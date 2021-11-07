Most people can agree that shopping for jeans is challenging. But for tall women, finding a pair of jeans that doesn’t unintentionally fit like a crop can feel almost impossible. So when it comes to finding the best pair of jeans for tall women, keeping an eye on the inseam length is just as important as the waist size.

The inseam on most average pairs of jeans is typically 28 to 30 inches, so tall women (traditionally categorized as 5 foot 7 and over) should opt for an inseam that measures at least 31 inches. As it’s relatively rare to find a pair of jeans made with an inseam of over 30 inches, your best bet is to seek a style that’s available in tall or long sizes, as is the case with many of the options on this list below. Those inseams are guaranteed to measure over 30 inches — typically, 31 to 34 inches.

Of course, the style of the jeans can also affect the inseam. For instance, crop and ankle jeans will have shorter inseams compared to bootcut, flare, or straight-leg styles. I’ve only included styles with a longer leg on this list, since those are arguably harder for tall folks to track down. But there are plenty of fits, finishes, and styles to choose from here, like ‘90s-inspired baggy jeans, essential skinny jeans, and classic straight-leg jeans that are built to last you for years, if not decades, to come.

No more settling for an almost perfect pair. This edit highlights nine of the best jeans for tall women to make your quest for the perfect pair of jeans a cinch.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Retro Bell Bottoms That Look Surprisingly Polished Paitluc Stretchy Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon “Polished” may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of “bell bottoms,” but with its sleek, streamlined silhouette and figure-hugging stretch, that’s exactly what this pair is. That’s confirmed by Bustle’s Associate Commerce Editor Lisa Fogarty, who highly recommends them. "I love that these flare jeans can pass for trousers and look as great with a T-shirt as they do with a blazer and heels,” Fogarty says. “Their shape, two front pockets, and light wash give them a vintage '70s edge and they're super stretchy and comfortable." The inseam length is a hair over 33 inches (33.46 for a size small, and 33.86 for every other size); and Fogarty, who is 5 foot 7, also gives the length her stamp of approval. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Gen Z may have declared skinny jeans officially dead, but any true fashionista knows they should be a staple in every woman’s closet. And as far as Amazon shoppers are concerned, this mid-rise pair is the ultimate skinny jean, having earned a whopping 30,000+ five-star ratings or reviews (and counting). Shoppers rave about the comfort and pitch-perfect fit, thanks to the addition of 2% elastane for stretch. This style comes in three inseam lengths, the longest hitting at 32 inches. Pro tip: Make sure to air dry these, or the inseam may shrink. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams)

3 A Pair Of Classic Levi’s That Never Go Out Of Style Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Levi’s storied 505 jeans are the industry standard for straight-leg jeans — which means they sell out fast. According to customers, this pair of Levi’s straight-leg jeans look, feel, and fit the same as 505s, but they’re easier to get your hands on. This style also has 2% elastane, as opposed to 505s’ 1%, for easier movement. These feature a mid-rise, a slim yet relaxed fit all the way from the hip to the ankle, and satisfyingly durable construction. The standard inseam length is 32 inches, though depending on your height, you can also opt for the “long” style that measures a generous 34 inches. Available sizes: 26 — 46 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

4 Some Baggy Jeans That Are Having A Moment Lee High Rise A Line Jean Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you’re looking to shake up your denim game, these baggy jeans will do the trick. With an A-frame silhouette, wide-leg opening, and looser, of-the-moment fit, they look fresh with any shoes in your closet, from high-top sneakers to chunky Chelsea boots. This high-rise pair boasts an inseam length of 34 inches — perfect for tall women. Available sizes: 25 — 35

5 A Pair Of High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans From A Denim Legend Wrangler High Rise True Straight Fit Jean $55 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more classic than a pair of straight-leg jeans. This Wrangler pair has a high-rise fit and rises even higher in the back, so you’ll feel totally comfortable and covered when you sit, lean, or squat. Plus, they’re the rare jeans that offer a 34-inch inseam, so they’ll actually read full-length on tall folks. Available sizes: 0 — 18 waist, 30 — 34 length

6 These Tried-And-True Bootcut Jeans Lee Plus Size High Rise Mini Flare Jean Amazon $44 See On Amazon Nothing looks better with a pair of heels than flared jeans, whether sky-high stilettos, summery espadrilles, or even platform sneakers. This pair from Lee features a slight stretch to keep you feeling comfortable all day (or night) long. Lee jeans are known for their durability, so you won’t have to worry about these losing their shape or integrity over time — and tall people will appreciate the 32-inch inseam. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

7 A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Jeans Available In So Many Colors Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $18 See On Amazon In addition to its cult following and unbeatable price tag, these Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are a great choice if you’re looking for non-traditional hues — they come in a range of unique colors like coral, light blue, and pale violet, in addition to classic washes like the black rinse pictured above. Best of all, this brand carries a 33-inch inseam. Available sizes: 6 — 24 (available in petite, plus, short, tall, and long sizes)

8 Some High-Rise Mini Flares Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon No denim wardrobe would be complete without one (or more) pair of Levi’s; and since high-waisted jeans aren’t going anywhere, the brand’s 725s are a great investment piece. They sit right above the waist and have a slim fit through the hips and thighs, then flare into a small bootcut. Plus, the regular inseam length measures 32 inches, which will work nicely for tall people. Available sizes: 24 — 46 (available in 30- and 32-inch inseams)

9 A Pair Of Jeggings With Great Stretch Amazon Essentials Plus Size Pull-on Skinny Jegging Amazon $38 See On Amazon For those days when you don’t really feel like wearing jeans but the occasion calls for a pair, reach for these jeggings from Amazon Essentials. These are blended with 3% elastane that molds perfectly to your hips and bum, but won’t lose its shape after several wears and washes. They also feature an elastic waistband that sits high on the waist and pulls on as easily as real leggings — and they feel as comfortable as leggings too, according to several customers who actually lounge around the house in them. The brand doesn’t specify the exact inseam length, but they are available in a “long” size. Available sizes: 14 — 30 (available in short, regular, and tall inseams)

