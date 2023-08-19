Heat protection for hair is a bit like your daily sunscreen, in that it’s essential to protect against damage, yet a surprising number of people still haven’t gotten on board. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sophie Rose Gutterman tells Bustle that heat protection is even more important for those with curly hair. “Curly hair is a lot more fragile than straight hair,” she says, noting that it naturally tends to be drier than straighter hair types. “Add blow drying and straightening the hair into the equation, and that’s where breakage and damage to the curl pattern begin,” she says. The best heat protectants for curly hair actually include two types, according to Gutterman, who shares that you’ll want a protectant that you can apply on wet hair and another that can be applied when your hair is dry. “When it’s wet, you will most likely use a cream, and when it’s dry, it’s best to use a spray,” she shares.

Sophie Rose Gutterman is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist with 10 years of professional experience across editorial shoots, beauty campaigns, and television. A curly girl herself, Gutterman’s curly clients include models and ESPN host, Malika Andrews.

1. The Pro’s Pick: The Overall Best Heat Protectant For Coarse Curls

Formulated for thicker, curly hair types

Smooths flyaways and frizz

Doesn’t weigh down hair

Smells good

Expensive

Not cruelty-free

Gutterman calls this luxe pick her “go-to” heat protectant for applying to her own curls when they’re still wet. “Not only does it hydrate, but it protects and heals the hair if used daily,” she says of this priming lotion that detangles and leaves hair immediately feeling softer and looking shinier. The Kérastase Nectar Thermique Blow Dry Primer uses a combination of dimethicone and the sugar xylose to coat the hair strand and keep it protected from heat — whether you’re defining curls with a diffuser or flat ironing them straight. Royal jelly extract and flaxseed oil also help to prevent breakage by deeply nourishing the hair.

Relevant Review: “This hair product is great at making your hair blow out looking healthy, soft and smooth. I have curly, fine, dry hair, so I also need to use a little Kerastase treatment oil after blow-drying, and then my hair is good to go. [...] I have tried countless products over the years, but find that Kerastase products are the best. Pricey, but the products are great and last a long time, so they are worth the expense.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Dimethicone, Flaxseed Oil, Royal Jelly Extract, Xylose | Size: 5.1 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

2. The Pro’s Pick: The Overall Best Heat Protectant Detangling Spray

Lightweight

Can be used on wet or dry hair

Cruelty-free

Provides UV protection

Expensive

For second-day hair, Gutterman stresses that you’ll need to use another heat protectant if you’re adding any kind of heat to your style. “This is lightweight, so it won’t even feel like you’re adding additional product,” says Gutterman of Living Proof’s Restore Perfecting Spray, which she shares is what she gives her model clients to protect their hair on set. Though it was formulated to serve as a conditioning detangler on wet hair, it’s light enough to mist through dry hair, too, where it’ll provide heat protection against temps up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead of silicones, this spray uses plant extracts like beetroot and artichoke leaf to protect the hair against heat and UV exposure, which Gutterman explains can also dry out the hair.

Relevant Review: “I blow out my hair so that it’s more manageable and wavy instead of curly/frizzy. This spray makes a huge difference in combing out my hair while it’s still damp and prepping it for the blowout. I use maybe five spritzes on each side of my hair, in addition to an oil treatment on my ends, and my hair is definitely much softer after blow drying versus when I skip the spray.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Beetroot Extract, Amaranthus Seed Extract, Artichoke Leaf Extract, Algae Extract, Castor Oil | Size: 8 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

3. The Overall Best Heat Protectant Serum Under $20

Under $20

Can be used on wet or dry hair

Smooths flyaways and frizz

Not cruelty-free

For a drugstore option that can be used on wet and dry hair, this John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum lets you multitask for just $10. You only need a dime-size amount of the concentrated formula, which uses dimethicone, argan oil, coconut oil, and moringa seed oil to keep your hair protected when using heat styling tools while delivering extra moisturizing benefits to thirsty curls. The drugstore find is also an Amazon favorite, with more than 12,000 five-star ratings that credit the serum with preventing unwanted frizz — even through humid weather.

Relevant Review: “It’s easy to apply and it even enhances my curls. I love the scent and it leaves my hair soft and not sticky or stiff. My hair looks shiny and feels natural.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Dimethicone, Argan Oil, Coconut Oil, Moringa Seed Oil | Size: 1.69 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

4. Best Heat Protectant Serum For Fine Curls

Adds lots of shine

Cruelty-free

Strong scent

Doesn’t contain as many moisturizing ingredients

For finer curls, this Design Essentials Agave & Lavender Weightless Thermal Protectant Serum is as lightweight as they come. Ideal for using prior to straightening curls, the serum uses a combination of several silicones to leave hair with a glossy sheen. However, because this was formulated to be applied on dry hair, if you’re planning to blow dry your curls, you’ll still need another heat protectant that can be applied to wet hair.

Relevant Review: “This product is great if you want to get that really nice shine without leaving hair greasy. I love how shiny my hair looks after I apply only 1-2 drops on my hands and then apply to hair. It works great before I style with curling iron or by itself.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Dimethicone, Agave Extract, Mango Butter | Size: 4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

5. Best Heat Protectant Detangling Spray Under $20

Provides UV protection

Cruelty-free

Uses recyclable packaging

Can be too heavy on finer curls

For a less expensive detangling spray that you can apply to curls right after washing, there’s Eva NYC’s Mane Magic 10-In-1 Hair Primer. This one is too heavy to apply on dry hair, but the multi-tasking mist is formulated with ingredients like argan oil and sunflower seed oil to help with everything from heat and UV protection to detangling, softening, and adding shine to hair. The primer was also designed to reduce drying time, so you can minimize the amount of heat exposure when you’re blow drying, too.

Relevant Review: “I love using this on my curly hair. I apply it after I'm doing styling and right before blow drying my hair. Makes me hair super soft and shiny and helps speed up drying time. I also love the smell.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Argan Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Squalane | Size: 5.4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

6. Best Heat Protectant Spray On Dry Hair

Can be used when hair is dry

Protects against pollution

Cruelty-free

Contains alcohol

A bit pricey

An aerosol formula tends to be the easiest way to ensure that you’re evenly misting your hair with a heat protectant without weighing your curls down, especially when you’re working with hair that’s already dry. Joico’s Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector can be used just before you go in with a straightener or curler, providing thermal protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit as well as pollution protection. The shine-boosting mist also helps to seal split ends for a smoother finish, with its blend of silicones, moringa seed oil, and vitamin E. Even though it contains several moisturizing ingredients, the aerosol spray does contain alcohol, which Gutterman notes should be used in moderation, particularly if your hair is already dry.

Relevant Review: “It’s very hard to find a heat protectant that is designed for use on dry hair. I needed a good one to use on my hair just prior to flat iron use. This one is by far the best I’ve tried. Gives good protection and shine.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Moringa Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Vitamin E | Size: 5.2 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

7. Best Heat Protectant Spray For Damp Or Dry Hair

Can be used on damp or dry hair

Smells good

Cruelty-free

Contains alcohol

Expensive

Another dry aerosol spray that evenly coats hair without weighing it down, Moroccanoil’s Perfect Defense can be misted through damp curls on wash day or as a second-day touch-up on hair that’s completely dry. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients like yarrow extract and shiitake mushroom extract help to promote healthy hair growth, but it’s the blend of moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, panthenol, and hydrolyzed pea protein that boost hydration and impart shine (plus, they help to counteract the drying effects of the alcohol).

Relevant Review: “Amazing! I have 3c and 2a curly hair. It loves to frizz and get poofy when I blowdry it. I spray this lightly all over my hair and then dry. My hair lays nice and flat. The smell is delicious like all their other products. […] It’s not greasy, doesn’t weigh my hair down either.”

Beneficial Ingredients: Argan Oil, Panthenol, Glycerin, Vitamin E, Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein | Size: 8.1 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

When Should You Use A Heat Protectant?

The bottom line is, if you’re using any kind of heat on your hair, you should be using a protectant. “Sometimes we don’t think about it because we aren’t flat ironing or round brushing every day, but even if you’re diffusing, that can cause damage,” says Gutterman. When diffusing, that means applying a heat protectant that’s suitable for use on wet hair, and when using a styling tool, you’ll want something that can be applied when your hair is dry.

What Does A Heat Protectant Do?

As its name implies, a heat protectant will help prevent damage when you use a hot styling tool like a blow dryer or straightener by creating a protective coating on the hair. No heat protectant will be able to completely protect your hair, but when used correctly, the product can help shield your hair and minimize the dryness and breakage that occurs once the damage is done. “If you go to the salon and spend $500 on highlights but you’re not using the proper products to maintain the hair at home, this is where the damage starts to happen,” Gutterman adds of how heat styling without a protectant can also lead to color fading and dullness.

What Ingredients Should You Look For In A Heat Protectant?

While silicones are a highly debated group of ingredients, Gutterman shares that they’re also great for guarding the hair against heat. But rather than reach for any heat protectant with a silicone ingredient, she recommends sticking to silicones that either evaporate or are water-soluble and won’t build up on the hair. “Cyclomethicone is more of a moisturizing ingredient, while dimethicone is specifically added to create a shield from heat and protect the natural oils in your hair,” she says. “I also love when I see an oil such as argan or shea butter because it will also hydrate,” she adds.

