Sure, brow pencils and pomades are great for faking fuller brows. But when you're hoping to see some actual growth, you'll need a product that does more than add a tint of color. The truth is, there's no clinical evidence to prove that plant-derived oils can help with brow regrowth (though there is a lot of anecdotal evidence). But similar to how conditioner nourishes the hair on your head, the best oils for eyebrow growth can improve the appearance of your brows by making them stronger and shinier. For potential brow (and lash) growth, castor oil is the dermatologist-recommended oil to use, as it's naturally rich in moisturizing and circulation-stimulating fatty acids like ricinoleic acid. To maximize on the benefits and minimize the risk of irritation, look for formulas that are made of 100% cold-pressed castor oil (and even better if they’re USDA-certified organic).

While castor oil is your best bet if you want to stick with a single product to nourish your brow hairs, other pro-approved ingredients include biotin and peptides. Though there isn't any definitive data to prove biotin actually helps with hair growth, it is an essential vitamin for producing keratin, which is the protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. You can most commonly find these ingredients (and other moisturizing oils) in serums and treatments formulated specifically for your lashes and brows.

Additionally, you can ask your dermatologist about using one of the two medications that have been shown to improve hair growth: topical minoxidil, which is intended to be used on the scalp, and Latisse, which is available via prescription.

You should always do a patch test on your arm before putting any new product on your face, and if you're particularly sensitive (or just cautious), you can always speak with your dermatologist or ophthalmologist before using castor oil on your eyebrows. Always apply the castor oil to clean brows, and in order to increase the likelihood of seeing results, use it consistently (either at nighttime before bed or in the morning as part of your p.m. skin care routine).

1. Best Castor Oil Set For Eyebrow Growth

The larger size of this Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil means that you can use it as a skin and hair moisturizer, too. But the 11-piece set was designed with eyebrows (and eyelashes) in mind. In addition to the bottle of 100% cold-pressed, USDA-certified organic castor oil, the set comes with five spoolies for combing the oil through your brows and five mini brush wands that could be used to apply the castor oil along your lash line or even on dry cuticles (just be sure not to mix them up). On Amazon, it has thousands of rave reviews from shoppers who swear they’ve seen great results.

Key Ingredient: Castor Oil Size: 4 oz. Comes With: Castor Oil, 5 Eyebrow Spoolies, 5 Lash Brushes

Relevant Review: "Used to grow my lashes & brows and I have certainly noticed a difference over the last few months. They are thicker, fuller and fall out less easily. A little goes a long way."

2. Best Travel-Friendly Castor Oil For Eyebrow Growth

If you prefer something smaller that you can have on hand wherever you go, there's the Live Fraîche Organic Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Serum. The dual-ended applicator was designed to give you more precision and less mess when it comes to applying the organic, cold-pressed castor oil. On one side of the wand, you'll find a tiny brush that's best suited for brushing the castor oil along your lash line, and at the opposite end, there's a spoolie that you can run through your brows.

Key Ingredient: Castor Oil Size: 0.35 oz. Comes With: Castor Oil, Dual-Ended Applicator

Relevant Review: "I love how it's not messy, easy to apply and you can take it with you while traveling. It is too soon to tell if my eyebrows and lashes have grown/thickened but I have noticed less eyelash shedding. To me the packaging was a key as the application is easy, clean, and non-messy. Not having to deal with extra wands is definitely a plus.."

3. Best Tinted Brow Gel With Castor Oil

For those who would rather multitask, you don't necessarily need a dedicated castor oil for your brows. Instead, you can replace your usual brow-defining products with a tinted gel that's infused with castor oil to fake fuller brows immediately and reap conditioning benefits over time. Twenty/Twenty Beauty's Full Brows Tinted Gel is an ophthalmologist-tested formula that's loaded with moisturizing castor oil, argan oil, panthenol, and peptides. Additionally, the vegan and cruelty-free gel is formulated without wax ingredients, which are typically used to hold brows in place but can also be drying.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hyaluronic Acid, Argan Oil, Castor Seed Oil, Panthenol, Peptides Available Shades: 3 Size: 0.2 oz. Comes With: Brow Gel, Spoolie Brush

Relevant Review: "This is by far the best eyebrow gel I've used. The color perfectly blended with my natural eyebrow hair color and made my eyebrows looked naturally thick.Although I only wore it for a few hours, the non-sticky formula is lightweight and delivered flexible hold that lasts. I liked that my eyebrows stayed soft and kept the hair in place."

From RevitaLash Cosmetics comes this physician-developed RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner. The concentrated formula contains biotin and peptides to encourage hair growth, as well as moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, green tea extract, and calendula extract to condition brows and help prevent breakage. You'll need to be dedicated with this treatment as it's a bit of a splurge and the brand recommends using it for eight weeks to experience the full results.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Biotin, Calendula Extract, Ginseng Extract, Green Tea Extract, Peptides Size: 0.05 oz. Comes With: Brow Conditioner, Applicator Brush

Relevant Review: "This was suggested by my esthetician. I had little faith but I was wrong! My eyebrows are growing back well. Not just a slight growth. Good growth!"

About The Author:

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.