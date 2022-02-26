Think of an iconic denim brand, and it’s likely Levi’s will come to mind. The classic American brand offers a dizzying number of styles ranging from skinny to wide leg, straight leg to flares, and everything in between. Whichever silhouette you love most, the best Levi’s jeans are versatile, comfortable staples that you’ll want to keep in rotation year after year.

As you shop for Levi’s jeans, you should also think about how they feel when you wear them. If you like your denim to move with you, an option that incorporates a higher percentage of stretchy elastane (also known as spandex) is preferable. However, those who want a more classic, rigid denim feel should opt for less elastane. Levi’s jeans are available in a variety of rises as well. On this list, you’ll find mid-rise jeans that are designed to sit right below the waistline and super high-rise jeans that sit above it.

Then, there’s the style aspect. If you’re looking for Levi’s jeans that will transcend seasonal trends, look for an option with a traditional style, like classic straight-leg or bootcut jeans. You can also find skinny jeans that fit super snugly, as well as cuts designed to be looser, such as comfortable boyfriend and floaty wide-leg styles. Many jeans come in multiple inseams, and you can also find plenty of cropped options that show some ankle or even overalls and jean shorts if you want to take a breather from your regular denim. And take a look at the details, too — an unfinished hem or distressed denim can punch up an otherwise tried-and-true silhouette.

With all this in mind, here are the 15 best Levi’s jeans on Amazon. I’ve also included jeans from Levi’s diffusion line Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., which offers options at a more affordable price.

1 A Classic Pair Of Straight-Leg Jeans Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $60 See On Amazon A classic pair of straight-leg jeans are a keep-forever staple you’ll reach for again and again. The mid-rise jeans are cut with room through the hips and thighs, and the fabric has just enough stretch for ease of wear. “Good jeans, but lighter weight than original Levi denims,” one reviewer wrote, adding that the “fit was accurate.” Wear them with a silky blouse or a white tee — they’ll go with just about anything in your closet. Made of: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 16

Available sizes: 26 — 46, including Short (30-inch), Regular (32-inch) and Long (34-inch) inseam options One shopper raved: “Love the softness, the stretch and the jeans are all around what I was looking for. I’m gonna order another pair.”

2 A Stretchy Pair Of Bootcut Jeans For Under $30 Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon If stretch is a top priority for you, consider these Levi Strauss & Co. jeans. They have 3% elastane — more than any pair featured on the list — and they’re super budget-friendly, too. Stretchy as the jeans may be, reviewers have noted that they still retain their shape without unwanted sagging. They have a mid-rise style, and they’re slim through the hips and thighs, then flare out slightly at the knees. Made of: 82% cotton, 15% polyester, 3% elastane

Available washes: 4

Available sizes: 26 — 39, including 30-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch inseam options One shopper raved: “I was concerned about the bootcut simply because my last pair of bootcut jeans were too flared. These are a happy medium. They have enough stretch to be comfortable to squat in at work and still have shape at the end of the day.”

3 These Fan-Favorite, High-Waisted Skinny Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon Boasting more than 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these skinny jeans have become a beloved pair for many shoppers. While the idea of skinny high-rise jeans might bring the word “uncomfortable” to mind, this pair from Levi’s is anything but, according to reviewers. They’re slim through the hips and thigh, but the elastane makes the jeans stretchy enough to be comfortable. “Jeans have a great amount of stretch,” one reviewer wrote, adding that they’re “very comfy.” The jeans are available in over 30 washes and come in three inseam lengths, too. Made of: 60% cotton, 22% viscose, 16% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 31

Available sizes: 24 — 46, including Short (28-inch), Regular (30-Inch), and Long (32-inch) inseam options One shopper raved: “Love these jeans. The high waist isn’t constricting and they have just the right amount of stretch.”

4 A Pair Of Traditional Bootcut Jeans Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon These mid-rise bootcut jeans fall somewhere between flared and straight-leg jeans. They sit on the waist and are slim throughout the leg before kicking out past the knee. Elastane gives the jeans a sense of ease. They pair naturally with boots, but they work just as well with high-top sneakers and platform wedges, too. Levi’s 515 jean devotees have also mentioned that these jeans come close to that discontinued style. Made of: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 13

Available sizes: 26 — 46, including Short (30-inch), Regular (32-inch), and Long (34-inch) inseam options One shopper raved: “These jeans have a classic look. I like the boot cut, which is not too wide and not too narrow. The fiber content/construction of the pair I purchased for myself is: 89% cotton, 9% polyester, and 2% elastane; the combination of these materials makes them thick enough and also stretchy so they don’t get baggy even after a few wearings. After seeing the pair I got, in the dark, traditional blue denim, my sister wanted a pair and I ordered a pair for her. I believe the plus size has a slightly different fiber content but she loved the fit of those, too. I definitely would purchase again.”

5 A Relaxed Pair Of Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans Levi’s New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $60 See On Amazon This pair of Levi’s has the silhouette you’ve come to expect from boyfriend jeans: namely, a relaxed silhouette that sits comfortably at the waist. One reviewer claimed they’re comfortable enough to “squat in” (perhaps the ultimate test for jeans). Since the jeans are cut with extra room in the hips and thighs — and offer a good amount of stretch — some shoppers have even recommended sizing down. You can play with the cuffs and roll them up to highlight a pair of sandals or leave them long over boots — they look cute either way. Shop the jeans in various shades of blue and black. Made of: 60% cotton, 22% viscose, 16% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 9

Available sizes: 27 — 46 One shopper raved: “The fit is exactly what a boyfriend [jean] should look like, a little loose, but still give that sexy, edgy style you’re looking to accomplish. It’s not easy to find stylish boyfriend jeans, and it’s [difficult] to judge from an online picture — considering the cost and other’s rating of this product I gave it a chance and I love them! Better than boyfriend jeans I paid $180! [...]”

6 A 100% Cotton Pair Jeans In A Timeless Silhouette Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans Amazon $88 See On Amazon Levi’s 501 jeans are a classic silhouette from the denim brand. They offer a traditional straight-leg fit with a mid-rise. They’re made with 100% cotton, providing little to no stretchiness — but don’t worry, many reviewers agree that they’re still comfortable to wear. One fan gushed, “These jeans fit perfectly and are extremely comfortable. They look great, too, if I do say do myself.” Made of: 100% cotton

Available washes: 6

Available sizes: 23 — 32 One shopper raved: “These jeans are fantastic! They look and feel like they were made for me. I like them to sit a tiny bit loose so I order sizes accordingly. If I want them to be tighter I order down a size, if I want them looser I order up […] Anyways, if you like quality jeans that will last beyond a single fashion season, these are a terrific choice!”

7 A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Pull-On Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon These pull-on jeans might just rival the comfort of your favorite leggings. They’re constructed from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane with lots of stretch, plus an elastic waistband. “I HATE jeans,” one reviewer quipped. “But THESE jeans?! AMAZING!!!” They’re mid-rise and slim through the hips and thighs, and they come in a range of washes and inseam lengths. Made of: 78% cotton, 20% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28-Plus, including 28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch inseam options One shopper raved: “These jeans fit like a nice comfortable glove. Perfect fit and style. Keeps you tucked in where you need it. Keeps fit throughout the day. Love them.”

8 A Pair Of Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans Levi’s 724 High-Rise Straight Crop Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon This pair of cropped straight-leg jeans hit right above the ankle, making them ideal for spotlighting your favorite pair of shoes. The jeans sit high on the waist, and they’re designed to be relaxed through the hips and thighs. A hint of elastane ensures a comfortable fit. One reviewer raved: “These are MAGIC jeans and true to size with some stretch.” The style comes in seven different washes, plus short options. Made of: 71% cotton, 21% viscose, 6% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 8

Available sizes: 24 — 34, including Short (28-inch) and Regular (30-inch) inseam options One shopper raved: “Since I got them I have been wearing them every day. The waist band hits at just the right spot along my belly button. They feel like skinny jeans except the bottoms are loose. Perfect cropped length that hits right before my boots start.”

9 These Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans Levi’s 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon These mid-rise skinny jeans are made to sit squarely on the waist and are cut slim through the hips and thighs without being constrictive, thanks to the four-way stretch. “These jeans are my new favorites,” one reviewer raved. “They fit perfectly and are so comfortable!” Better still, the jeans come in dozens of washes and three inseam lengths. Made of: 68% cotton, 23% polyester, 8% viscose, 1% elastane

Available washes: 35

Available sizes: 24 — 44, including Short (28-inch), Regular (30-inch), and Long (32-inch) inseam options One shopper raved: “Levi’s have become my go-to jeans after I bought this pair and fell in love. The fabric is thicker and sturdier than any other pair of jeans I’ve owned. They fit me like a glove and they look amazing on me! They felt a little snug when I first tried them on but they quickly seemed to form to my body and then fit like I’d worn them for years the second time I put them on.”

10 A Trendy Pair Of Levi’s With A Super-High Waist Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon This modern variation on straight-leg jeans is updated with a super-high waist — the highest of Levi’s high-rises, designed to hit above the belly button — and is cut slim through the hips and thighs. The 99% cotton might make them seem too restrictive, but reviewers have described otherwise. One reviewer explained that they may seem tight when you first wear them, but over time “they will loosen up and stretch.” What’s more, the pair hovers above the ankle, making it prime for showcasing footwear. It comes in several different washes and a full-length option, too. Made of: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

Available washes: 10

Available sizes: 24 — 44 One shopper raved: “I’m so happy that I had decided to purchase these jeans! The size, the fit, the comfort, the support, literally my favorite pair of jeans. The high waisted support makes this the perfect go to jeans for any occasion. I can dress it up or casually wear it on the weekends. Literally my most favorite purchase thus far on Amazon!”

11 A Pair Of Distressed Skinny Levi’s Jeans Levi’s 724 High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans Amazon $67 See On Amazon These high-rise ripped jeans have a classic straight-leg cut, but the frayed, cropped hems and distressing add a kiss of laid-back cool. One fan wrote that they “love the stretch” of these jeans and that they’re “super comfortable” to wear. You can also shop this pair in three other styles without distressing. Made of: 62% cotton, 28% viscose, 8% polyester, 2% elastane

Available washes: 4

Available sizes: 24 — 34 One shopper raved: “I love these jeans!! They are perfect for crop tops and every article of clothing! [...] 10/10 RECOMMEND.”

12 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans In Light Neutrals Levi’s Women’s High Waisted Utility Crop Amazon $40 See On Amazon With their roomy silhouette and oversize utility pockets, these wide-leg cropped jeans are so casual-cool. A high-rise waist offsets the volume of the wide-leg shape, and the cropped legs hit above the ankles. They’re made with a comfy cotton-elastane blend, which reviewers have claimed is comfortable (although several also recommended sizing down). The featured pair comes in a cool sun-bleached blue, but you can also shop it in a crisp white color. Made of: 80% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 2% elastane

Available washes: 2

Available sizes: 24 — 32 One shopper raved: “These are the best pants! They are so comfortable and so cool! I wish they came in different colors. I am an apple shape and they look fabulous!”

13 These High-Rise “Dad” Jeans Made With 100% Cotton Levi’s Premium Dad Jeans Amazon $98 See On Amazon For an of-the-moment take on ’90s denim, look no further than Levi’s dad jeans. They sit high on the waist and fall straight through the hips and thighs. The pair is made of 100% cotton, so don’t expect much stretch from this denim — but the looser cut shouldn’t feel too restrictive, and denim typically softens over time. The jeans come in three vintage-inspired washes (light blue, dark blue, and faded black). Made of: 100% cotton

Available washes: 3

Available sizes: 23 — 34 One shopper raved: “I absolutely love these jeans. As someone who typically runs around in leggings and sweats, these jeans are wonderful! Very comfy and cute [...] they’ll be a bit snug when you first put them on, but I promise you if you wear them for a day they’ll stretch to your figure perfectly and be the comfy loose jeans you’re expecting them to be. [...] These are gonna be my new day-to-day jeans for sure! I’m def gonna buy more of them. Get them!”

14 A Pair Of Levi’s Overalls Made With 100% Cotton Levi's Vintage Overalls Amazon $80 See On Amazon A basic tee, a sweater, a blouse — these Levi’s overalls play well with almost any top. While constructed with 100% cotton, they’ve been praised by reviewers for being not-too-thick denim. One reviewer noted that the “fabric is ample [weight], not too heavy, not too light,” adding that it offers “no stretch, but [is] slightly baggy so plenty of room to move.” Another shopper described, “These truly are lovely overalls - the denim is perfect, soft, and of good quality.” The overalls have a high-waist, are relaxed through the hips and thighs, and feature chest, side, and back pockets, along with adjustable straps. Made of: 100% cotton

Available washes: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 34— 44 One shopper raved: “I use these overalls anytime I work outside. I got tired of having to pull my pants up and my shirt down. They’re comfortable and have handy pockets. I wish I would have bought them sooner!”