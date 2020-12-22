A good pair of slippers is cozy, but if you spend a lot of time walking around the house, you might find that you miss the structure and support of actual shoes. The best indoor shoes have soft padding for all-day comfort and durable soles for quick trips outside. When shopping for indoor shoes, you'll want to consider the materials of both the upper and the soles, as well as the type of cushioning on the inside of the shoes.

Soles made from rubber are a great choice because rubber is long-lasting, water-resistant, and grippy. EVA, which is a type of flexible plastic, and TPR, which is a lightweight rubber, are also good sole materials that will hold up well, whether you plan to use your shoes for short dog walks or just around the house. If your home has slippery floors, you should also look for soles with anti-skid tread for added stability.

That covers the outside of the shoe, but what about inside? Many indoor shoes come with memory foam padding in the insoles, which can make even hard tile floors feel comfortable to walk on. There are also a variety of different linings, ranging from luxurious sheep fur and faux fur to simple sweat-wicking terry cloth. If you plan to really embrace your shoe's lining and forgo socks, it's important to make sure your shoes are washable, too. Some indoor shoes are fully machine-washable, but others can only be spot-cleaned and won't smell great forever if they're regularly worn without socks. If you prefer to go sock-free, consider purchasing a shoe deodorizer to keep things fresh.

If you're tired of having chilly or achy feet, check out this list of the best indoor shoes.

1. A Slip-On Pair With Over 15,000 Fans On Amazon

With a memory foam insole and plush fleece lining, these cozy slipper shoes will give you all-day comfort while keeping your feet warm and dry enough for trips to the mailbox. The anti-skid rubber soles not only prevent slipping outdoors, but the manufacturer says they can also you help you walk more quietly while inside. No socks? No problem — these slippers are fully machine-washable.

One fan raved: “After reading a lot of positive reviews I decided to purchase these slippers. They are exactly as described. They are super soft on the inside. They have a very good amount of cushion without feeling thick and overly padded. They wear well indoors and on the few occasions when I have had to run outside or out to the garage - although these are sturdy and can handle more than that. The color (I got grey) is not solid but rather a layering of grey, dark grey, white, etc. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase - so much so I am thinking about purchasing these for holiday gifts for all the ladies!”

Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors: 5, including black/grey, purple, and royal blue

2. These Colorful Crocs With A Faux Fur Lining

Adapted for colder weather, these classic Croc clogs come with a cozy faux fur lining. The synthetic exterior is water-friendly and lightweight, and many reviewers praised the supportive sole as a great remedy for achy feet. They come in a wide range of colors and can be decorated with fun Jibbitz charms. And you won't be the only one wearing these indoor shoes — they have almost 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and famed actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global ambassador. While care instructions aren't listed, reviewers say they can be tossed in the washing machine and hung to dry.

One fan raved: “Very comfy, just like standard Crocs. I use these as slippers around the house to help with arch support and they are great for keeping my lower back happy! I used to get moderate lower back pain when working from home (and not wearing anything on my feet). I tried some basic slippers, but those just didn't have enough support- they helped, but only moderately. Now that I've been wearing these around the house during this COVID quarantine, I've noticed almost 100% relief of my lower back pain! These lined Crocs are plenty warm, as others have mentioned. If your feet tend to run hot, these might be a little too much for you. I find that wearing them with a very light sock helps to keep my feet from getting too sweaty.”

Available sizes: Women’s 4-15, Men’s 2-13

Available colors: 23, including bright cobalt, lavender, and white

3. These Outdoorsy Slippers That Are Super Durable

Great for both indoors and outdoors, this durable slipper shoe has a water-resistant exterior, so you can grab your mail even in the rain. The rubber sole is half an inch thick and has anti-skid traction that can handle even the harshest of front walkway environments. This cozy shoe is also lightweight and the interior has a fuzzy plush lining. Care instructions aren't listed, but reviewers say these can be tossed in the washing machine.

One fan raved: “I've searched the depths of the Amazon and I finally found the perfect house shoes/slippers. These are unbelievable. I typically wear a 10.5 shoe and ordered the size 11 and they fit so well. I have laminate flooring so I needed something that will be sturdy and comfortable. These fit the bill and then some. They got a really thick rubber sole and a comfortable lining. I can wear them inside and wear them outside if I need to take out the trash. I can't give these enough praise. Buy them. You won’t regret it.”

Available sizes: 6 Women/5 Men - 16 Women/14 Men

Available colors: 4, including black, blue, and yellow

4. A Pair Of Classic Ugg Slippers

With a real sheep-fur lining, these cozy UGG slippers will wrap your feet in comfort. The exterior is made from soft suede and the cuff is embroidered with a braided pattern for a touch of that classic UGG style. The interior is lined with real fur, and features a pure wool insole. Designed for both traction and cushioning, the Treadlite sole is made from EVA, so these slippers can be worn both indoors and outdoors. These are not machine washable, and must be spot-cleaned.

One fan raved: “UGGs are about the only slippers I can wear because of the lambswool lining. Any synthetic liners in other slippers cause my feet to sweat [then] they get cold, especially on cold days. My feet are comfortable and toasty warm. The soles allow me to step outside to either get the paper, put out the trash or bring in the mail. Oh, and let out the dog in the yard. They fit perfectly and stay on my feet. Until the lambswool is worn down, I cannot wear socks yet. But that isn't really necessary, they do such a good job keeping my feet warm and dry. I love UGG’s shoes.”

Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors: 5, including black, chestnut, and seal

5. This Cute Moccasin With A Faux Fur Lining

This comfortable moccasin slipper has a traditional design with a fluffy, faux fur cuff and lining. The memory foam insole provides long-lasting comfort while the synthetic sole has anti-skid tread for added stability indoors and outdoors. If you plan to wear these shoes without socks, you'll be glad to know they can be machine-washed and air dried as needed. The manufacturer notes that these are narrower shoes, and recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

One fan raved: “These are extremely comfortable and very warm! The soles of these shoes are very durable- it has good arch support for inside and outside of the house. Came packaged well with support inside the shoe to keep them in shape. I ordered the wine color and they came in looking exactly like the pictures! Fits as expected. Overall would recommend!”

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 7, including wine, black, and cinnamon

6. These Fluffy Slides With Memory Foam Insoles

Stylish and cozy, these luxe house slippers are completely covered in faux fur and have an insole with memory foam cushioning. While these may look like simple slippers, they also have waterproof TPR soles with an anti-skid texture, so you can wear them outdoors as well. The fuzzy straps also have grippy strips on the inside that help keep your foot in place. Reviewers say they can be machine-washed.

One fan raved: “Amazing. These feel like real rabbit fur and are similar quality to some name brand slippers that are 4x the price. The heel actually has cushion and doesn't immediately get flat like other slippers. I am usually a 7-7.5 in shoes and the 6-7.5 size fit me perfectly.”

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

Available colors: 7, including grey, black, and pink

7. A Suede Bootie That Keeps Your Feet Toasty

Get through the winter in style with these warm indoor booties. Featuring a cow suede exterior and a plush natural shearling liner and cuff, this shoe is sure to keep you warm and comfortable in any weather. The treaded synthetic sole is half an inch thick, so you can easily walk through puddles and even wear them out on errands. Staheekum also makes moccasin slippers with the same suede and shearling materials. These must be spot-cleaned.

One fan raved: “Toasty warm and comfy. Soles are sturdy enough for quick trips outside on the gravel. I love these slipper/boots and would readily purchase these again!!”