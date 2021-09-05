15 Stylish Homeware Pieces No One Will Guess Are From Matalan

The only thing better than giving your space a well-deserved refresh is doing the whole thing on a budget. If you too are well versed in the world of interiors Instagram and property Pinterest boards then you’ll likely already know that a few, well-selected home accessories can make a room. And you don’t need to break the bank to get there. Bargain stores such as Matalan have plenty of options to choose from, and I’ve selected some of my favourites below.

When you think of Matalan, clothes, gifts, and shoes probably spring to mind first. However, its edit of homeware goods is definitely worth checking out too. The super expansive selection, you can go in looking for some tea towels and a candle and come out with a full trolley and no idea how you got there. You’re only human. And with prices as low as £10 for bedding, it isn’t the end of the world if you treat yourself a little bit (or a lot).

Below you’ll find some of the most exciting pieces which you can find in stores or online ready for order. From home fragrance and plants to bedding and cushions, we’ve included options for all rooms in the house and most of the items come in alternative patterns and sizes.