Since its launch over a decade ago, Moroccanoil has steadily become one of the hair care industry’s most beloved brands. If you’ve been dying to try their products out for yourself — or maybe you’re already a fan, and need to replenish your stash — it’s wise to start with one of their best-selling shampoos. Which one, you might ask? Well, the best Morrocanoil shampoo for you depends on your hair type. While all of the brand’s products contain their signature ingredient — argan oil, sourced from argan trees in Morocco — each shampoo is formulated to address a specific hair concern, such as a lack of volume (ideal for fine hair) or a brassy undertone (best for blonde hair).

Combining nourishing, elegant formulas with a warm and sultry scent, each Morrocanoil shampoo will make your shower experience feel 10 times more luxurious. But don’t sleep on their non-shampoo products, either. The brand is equally beloved for its line of hair masks (there’s the cult-classic hydrating treatment, or the newer, more playful color-depositing mask) and its iconic leave-in oils. All of these products work best together, so consider picking up an accompaniment or two to pair with your new shampoo.

With that in mind, keep scrolling to discover Morrocanoil’s top-selling shampoos, according to hair type.

1. Best For Most

When in doubt, reach for Moroccanoil’s Hydrating Shampoo. With more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this is Moroccanoil's most buzzed-about shampoo, and it’s a great option for most hair types. To moisturize both your hair and scalp, the sulfate-free shampoo combines argan oil with algae extract and hydrolyzed vegetable protein, but it’s not so nourishing that it’ll weigh your hair down. In addition to the 8.5-ounce bottle linked to here, this shampoo is also sold in a jumbo, 33.8-ounce size, or in a travel-friendly 2.4-ounce bottle.

2. Best For Fine Hair

If your hair is on the finer side, you likely know the struggle of balancing the need for hydration with the desire to avoid hair that looks flat and greasy. Moroccanoil's Extra Volume Shampoo uses gentle cleansers like coco betaine — once again, there are no sulfates in here — to wash away dirt and oil, while a blend of argan oil, glycerin, and vitamin E provide lightweight moisture. At the same time, linden bud extract, which helps bulk up individual hair strands, according to the brand, increases body and volume. This shampoo, too, comes in three sizes, including a jumbo and TSA-friendly bottle.

3. Best For Curly Hair

As it says right in the name, Moroccanoil’s Curl Enhancing Shampoo concentrates on making your curls look bouncy and defined. In this formula, argan and abyssinian oils serve as multitaskers that help detangle, lock out unwanted frizz, and boost shine while they simultaneously provide plenty of moisture. More nourishing ingredients like kelp extract, sunflower seed extract, and panthenol are included in here, as well as hydrolyzed vegetable protein to help strengthen hair and protect it against future damage. Like all of the other shampoos on this list, this one is sulfate-free, sold in three sizes, and features the brand’s signature, spicy-sweet scent.

4. Best For Damaged Hair

Yes, keeping hair hydrated is kind of the main game with all of Moroccanoil's shampoos. But for hair that's extremely damaged from things like too much heat styling or over-processing, there's the brand's Moisture Repair Shampoo. Using gentle cleansing agents instead of sulfates, this shampoo is absolutely packed with strengthening and conditioning ingredients. You'll find several common favorites like avocado oil, jojoba seed extract, and panthenol in here, as well as some heavy hitters that you might not be as familiar with: hydrolyzed keratin, keratin amino acids, and silk amino acids, which work together to strengthen and protect your hair, seal in moisture, and add shine.

5. Best For Blondes

If you have cool-blonde hair and want it to stay that way, use Moroccanoil's Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo a couple of times a week. Like the purple shampoos you might already be familiar with, this one uses purple pigments to cancel out orange and yellow (aka brassy) tones in blonde, gray, and brown-highlighted hair. But this shampoo stands out because it provides plenty of nourishment thanks to ingredients like hydrogenated castor oil, glycerin, and algae. (Also, it’s hard to find a purple shampoo that’s sulfate-free, but this is one is.) When designing this shampoo — and all of the brand’s other, color-focused products — Moroccanoil developed a more targeted way to use argan oil with their ArganID technology, which uses microencapsulated argan oil to better repair damaged hair from the inside out.

6. Best For Occasional Use

You probably don't need me to tell you that your daily dry shampoo habit can cause some serious product buildup (as can heat protectants, hairsprays, and most other hair-styling products). For a weekly reset, try incorporating this Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo into your routine. Typically, a clarifying shampoo will contain sulfates that can be a little too good at cleansing (in other words, they can strip your hair and scalp of much-needed moisture as they wash away buildup). But in their clarifying formula, Moroccanoil combines several gentle cleansers that still get the job done without being as harsh. To rehydrate as it clarifies, this shampoo contains quite a few nourishing ingredients, like avocado oil, panthenol, and jojoba seed extract to impart moisture, while hydrolyzed keratin and silk amino acids work to reduce breakage while adding softness and shine.