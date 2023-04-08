It’s probably not every day that you reach for a styling spray, but for special occasions, it can make a world of difference. “Hairspray can take the look to the next level,” hairstylist and colorist Leysa Carrillo tells Bustle. “It’s important for me to choose the hairspray based on the look,” she says, noting that the best hairsprays for curly hair will range from flexible to medium hold sprays depending on how you’re wearing your curls. “I will only use stronger hold hairsprays if I’m working on creating an updo style or if there are weather conditions,” she explains. Hair stylist Jessica O’Brien agrees, saying that a flexible hold spray is always a safe bet. “The hold level matters because if it’s too strong, it can flake or be so stiff that the curls can lose shape,” she says. “You want it to be flexible for curls so that they stay bouncy, full, and still move.”

The Expert

Leysa Carrillo is a hair colorist and texture expert based in Las Vegas. With more than 14 years of professional experience, Carrillo’s passion for educating stylists inspired her to start Forever Curls Academy.

Jessica O’Brien is a hairstylist with more than 20 years of professional experience. She specializes in natural hair and curly hairstyles, and she also serves as an Ouidad educator.

What To Avoid In A Hairspray For Curly Hair

One other major factor to consider is how often you use hairspray, as most formulas include drying alcohols like alcohol denat, isopropanol, and ethanol to give your style hold. Ideally, Carrillo says you’ll want to choose a hairspray that’s alcohol-free and non-aerosol (aerosols disperse the hairspray more evenly, but they can also dull color-treated hair and are not considered to be environmentally friendly.) Carrillo notes that in her experience, these alcohols, as well as fragrances, are usually the culprits behind scalp irritation in clients with sensitive skin, too. However, if you don’t have a sensitivity to drying alcohols or fragrances, it's okay to use hairsprays that contain these ingredients sparingly — especially since it can be hard to find formulas that are free of these ingredients and still perform well. Just be sure that the hairspray you choose also contains some sort of moisturizing ingredient.

Styling Tips For Curly Hair

Additionally, how you use your hairspray can help (or hurt) your finished look. Though typically thought of as a finishing product, Carrillo says that’s not always the case. “For low-density curls, it is very useful to apply the hairspray on wet hair,” she shares, explaining, “It builds volume and acts as a foundation for the rest of the styling products applied.” O’Brien adds that your dryer (and diffuser attachment) can also be helpful for setting your curls. “Apply hairspray to curls when hair is 85% to 100% dry, then re-diffuse with your dryer with the air on low,” she advises. “This helps to set the spray and make your style last all day.”

Carrillo has also mastered the art of adding volume and long-lasting hold without ultimately weighing curls down in layers of product. “I love to apply the hairspray on my hair pick or comb before use to add volume to my base,” she shares of her top trick.

Shop The Best Hairsprays For Curly Hair

In a hurry? Here are the best hairsprays for curly hair:

1. Best Buildable Hold Hairspray For Curly Hair

For a hairspray with a true flexible hold, Ouidad’s Curl Last Hairspray is O’Brien’s go-to. “It holds firm enough to make the style last, but it’s also soft enough to not ruin the shape of the curls,” she says of the vegan and cruelty-free formula. Specifically developed to add hold and volume to curly hair without the crunch, the hairspray also includes multiple moisturizing ingredients like hydrolyzed oat protein, panthenol, and sunflower seed oil to help promote smoothness, softness, and shine.

Hold Level: Flexible Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Sugar Cane Extract, Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Acacia Senegal Gum Extract, Panthenol, Sunflower Seed Oil Alcohol-Free: No Size: 9 oz.

Relevant Review: “This hairspray gives maximum, flexible hold (even in the humidity of a Michigan summer), but still looks natural and does not cause curls or waves to harden or clump (even in fine hair).”

2. Best Salon-Quality Hairspray For Curly, Frizz-Prone Hair

If you need a bit more staying power from your hairspray, Redken’s Brushable Hairspray gives you medium hold via a formula that still leaves hair flexible and never stiff. The hairspray, which is infused with vitamin E and soybean oil, smooths flyaways for eight hours and locks out humidity for up to 24 hours. The hairspray is available in a travel-friendly size for on-the-go use, as well as a stronger hold (but still flake-free) formula for when you need something to slick your curls back into an updo.

Hold Level: Medium Beneficial Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Vitamin E Alcohol-Free: No Size: 9.8 oz.

Relevant Review: “Been using this spray for about 10 yrs now. I love it! Makes me wavy/curly hair stay in place and prevents humidity by not frizzing my hair.”

3. Best Non-Aerosol Drugstore Hairspray For Curly, Frizz-Prone Hair

Another option that smooths down unwanted flyaways and frizz, this John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray keeps curls smooth for less than $10. Safe for color-treated and chemically treated curls, the hairspray includes an additional heat protectant component that makes this ideal for following O’Brien’s styling tip and spritzing it through hair while it’s still damp before hitting it with the diffuser. It also uses a pump spray applicator, as opposed to the usual aerosol dispenser, which is ultimately better for your hair and the environment.

Hold-Level: Flexible Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Olive Oil Esters, Magnesium Sulfate, Panthenol Alcohol-Free: No Size: 6.7 oz.

Relevant Review: “I have naturally curly hair and Frizz Ease Dream Curls is the ideal product to keep my locks neat and tangle free. I use the product on my hair when it is wet and scrunch up my curls. It gives my curls a nice, soft to the touch feeling unlike some products that leave your hair with a sticky, hard crunchy feel.

4. Best Non-Aerosol Hairspray With Strong Hold

This hairspray checks all of the boxes if you have any concerns about or sensitivities to drying alcohols, synthetic fragrances, or aerosol sprays. Honeybee Gardens Alcohol-Free Hairspray gives you customizable hold that can be layered on to give an updo strong hold or misted lightly at the roots for more volume. No matter how you use the hairspray, it won’t dehydrate your hair with drying alcohols. Instead, the formula contains moisturizing and calming ingredients like hydrolyzed soy protein, chamomile extract, and sunflower seed extract, as well as orange peel oil and peppermint oil to give the hairspray a refreshing minty scent without any synthetic ingredients.

Hold-Level: Strong Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Chamomile Flower Extract, Sunflower Seed Extract, Grape Seed Extract Alcohol-Free: Yes Size: 8.5 oz.

Relevant Review: “Happy to find a hairspray without alcohol. Good for my curls.”

5. Best Non-Aerosol Hairspray With Flexible-Hold

Another non-aerosol option, Innersense Beauty’s I Create Finish is a more workable hairspray for enhancing your curls. When used on wet hair, it helps hold your curl shape while enhancing shine and restoring moisture with ingredients like honey extract, hydrolyzed rice protein, and hydrolyzed quinoa. Cruelty-free and packaged in a recyclable bottle, this hairspray is also synthetic fragrance-free, and uses essential oils like lavender to create its light and calming scent instead.

Hold-Level: Flexible Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Acacia Senegal Gum, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Chamomile Flower Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Honey Extract, Rooibos Tea Leaf Extract, Hydrolyzed Quinoa Alcohol-Free: No Size: 10 oz.

Relevant Review: “This hairspray is perfect. It holds my hair in place, and is good for when I slick my hair into a bun, as well as when I style my natural curls. The best part is that this product does not leave any buildup/white flakes or have an overwhelming smell when you spray it.”

You May Also Like: This Curl Refreshing Spray

When your curls need a refresh the next day, you can try a less concentrated formula like this Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Refreshing Spray. Rather than providing hold like a traditional hairspray would, this spray rehydrates hair and smoothes down flyaways to redefine your curls (though it will still give you a touch of hold, too). Especially great for thicker hair types, the refreshing spray includes nourishing ingredients like honey extract, coconut oil, and shea butter to restore bounce in between washing.

Hold-Level: Soft Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Honey Extract, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Linseed Extract, Acai Fruit Extract, Pomegranate Extract, Silk Amino Acids, Panthenol Alcohol-Free: No Size: 8 oz.

Relevant Review: “I absolutely love this product. I saw it on YouTube. It’s wonderful. I love the scent and how it keeps my 4C hair silky, smooth, and curly all day and night. I highly recommend this product and I absolutely will continue to use it.”

Expert:

Leysa Carrillo, hair colorist, texture expert, and founder of Forever Curls Academy.

Jessica O’Brien, hairstylist and Ouidad educator.