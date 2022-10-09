There is a seemingly endless supply of mascaras out there that promise to lengthen and volumize your lashes. But ask anyone with naturally straight lashes what their primary concern is (myself included), and they'll likely tell you that it's all about finding a mascara that will provide a long-lasting lift and curl. The best mascaras for straight lashes tend to be waterproof formulas, which are better able to lock your lashes into place. The design of the mascara wand is another factor to take into consideration — curved wands will help to lift straight lashes as you apply your mascara, and hourglass-shaped brushes can help bulk up straight lashes, which are oftentimes finer than lashes that have a natural curl.

Mascara Tips For Straight Lashes

Of course, mascara alone won't magically make straight lashes more fluffy and curled. To set yourself up for success, always, always, always start by using an eyelash curler. As makeup artist Mary Phillips previously told Elite Daily, you want a curler with a silicone pad to protect your lashes. To maximize the curl, start as close to the base of your lashes as possible and press down on the curler for about five seconds, repeating several times as you move the tool up the length of your lashes. Once you've got your curl in place, take your mascara (wiping off any excess product on the edge of the tube), and comb the wand from the roots upward through the tips of your lashes.

“Cocktailing” your mascara can also help to bulk up straight lashes, but I've found that to prevent clumping and lashes that stick together, it's best to use a non-waterproof formula as your base. After you apply your first coat of mascara, give it a chance to fully dry before carefully curling your lashes one more time and going in with your waterproof formula. Keep a spoolie brush on hand, too, so you can brush through your lashes once the mascara has dried to remove any clumps or excess product.

One more important thing to note, because waterproof mascaras are more heavy-duty: Your usual cleanser might not cut it when it comes time to remove your mascara. To make sure you remove every last trace of makeup (to avoid eye irritation or infection), you’ll want to first saturate a cotton pad in an eye makeup remover or micellar water, and follow up with a more traditional, all-over cleanser. I'm partial to Farmacy Beauty's Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm, which breaks down even the most stubborn waterproof formulas and is super convenient to travel with.

1. Writer's Pick: The Overall Best Mascara For Straight Lashes

I have long lashes, but they're poker-straight (and will revert to sitting straight in mere hours unless a waterproof mascara is involved). The L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara is one of my go-to mascaras because it does a little bit of everything. The hourglass-shaped wand lets you deposit mascara on every last lash for separation and length, and it contains more than 200 densely packed bristles to give your lashes major volume and lift. Because it's waterproof, the mascara seals your curl in place — something that dozens of its 60,000-plus fans noted on Amazon.

Relevant Review: "My ride or die mascara. Nothing makes my lashes hold a curl but this magical mascara. No flakes, no smudges, no irritation. Just amazing lashes in a flash. Oil cleanser removes this with ease, but it is difficult to remove without it. That's fine by me because it stays put all day, even in Texas summers."

2. Best Budge-Proof Mascara For Straight Lashes

There are waterproof mascaras, and then there's this completely budge-proof formula, which has amassed quite a loyal following amongst beauty insiders. From Japan, the KissMe Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara is one of the few mascaras you'll find that makes delivering a long-lasting curl a priority. In addition to a curved wand, the mascara features a memory-shape polymer to keep your lashes sky-high, as well as lengthening fibers. Then, to prevent your lashes from drying out, the mascara also contains nourishing ingredients like argan oil, rose hip oil, camellia seed oil, and squalane.

A word to the wise: This mascara is so waterproof, you could go swimming in it without it smudging. It’s for the same reason that you’ll need to be prepared to put in a little extra effort when it comes time to remove your makeup at the end of the day. Start with a micellar water, oil cleanser, or the brand’s own mascara remover, and follow up with a water-based cleanser for best results.

Relevant Review: "Wand is smaller than your standard American brands, but it makes it so much easier to apply without getting clumps. Not clumpy and applies the perfect amount of formula. Formula doesn't smudge or budge all day. I have oily lids and straight, short, stubborn lashes that do not hold a curl, but this mascara works wonders."

3. Best Mascara Under $5 For Straight Lashes

The slightly curved wand of this Wet N Wild Mega Length Waterproof Mascara helps to encourage a lift while the budge-proof formula keeps that curl in place. This mascara will also be a favorite for anyone with short, straight lashes, as the plastic comb really helps to extend and separate every last lash for clump-free length. Plus, it's a cruelty-free formula that's infused with vitamin E to help keep your lashes nourished (something that’s especially helpful when using a more drying waterproof mascara).

Relevant Review: "I have pin straight lashes. This is the only mascara that keeps my curl almost all day. Looks amazing, but it's really hard to remove. The only flaw, but for that price it's a steal anyway."

4. Best Mascara For A Fanned-Out Effect

The brush on this mascara is unlike any other, featuring 10 layers of bristles that fan out lashes for a fuller, feathery effect. Despite the extra bristles, the wand also works to eliminate clumps because the plastic material helps to brush through excess product. An Amazon favorite with more than 75,000 five-star ratings, Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara has been ophthalmologist test and deemed safe for contact lens wearers.

Relevant Review: "I've been hooked on this mascara for years now! My hair is curly, but my lashes are straight. This mascara curls them up, tints and holds the form as long as you need it (stays on even during sauna or other spa-procedures, yet removed easily with any makeup remover). It doesn't leave bumps, nor does it stain.Highly recommended!"

5. Best Brightly Colored Mascara For Straight Lashes

When you want to switch up your look, this Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara comes in blue, green, and purple colors (though it is available in brown and black, too). No matter which color you choose, you'll get a curved wand and caffeine-infused formula designed to encourage more lift. If you find waterproof formulas to be irritating or just a pain to remove, this is a gentle, water-resistant formula loaded with conditioning ingredients like shea butter, arginine, and biotin to moisturize lashes and encourage growth. This one also comes in a travel-size option if you want to test it out before fully committing.

Relevant Review: "I have very straight eyelashes, and I've tried so many mascaras. I got this in my Ipsy bag and fell in love. This is the only mascara that actually makes a difference to me. My lashes also look like they have grown and gotten thicker within a few weeks of use. So worth the money."

