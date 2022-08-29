There’s almost nothing that a quick Target run can’t fix — and that includes skincare woes. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, there are products on Target’s shelves and website to meet your needs and give your dermis the TLC it deserves. From hydrating moisturizers and serums to protective sunscreens and toners, Target is home to some of the best skincare finds from many of the industry’s top beauty brands. Think: CeraVe, Clinique, Neutrogena, Florence by Mills, and tons more. And, as if a one-stop skin shopping experience wasn’t enticing enough, these products’ price points — and their top-notch reviews — certainly are.

With countless five-star ratings, there’s no doubt that the skincare goodies rounded up below are worth their weight in gold. But, despite their results-driven formulations, you won’t find any here with a price tag higher than $15.

For products that save both your budget and your visage, scroll below for nine skincare must-haves from Target, all with super stellar reviews and under $15.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Target $7 See On Target Formulated with sunflower seed cake and hyaluronic acid, this fragrance-free moisturizing lotion is a “go-to” for many reviewers, as it works to hydrate skin and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. This product is ideal for those with very dry, dry, and combination skin, who could use the extra dose of long-lasting hydration.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For Waterproof Makeup Target $4 See On Target This facial cleanser and makeup remover gently wipes away makeup — even waterproof mascara and heavy foundation — without the need to rinse or harshly rub the skin. Ideal for all skin types, it’ll also cleanse skin of excess dirt, oil, sweat, and dead skin cells for a quick and hassle-free start to your nightly skincare routine.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches Target $8.99 See On Target Great for all skin types (including dry, combination, and oily), these hydrocolloid stickers are hailed as “lifesavers” by reviewers. Just pop one on when you notice a pesky pimple — or feel one coming on. After six to eight hours, these pimple patches work to remove the unwanted gunk inside of a zit and create a more flattened appearance.

Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar Target $14.99 See On Target If you deal with dark spots and uneven skin tone, then consider this cleansing bar from Urban Skin Rx. Made with a blend of kojic acid and niacinamide, this product promotes even pigmentation and brightens skin for a healthier complexion. Just moisten the included sponge and apply it to the bar to create an airy foam, and then massage along skin.

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen Face Serum Target $14.89 See On Target I know you’ve heard it before, but even if you aren’t at the beach, you need to be wearing sunscreen. Reviewers rave that this sunscreen face serum is “great for everyday wear,” since it’s super lightweight and features an antioxidant blend to ward off the effects of environmental aggressors that can irritate skin. With SPF 60+, it’ll help fight sun damage while maintaining your skin’s moisture barrier.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin Target $5.49 See On Target Add this face wash to your daily routine to remove makeup, dirt, and excess oils. Made with a blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin, this cleanser promotes hydration while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier. While particularly perfect for those with normal to dry skin, it’s suitable for all skin types and is non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores.

Florence by mills Look Alive Eye Balm Target $22 See On Target Reviews deem this vegan and cruelty-free product as a “holy grail moisturizer” for dry skin, due to its soothing, silky formula. Willow bark extract diminishes the appearance of pores, while vitamin B12 helps hydrate and create a natural glow. Use it in the morning and at night to help skin feel hydrated and supple — without breaking the bank.

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream Target $15 See On Target When it comes to skincare, don’t neglect your bod. This body mist is a “must have,” according to reviewers. With its 2% salicylic acid formulation, it can be sprayed on break-out prone areas like the back and chest to fight bacteria and relieve inflammation. For best results, spray about a foot and a half away from your body and let it work its way into clean, dry skin.

TULA Skincare Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner Target $16 See On Target Reviewers with sensitive skin say that this toner isn’t too harsh for their delicate dermis, thanks to its blend of probiotic extracts and glycolic acid which works to gently exfoliate and soften. Additionally, its hyaluronic acid hydrates while blueberry and snow mushroom provide antioxidant protection. Use daily for best results in the morning and at night.