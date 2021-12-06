Fashion

Leigh-Anne's Nearly-Naked Leather Dress & 12 More Standout Looks From The MOBOs

The 25th MOBO Awards arrived in style this weekend, with stars taking the meaning of “Sunday best” to a whole new level.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Hosts Munya Chawawa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock onstage at the MOBO Awar...
Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By L'Oréal Blackett

Ian Gavan/Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Munya Chawawa

This year’s MOBO hosts came armed with more than one standout outfit for hosting duties, but it was Leigh-Anne’s show-stopping leather dress and Munya’s suave suit that really set the tone for the fashion-forward event.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Kaz Kamwi

Life after Love Island appears to be serving 2021 finalist Kaz Kamwi well, as the reality star appeared at the ceremony in a dress that can only be described as “luxury.” Between the high-leg slit and regal gloved sleeves, Kaz’s MOBO debut was a knock-out.

Tap