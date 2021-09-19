For the ultimate combo of chic and easy to wear, look to the best maxi skirts, which feature a style you like and a super comfortable fit. Maxi skirts are always long, but you’ll have to decide whether you want yours to be tight and form-fitting or flowy and loose, and whether you’d prefer the waist to be high or low. To make your look truly fit your personal taste, consider a range of other style options, like pleats or tiers, wrap-around styles, or ones with multiple layers for volume.

The fabric the skirt is made from also impacts the way it looks and feels. Natural fibers like cotton or linen are super breathable and soft, making them a great pick for warm weather or general comfort. Polyester and other synthetics are a great inexpensive option, especially when blended with spandex to add comfortable stretch. For a fancier vibe, chiffon or satin can look super glamorous, or you can look for a fun tulle maxi that works for either a formal look or a night at the club, depending on how you style it.

After you’ve picked your fabric, look for colors and patterns that suit your style. Many brands offer a range of colors and patterns for each design, so you should be able to find something you love. Floral patterns can look sweet on their own or add soft contrast to a leather jacket and combat boots, while bright or metallic colors and bold patterns can make a dramatic personal statement. Neutral or muted tones, on the other hand, will blend seamlessly with the other parts of your outfit, making them ideal staples for layering.

Whatever look you’re going for, this roundup of maxi skirts covers the spectrum from casual to elegant, to keep you covered for any occasion.

1. A Versatile Maxi Skirt To Go With Any Look

This maxi skirt is a super comfy, low-maintenance skirt made of 100% polyester, with an elastic waistband you can wear above or below your natural waist. The tiered chiffon-style top layer adds movement while you walk, and the full-length liner underneath ensures this skirt will stay opaque, even in bright sunlight. With a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 3,000 reviews, it’s clear that people love the skirt for its comfortable fit and versatile look that’s easy to dress up or down. There are 44 colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match for your outfit. Grab a neutral tone to pair with all your favorite tops or go for a bolder pattern to make the skirt the star of your outfit. You can throw it in the washing machine when it needs cleaning — just be sure to use cold water and hang it to dry.

According to one reviewer: “This is a great skirt that is easy to dress up or down! The long length means you can easily hide a pair of leggings or thermal tights underneath and still look classy even in the middle of winter in the snowbelt, or you can pair it with a t-shirt in warmer weather and be just as comfortable.”

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

2. A High-Waisted Bodycon Maxi Skirt

With a variety of gorgeous patterns to choose from, most of which are super chic plaids, this subtly textured bodycon skirt from Verdusa is the perfect piece to take from the office to a night out. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex with an elastic waist, so it’s stretchy and comfortable to wear, plus it’s thick enough to be totally opaque. Depending on your height, this skirt could be a maxi or midi skirt, but it should look incredible either way. The manufacturer doesn’t provide washing instructions, so you might want to hand wash just to be safe.

According to one reviewer: “This skirt fit perfect [...] No pockets to bulge out. And it fell just above my [ankle] and most importantly didn't hike up in the back at the hemline because the material has a nice stretch. I immediately ordered the cranberry one and would have ordered the pink but it was out of stock in my size. The material stretches and it is not transparent. Happy, happy!”

Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

3. A Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt

Whether you’re headed to the beach or a much-needed vacation, this floral wrap skirt looks stunning and is super easy to throw on over a swimsuit, thanks to the tie closure. This closure also gives you the freedom to adjust the waistband to the perfect fit for you, and the wrap-around style creates a tall slit which makes movement easy. The skirt comes in 15 floral patterns so you can find the perfect match for your style, and is made from polyester. You can wash it by hand or in the washing machine, but you’ll want to hang it to dry to make sure it lasts.

According to one reviewer: “I bought this to take with me on vacation, and I'm so glad that I did! I wear it all the time! It looks great with a chambray button down and boots, with a simple tee and flats, or with a bodysuit and sandals.”

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

4. An Elegant Chiffon Maxi Skirt

This elegant chiffon maxi skirt makes a great dramatic piece for events, with a full shape and soft chiffon pleats on top of an opaque polyester slip. Despite the more dressed-up aesthetic, the skirt has a comfortable elastic waistband and lightweight, flowy design. It comes in a bunch of different patterns, ranging from elegant black and gray florals to more playful pinks and corals. More than 6,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.3 stars, with multiple reviewers suggesting that hand-washing or machine-washing on the gentle cycle are the key to keeping the skirt looking great.

According to one reviewer: “I get compliments every time I wear this. It is incredibly elegant but travels very well. It is also very light so it is perfect in hot climates like the beach!”

Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

5. A Fitted Maxi Skirt With A Dramatic Side Slit

Made from a soft and stretchy rayon-spandex blend, this Verdusa maxi skirt is super comfortable to wear. It’s also easy to move around in, thanks not only to the stretchy material and elastic waist, but also to the thigh-high side slit. The high-waisted skirt comes in a bunch of solid colors and a few patterns, and should be easy to dress up or down to wear just about anywhere. It’s seriously comfy enough to lounge in but stylish enough to go out in. According to reviewers, it washes well in the machine — just use the gentle cycle with cold water — and can tumble dry low.

According to one reviewer: “Fits perfect. Great quality. Super comfy and soft. The slit is high but not too high.”

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

6. A Shiny Pleated Maxi Skirt For A Comfortable Evening Look

With sharp pleats and a metallic sheen, this shimmer accordion maxi skirt is a true showstopper. The comfy elastic waistband holds up a polished A-line cut with just enough flare to create some dramatic movement as you walk (or dance). The cotton and spandex blend is both stretchy and breathable so you can stay cool and comfortable while you wear it. The skirt comes in several metallic colors, many of which are also available in a knee-length version if you want a shorter option too. According to Amazon reviewers, it holds up in the washing machine, though you could wash it by hand to be extra careful.

According to one reviewer: “Wow! Was not expecting this skirt to be as beautiful and fabulous as it is! It sits right at the waist, ever so lightly. So it doesn’t squeeze you, but isn’t about to fall off you either. The color (gold) was stunning! Received so many compliments! It’s shiny and sparkles all at the same time. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, and far from cheap looking or feeling!”

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

7. A Statement-Making Tulle Maxi Skirt

For a unique look that takes your outfit to the next level, this billowing tulle maxi skirt from Lisong is a must-have. A polyester liner ensures there are no see-through areas while not one, not two, but five layers of tulle create dramatic dimension that adds the perfect touch to a formal or evening look (or a photo shoot, as many Amazon reviewers reported). It has a side slit for added drama and movement. With a wide range of sizes and more than 30 colors to choose from, you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect fit and perfect match for your style.

According to the manufacturer, the skirt comes packed flat, and you may want to steam iron it before wearing to get the best effects. You can machine wash it on the delicate cycle and dry it on the lowest heat setting available.

According to one reviewer: “I received so many compliments. This skirt was comfortable [...] It was nice and long. It didn’t end up looking weird after packing it in a suitcase. Serious show stopping signature piece. It has a high slit in the front, but since it has so much tulle it can be made to be as modest or sexy as you want. [...] I need more!!!!”

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

8. A Dramatic Maxi Skirt With 3 Layers Of Chiffon

This chiffon maxi skirt offers three delicate layers for maximum movement and absolutely no see-through areas in your skirt. It comes in almost 30 different solid colors, all of which are easy to dress up for a formal event or to just pair with a T-shirt for a more casual (but still stunning) look. The skirt’s machine-washable polyester construction makes it easy to care for, and the elastic waistband makes it super comfy to wear. And with over 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, it’s safe to say that the skirt is beloved by many.

According to one reviewer: “Perfect length, not too big, not too tight, it is not sheer, as it has three layers of chiffon. I bought it for a formal wedding and worked perfect for it!!!”