessively baggy, other pullovers are labeled as "relaxed," which indicates an even looser fit. Look for a snugger style if you plan to layer the pullover under other clothing, and remember you can always size up or size down to achieve the fit you desire.

These five fleece pullovers cover a range of styles, colors and patterns, and sizes, so surely you’ll find your new fave among the bunch.

1. A Warm Pullover Made From High-Pile Fleece

Made from high-pile fleece, this heavier pullover from The North Face is incredibly warm, which means you’ll love cuddling up in it as temperatures plummet. The classic-fit pullover is made from silken raschel fleece, which has a much smoother and more luxe feeling overall, and it features a stand-up collar that comes all the way to the chin when the quarter zip is fully closed. A drop tail hem provides a bit more coverage in the back, while the side zipper pockets give you a spot to securely stash your stuff.

Choose from a couple of solid color options, such as gray, black, and maroon.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this pullover! Very warm and comfortable I have received a lot of compliments from the few times I have worn it. Definitely will purchase another color."

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. A Budget-Friendly Mid-Weight Pullover

Fleece pullovers can sometimes be rather pricey, but this pick from Amazon Essentials is a total steal at less than $30. The quarter-zip pullover is made from cozy fleece, and it features a large hidden pocket in front that you can close using the two side zippers. Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick has a pretty classic fit, and that it is a mid-weight option.

Choose from a range of solid colors and a couple of fun prints, too. And if these sizes (1X to 6X) don't work for you, this pick comes in smaller sizes as well.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This fleece jacket is perfect for wearing around the house or outside for chilly Fall days. The jacket is made of polar fleece and is soft but thick enough to keep me warm. It is a quarter zip design which when fully zipped does cover your neck, which is useful for cold weather. I love the pocket design, as instead of two separate small pockets there is one large connected pocket. It's basically a pouch like you'd find in a hoodie, but there are zippers on both sides to keep items from falling out. I would recommend going up 1 size if you want some room in the jacket."

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

3. A Lightweight Pullover That's Great For Layering

When you're just a bit chilly, this fleece pullover from Columbia can help, since it's a lightweight option that’s perfect for layering or wearing on its own on milder days. The pullover has a classic fit, a half-zip neckline, and a taller collar to keep your neck covered. And since this pick doesn’t have any pockets, it boasts a much sleeker silhouette overall — ideal if you're going to wear it under a jacket.

Choose from a range of colors and prints.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This lightweight fleece top can be worn alone or if I want more warmth, I can wear a base layer underneath, a turtleneck, long sleeved tee or if I want to be really warm, a wool blend long sleeved tee. I also wear a coat over it when it's really chilly. [...] The fleece is warm and stretchy, allowing me to move freely. The front, back and half of the sleeve are textured fleece for a unique look. It can be worn fully zipped to keep my neck warm, or worn partially unzipped and turned out for a collar effect. It is slightly fitted at the sides [...] Overall, it's a very nice, basic fleece top that's excellent for layering."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4. A Tunic-Length Lightweight Pullover

If you like to pair your leggings or yoga pants with a longer top, then this pullover from Charles River Apparel is your new go-to. The fleece pullover boasts a tunic length with a scooped hemline, and it has a high collar with metal snaps for a little added style. The fit is described as A-line, meaning it flares out at the bottom. This pick is intended for mild weather, so it’s not overly heavy or thick, but the longer length means your upper thighs get to enjoy some of its warmth. A brushed fleece interior means it'll feel super soft against your skin, too.

This pick comes in four colors, all of which have a low-key, heathered style.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I'd been looking for a tunic length fleece pullover, so this was perfect. [...] It's a relaxed fit, but not sloppy loose. For reference, I'm 5'7 and the length is perfect for pairing with leggings. I absolutely love the fit and feel of this pullover, and would definitely recommend it if you're on the fence."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5. A Highly Rated Sherpa Fleece Pullover

This pullover from MEROKEETY is wildly popular on Amazon — it has more than 3,000 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating overall — with tons of reviewers commenting that it feels like wearing a blanket. The lightweight quarter-zip pullover is made from ultra fuzzy and cozy sherpa with just a touch of spandex for some stretch. This pick has an extra-large kangaroo-style pocket and a slightly more relaxed fit, with an adjustable elastic at the bottom so you can cinch it in if you'd like.

This popular pullover is available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "YES. This! This is the sherpa of my dreams! I just love that they are so trendy right now because they are just the coziest things. Being as such, I have bought *4* different hoodies/sweaters now that I like, but don't love- Until I got this one! It has the kangaroo pocket instead of bulky hip pockets, and the best part is the fit. [...] Most sherpas are "oversized", and can look too bulky on my body, but [...] it isn't bulky or too oversized at all but still not "fitted" whatsoever; just incredibly flattering and fits just right! The beige is a true creamy beige, too. Would absolutely recommend!"