Thong underwear is a great solution if you want to hide visible panty lines, but not all thongs work for all outfits. If you wear a high-waisted pair of pants or shorts, low-rise thongs can still show through the fabric. That's where a high-rise option comes in. The best high-rise thongs stay in place and won't draw attention to themselves, but finding the right one for you comes down to your style (and material) preferences. Today you can find high-rise thongs in delicate lace or gym-ready spandex. You can spring for a retro-sexy look or a French cut with big '90s energy.

Depending on your lifestyle or your day's activities, you might find different thong materials are more suitable for you. Cotton thongs will be the most breathable and cooling, keeping you comfortable all day, but they do shrink in the wash, so it's best to wash them in cool water and dry them on low heat. If you’re headed to the gym, choosing a synthetic material, like nylon, will help wick away moisture and keep you dry and comfortable. Just be sure to change after your work out, since nylon is not as breathable as cotton. Thong underwear blended with spandex provides stretch for a move-with-you feel.

Then consider the details. A wider waistband will keep a high-rise thong from moving around while you go about your day and can offer support. Seamless thongs go the extra mile in ensuring you'll never have visible panty lines.

From sporty and seamless to sexy and see-through, these are the best high-rise thongs on Amazon.

1. A High-Cut Sheer Thong

These high-cut delicate mesh thongs are a little sexy, but still totally functional. They’re breathable and quick-drying, which makes them perfect for wearing year-round. They're also trimmed with a flat lace that provides a subtle stylish detail that doesn't interfere with comfort. The high cut makes this pair of underwear invisible under dresses and jeans.

Helpful Review: "I love the higher waist and honestly they are so comfortable and lightweight I forgot I was wearing them."

Available Sizes: S/M — M/L

2. A Retro-Style Plus-Size Thong That's Worth The Splurge

This retro-style thong is a little more expensive, but reviewers say it’s worth the extra money. It’s made of moisture-wicking nylon, but has a cotton lining for breathability. The extra-wide band wraps comfortably around your waist and sits high on your hips. There is an elastic trim that keeps the underwear from riding up and the smooth lace style is invisible under your clothes. Plus, it has major stretch, thanks to 21% spandex. These panties only come in one size plus-size, however, the brand promises a good fit for sizes 14 through 24.

Helpful Review: "Very pretty. Beautiful color. The thong portion of the panty is more substantial than the typical thong, so it's pretty comfortable. The fit is great - the one size plus size really does fit. [...] All in all a very satisfied customer."

Available Sizes: One Size Fits 14 — 24

3. Some Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thongs That Are So Comfy

These seamless cotton thongs are high-rise and have a band of lace around the waist that reviewers describe as comfortable — perfect for your favorite loungewear. These thongs act like a second skin, hugging your body without pinching. They are made of 95% cotton, but have 5% spandex, so they stretch as you move. The crotch of the panties is designed with cotton to prevent itching or skin irritation. Plus, they’re laser-cut with a thin hem that reviewers say is undistinguishable under tight clothing. The lace waistband is delicate, cute, and comfortably keeps this thong in place.

Helpful Review: “Obsessed! Worked at Victorias Secret for 8 years and habitually wore VS panties but hated that they were not breathable. These are not “as cute” due to limited colors BUT — they are super breathable and by far the most comfy! Super soft, stretchy and comfortable. I just ordered two more packs."

Available Sizes: S — L

4. A Pack Of Moisture-Wicking High Rise Thongs

These moisture-wicking thongs are designed to keep you dry and comfortable no matter how sweaty you get. These nylon panties absorb sweat fast and are designed to dry quickly and keep you cool. They have a cotton lining and are designed with spandex, which helps create a stretchy, nearly unnoticeable fit. The high-cut is complemented by a wide compression waistband that keeps the panties from moving or rolling down.

Helpful Review: "These undies are just... so... comfortable. Breathable, moisture wicking, and with a cotton lining!!! I've never worn such a comfortable thong in my life."

Available Sizes: XS — XL

5. These French Cut Thongs In Fun Colors

If you're looking for comfy high-rise thongs that come in a number of fun colors and prints, look no further. These bright thongs will keep you comfortable since they’re made of a thick cotton that’s breathable, with a little bit of spandex blended in for stretch. The high-rise panties are tag-free, so they won't chafe your skin when you move around, plus they have a double-lined cotton crotch that offers extra coverage. The waistband is soft and flexible. They come in six-packs in brilliantly bright colors, fun prints, or basic neutral shades.

Helpful Review: “Hello totally love [...]because of the nice high frenchcut there are no lower panty lines and the band sits securely at the waist, no more rolling underwear. [...]

Available Sizes: XS — 3X

6. A Pair Of Compression High-Rise Thongs

These cotton-blend thongs offer medium compression that's comfortable. They're seamless so you don't have to worry about any visible panty lines. The double-ply waistband keeps the panties in place all day without any seams getting in the way. Reviewers say they run true to size. They're designed with a mixture of cotton, nylon, and spandex so they're the perfect stretchy blend of breathable and moisture-wicking, plus they have a cotton gusset lining. They're available in three neutral colors: heather grey, black, and white.

Helpful Review: "I have tried other less expensive alternatives to Spanx but none have been as comfortable as this one. The quality of the fabric is awesome. It doesn't shrink in the wash either. [...] I like wearing high waisted pants so the waist band is hidden underneath."