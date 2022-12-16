The 10 Best Minimizing Bras, According To A Bra Fit Expert

When shopping for a bra to minimize instead of enhance, fit is everything. Bustle reached out to Tracy Freno, a trained bra fit expert at Bare Necessities, to learn more about what to look for when shopping for the best minimizing bras.

The Expert

As the Senior Manager of Customer Service at Bare Necessities, Tracy Freno manages a team of bra fit experts that educate customers on the importance of wearing correctly fitting bras, and helps them find their perfect lingerie. She also works on behalf of initiatives at Bare Necessities pertaining to diversity & inclusion, people experience, and charitable giving. She’s passionate about making every bra-wearer feel as confident and comfortable as possible.

What To Look For In A Minimizing Bra

Fit

“The most important feature when shopping for a minimizer bra is making sure the fit is correct,” Freno advises. You might think that a minimizing bra needs to be super tight in order to do its job, but Freno points out that’s not the case — in fact, tight bras are likely to cause spillage over the top and sides of the cup. “The correct size cup will compress and distribute the breast tissue evenly, offering a smooth and balanced silhouette,” says Freno. If it fits correctly, minimizing bras should be able to “shrink” your bust by about an inch, on average.

If you’re unsure about what size to go for, Freno recommends measuring your own band and bust size to calculate your best fit. It’s easier than you might think!

Style & Material

In lieu of padding, minimizing bras come in a range of compression levels, depending on your preference. Beyond compression, other supportive features like underwire, padded straps, and wide bands are all details that not only help to minimize, but will also make for comfortable wear.

And while it’s not a necessity, choosing a minimizing bra made from moisture-wicking fabrics, like nylon and polyester, can help reduce the chance of irritated skin, chafing, or rashes, says Freno. Lastly, Freno insists that there’s no need for an over-the-top design. In fact, the more minimal the bra, the less visible it’ll be underneath your top, if you prefer a very seamless look. But if you can’t pass up a pretty lace, jacquard, or bow-adorned bra, there are options here for you, too.

With all of these tips in mind, keep scrolling for a list of the best minimizing bras, all conveniently available on Amazon.

1 An Everyday T-Shirt Bra With Over 16,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings Vanity Fair Minimizer Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 16,000 five-star ratings and counting, this best-selling T-shirt bra from Vanity Fair can minimize the appearance of your bust by up to 1.5 inches, according to the brand. That’s thanks to its two-ply, non-padded cups that redistribute and shape breasts, and wide wings equipped with four-way stretch that create a smooth, seamless silhouette. Three rows of hook-and-eye closures, an underwire, and wide, stay-in-place straps offer plenty of support. Rave review: “First of all, where has this bra been my whole life?! For us ladies with large breasts, it’s so hard to find a good supporting bra that also minimizes. Actually it’s almost impossible until now! This bra minimizes, keeps them in place meaning I can bend down and my [breasts] are not spilling out. And to top it off, it’s the perfect tshirt bra.” Sizes: 34G — 44DDD | Colors: 17 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

2 A Longline, Seamless Pullover Bra With Lots Of Compression TomboyX Compression Bra Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a minimizing bra but aren’t a fan of classic underwire or padded bras, TomboyX has got you covered with this longline tank bra. It features a power mesh lining with strong compression that holds breasts close to the chest for that “flattening” effect (some people use it as a binder, for an idea of how minimizing this bra is), but reviewers confirm it’s comfy, stretchy, and soft. Thick straps and a stay-in-place elastic waistband means you won’t spend the day readjusting your bra, and the flatlock seams won’t chafe against your skin. The brand Rave review: “It's so supportive and appropriately tight and allows you to wear clothes you never thought you'd be able to wear again (hello, button-up shirts). The band is comfy and thick and doesn't roll [...] I actually forget I'm wearing a bra when I'm wearing this. The material is really strong but smooth kind of like a swimsuit.” Sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 59% Polyamide Nylon, 41% Elastane

3 A Full-Coverage Minimizing Bra That Shapes & Supports Without An Underwire Glamorise Wirefree Minimizer Support Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re able to find a minimizing bra that gets the job done without any underwire or padding, you know you’ve struck gold. This bra from classic lingerie brand Glamorise is equipped with the brand’s MagicLift technology, a set of cushioned interior bands arranged in a criss-cross formation that support, shape, and minimize the appearance of your bust by up to one cup size. Wide, adjustable padded straps, three hook-and-eye closures, and a moisture-wicking polyamide blend keep you comfortable. Elegant lace inserts on the cups add a touch of glam, without compromising that smooth silhouette. Rave review: “This bra really lifts in a way that I wasn't expecting! And it really does minimize by an entire cup size. My shirts fit so much better [...] it's like a magic trick that I don't understand. Seriously, I've gone through a ton of minimizers on the market - this one is BY FAR the best I've tried.” Sizes: 36C — 50I | Colors: 5 | Material: 40% Polyamide, 35% Polyester, 15% Cotton, 10% Elastane

4 This Unpadded Minimizing Bra With A Plunging Neckline Lilyette By Bali Plunge Into Comfort Keyhole Minimizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline (plus cute keyhole cutout), this minimizing bra is the rare full-coverage option that’ll remain invisible underneath low-cut tops. It’s free of padding and features structural underwire support that pulls breasts down and to the sides for a smaller appearance. The stretchy wings help catch any spillover for a smooth, seamless look, and adjustable straps and three hook-and-eye closures ensure your best fit. No bells or whistles here — just pure comfort and a luxurious satin-like feel. Rave review: “I am a 34DDD, so the struggle is real when I'm trying to find a supportive bra without making my chest look bigger than it already is. This bra does everything it is intended to do. It minimizes your bust [...] and it's extremely supportive. The straps are wide enough to not dig into your shoulders, and the band is completely secure around my bust. I have never found a bra that fits better than this one.” Sizes: 34C — 44F42DDD | Colors: 10 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Elastane

5 A Minimizing & Compressive Sports Bra For High-Impact Workouts Yvette High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re the type to avoid workouts that involve jumping or running, then you’re in luck with this compression sports bra that seriously minimizes painful bounce. Its unique double-strap design not only looks cute, but it helps evenly distribute weight to alleviate pressure on your shoulders. Sewn-in molded cups shape and separate your breasts, and sweat-wicking materials and breathable mesh inserts make for a cool and dry workout. A row of three hook-and-eye closures in back offer a customized fit. Rave review: “I’m a 36DDD and I struggle to find sports bras that can offer the support I need for high impact workouts like running. This bra does it’s job perfectly and looks cute while doing it! It’s true to size, and the size chart is accurate. I got a Large Plus and it gives me the support I need to run without smooshing my girls [...] I’m ordering my 3rd one now and plan to order a couple more.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 16 | Material: 83% Polyester, 17% Elastane

6 An Underwire Minimizing Bra With A Unique Cup Design Maidenform Lilyette Enchantment Unlined Minimizer Underwire Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This unpadded minimizing bra from Maidenform proves that three is better one. Each cup is divided into three distinct sections: a smoothing side, a stretchy mesh bottom half, and a breathable sheer lace on top. Combined, you get a full-coverage cup that minimizes the look of your bust by 1 to 1.5 inches, while still maintaining their natural shape. Underwire helps contain each breast, while the wings and wide, supportive straps create a smooth and seamless silhouette. Plus, this one has four hook-and-eyes — the most on the list — for a custom fit. Rave review: “Fantastic bra! I am a 40DDD and this is my first time buying a ‘minimizing bra’ online. I am so glad I did. This bra does exactly what the description says it does: minimizes without sacrificing shape, smooths the back [and sides], has wider, more comfortable underwires as well as wide, stay put straps. All that and it's a beautiful and affordable bra too. I look and feel lifted and supported when wearing this bra, even under thin tops. It even seems to help my posture too.” Sizes: 34D — 42G | Colors: 6 | Material: 79% Nylon, 21% Elastane

7 This Elegant Jacquard Minimizing Bra That’s Free Of Wires & Padding Deyllo Full Coverage Wirefree Minimizer Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This minimizing bra isn’t just pretty (how regal is that floral jacquard pattern?), it’s also utilitarian. Inside the cups, you’ll find a series of seams that redistribute breast tissue to minimize their appearance, while still creating a subtle lift — all without lining, padding, or an underwire. Cushioned, adjustable straps help alleviate pressure on your shoulders, while a V-cut neckline is great for lower-cut tops. Three hook-and-eye closures offer more support. Rave review: “This bra is fantastic! It fits perfectly and is so comfortable! It minimizes and holds me up tight, but without being the slightest bit uncomfortable. Great design (cups, straps, closures, fabric). I highly recommend this bra if you are looking for one that is tremendously comfortable and wonderful-fitting, while being offered for a very reasonable price.” Sizes: 36B — 50I | Colors: 18 | Material: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane

8 A Delicate Minimizing Bra That’s Surprisingly Supportive Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Amazon $68 See On Amazon This minimizing bra may have a dainty and delicate vibe, but it offers all the support you’re looking for. Featuring an underwire and seamless lace cups equipped with a soft and supportive mesh lining, this bra can reduce the appearance of your bust line by up to 1 inch. Its high neckline and high-cut wings prevents spillover, while sturdy, low-stretch adjustable straps keep everything in place. Rave review: “Love this bra and will be coming back for more soon. The fit was perfect and it minimizes as promised with no double bubble - hooray! It’s also comfortable, breathable, and supportive enough that I have found myself wearing it for light hikes on occasion (even at a size 36 DD).” Sizes: 30G — 44DDD | Colors: 13 | Material: 62% Nylon, 38% Spandex

9 This Seamless Underwire Minimizing Bra That Minimizes By One Cup Size Chantelle Magnifique Seamless Unlined Minimizer Bra Amazon $78 See On Amazon This full-coverage, unpadded minimizing bra has stretchy, seamless two-ply cups that center breast tissue, which both minimizes your bust’s appearance by one cup size, and defines the shape of your breasts. A wide, double-lined band (with two hook-and-eye closures) and grippy, adjustable straps offer extra support and lift, while also creating a smooth silhouette. Plus, the cute seamless pattern stays hidden beneath your clothes, making it an ideal everyday bra. Rave review: “I’m a 32G so it’s hard to find a good supportive bra, this one is great! I bought 2. They support and minimize you creating a smooth round look. Larger wider back band also creates smooth look. All day comfort, does not dig into your shoulders or back.” Sizes: 32D — 44F | Colors: 13 | Material: 76% Polyamide, 24% Spandex