If you plan to be on your feet a lot and want a lightweight yet comfortable shoe, the best flip flops for walking combine a padded, contoured footbed with a soft upper you can count on not to rub. Whether you’re shopping with a particular foot concern in mind or you just want a reliable pair that can go the distance, all of the sandals below promise all-day comfort.

Since a good footbed is everything, you’ll be paying a little extra for the details. If you’re shopping for flip flops for flat feet, check out pairs with a wider footbed, some arch support, and a firm shank from heel to midfoot with a solid heel cup to stabilize your foot. Those shopping for footwear to help with high arches should consider flip flops with a cushy footbed (foam is your friend here) and plenty of support for the arch; you may also benefit from shoes with a slight drop (i.e. a wedge) from heel to toe. If you don’t have any specific needs, a simple padded footbed with contouring will do nicely.

All of the picks below feature some degree of contoured footbed —whether that’s an orthotic flip flop or a classic leather sandal with a flat insole and really good arch support. Every single pair also has an upper that’s lined with soft fabric, leather, or foam to prevent blisters, and waterproof soles with various degrees of traction.

These six flip flops are great for walking and have thousands of reviews on Amazon backing them up.

1 A Pair Of Comfortable Flip Flops With A Major Cult Following Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Amazon $36 See On Amazon The Clarks Breeze Sea sandals boast a near-perfect rating after more than 17,000 Amazon reviews, with shoppers raving that these cute yet comfortable flip flops feel "like you're walking on a cloud." They are also stylish, versatile, and incredibly well-made. They have a lightly contoured footbed that's padded with EVA foam and lined in soft fabric. "The name Cloudstepper is SO appropriate. Nothing else like them," one fan gushed about Clarks' cushy sandal line. "They actually seem to bounce your heel when it touches the ground." The strappy synthetic leather upper conceals an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for a good fit (something reviewers with narrow feet especially appreciated). A soft, woven toe post won't rub, and a sturdy sole made from waterproof synthetic rubber offers subtle traction. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 – 12

2 These Orthotic Sandals That Are Surprisingly Affordable AEROTHOTIC Original Orthotic Comfort Thong Style Flip Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon These orthotic flip flops have a contoured footbed with arch support that features a reflexology pattern with a toe bar on the insole, plus a deep heel cup that keeps your foot supported and secure. The wide straps — with a faux-leather finish for a dressier look — are lined with cushioned fabric to prevent friction-induced hot spots. "Great flip flop and quite comfortable. I have very flatfeet and must wear a goodarch support. These are very comfortable and make walking painless," noted one reviewer. Since these sandals provide a bit more support, they won't feel as squishy as a pure comfort pair but, as another review noted, "[They] support my foot as well as the very expensive orthotic sandals I have purchased in the past." Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 6 – 11

3 Some Stylish, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals That Come In Narrow & Wide Sizes Vionic Women's Rest Bella II Toepost Sandal Amazon $55 See On Amazon These cute flip flops come with a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, not to mention a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 4,000 reviews. The cushioned insoles are designed to provide comfort and support across three axes: They grip the heel, offer good arch support, all while stabilizing your entire foot. Thin faux-leather straps accented with a gold-tipped bow all add up to one stylish flat sandal designed with lasting comfort in mind. Every part of the shoe that touches your foot is padded with soft microfiber; plus, they feature a woven fabric toe post for irritation-free wear. The rubber soles are waterproof and absorb shock while providing grip, thanks to a light traction grid on the bottom. Shoppers with high arches loved these, and one commented, "From the moment I took the sandals out of their box and put them on my feet, they felt broken in. I didn't have to wear them around awhile. No rubbing from the thong section. It is beautifully cushioned. The comfort level is beyond words." Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5 – 12

4 A Premium Pair Of Leather Flip Flops That Mold To Your Feet With Each Wear Rainbow Flip Flops Flirty Braidy Sandal Amazon $56 See On Amazon Rainbow leather sandals combine the iconic laidback, Californian surfer-style with soft, high-quality materials for one ultra-comfortable pair of flip flops. Made from soft nubuck leather with a leather-wrapped toe post, these sandals only gets more broken-in with time. The flat footbed is built to look like a classic sandal, and has solid arch support, while a rubber sole is lightweight and waterproof but provides light traction. Shoppers agreed that there was often a short break-in period, and that the end result was well worth the wear. "A necessary staple in everyones closet. Takes a while to break in, but once you do its like walking on clouds," one devotee wrote. "These fit exactly as expected, the strap is nice and thin. The more I wear them and get them immersed in water, the more they mold to my feet. The arch is very supportive," another fan reported. Considering a more traditional, wider strap? Check out the classic Rainbow flip flop as well. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 – 10.5-11.5

5 A Waterproof Pair Of Flip Flops From A Notoriously Comfy Brand Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon These comfortable flip flops are made from Crocs' famous proprietary foam that molds to your foot and is lightly contoured for just the right amount of support — plus, the massage beads on the extra-wide footbed provide comfort with each step. This pair of sandals has a waterproof, lightweight synthetic outsole that offers impressive sneaker-like traction. Out of 15,000 reviews, over 200 Amazon shoppers weighed in that they were good for walking. "On a whim I wore them on a long walk with my dog. They held up perfectly! They were comfortable for the entire hour I wore them, with no rubbing between the toes. They also were easy to walk in, and didn't threaten to slip off like other flip flops sometimes do, even when they got wet from walking in damp grass," one fan explained. "I even ran in them, and while running in flip flops is obviously a dumb idea, they stayed on perfectly." Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 6 – 15