Cute and ridiculously comfortable, onesies make amazing pajamas, loungewear, or even work-from-home outfits. The best onesies for women are made from cozy fleece or cotton, and are easy to zip or button up in the front. Some designs include extra features such as hoods, detachable booties, front pockets, and back flaps.

Many of the best onesies for adults are made from fleece, due to its super soft texture and ability to retain body heat, but you can also find styles that are made from a thermal cotton-spandex blend, which is more breathable and formfitting. If warmth is your priority, a onesie with a hood will provide an extra layer around your head and neck, and there are even some onesies that include a pair of booties, so you can wear them as footed pajamas. Another helpful feature is a back flap, which allows you to use the restroom without having to take off your jumpsuit.

Cute onesies for women come in nearly every color and pattern, from low-key neutrals to festive holiday prints. You can even find a one-piece that transforms you into your favorite animal, whether that’s a lion, polar bear, or unicorn. Besides being totally adorable, these onesies make fantastic last-minute outfits for a costume party.

Ready to meet your onesie match? Below, I’ve rounded up the best onesies for women — they’re warm, cuddly, and so comfortable.

1 This Fleece Onesie That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Sleepyheads Fleece Onesie Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester fleece, this is one of the best adult onesies if you’re looking for something simple and straightforward. The footless design features a zipper closure and two front pockets, but no back flap. It’s available in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick out your favorite shade. It might not have any fancy extra details, but it’s a great basic that’ll keep you toasty. According to a reviewer: “This was perfect for me. [...] The material is not too thick but quite warm. Also I love how it’s a onesie but still a bit formfitting, I wear around the house but have no problem chatting with neighbors or friends in it (have even gotten some compliments!).” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2 This Hooded Onesie Made Of Butter-Soft Chenille Fleece PajamaGram Fleece Footed Hoodie Onesie Amazon $85 See On Amazon Made from polyester chenille fleece, these women’s onesies from PajamaGram are as luxurious as they come. The hooded one-piece features a zipper closure, removable fleece booties, and front pockets for warming your hands. It comes in an embossed red zebra pattern, red hearts, soft pink, and leopard print, and though it’s on the pricier side (and there’s no back flap), the extra-soft feel and added features more than make up for it. According to reviewer: “I tend to be cold all the time. No more. Not with this hoodie-footie. This is sooooo soft and comfy. [...] It is long on me (I'm 5'2"), but it doesn't matter since it has the "footie" attached so it doesn't drag the ground but rather just lays in folds at the ankle. Actually, I love the ‘looseness’ of the fit, which adds to the comfort.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Lightweight Onesie With Lots Of Stretch Ekouaer Zip-Up Onesie Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re concerned about overheating, this lightweight onesie is thinner and less bulky than most on the list, but still offers full-body coverage. Made from a blend of polyester with 35% spandex, the stretchy, footless onesie has a zip-up front, pockets, and a hood, but no back flap. It comes in solids, stripes, and a cute holiday print — all with contrasting accents. According to a reviewer: “It fits nice and loose, the way I hoped it would. It doesn’t ride up my crotch and I have a long torso. It’s very thin material but comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 An Oversized Onesie With A Zippered Back Flap Forever Lazy Footed Adult Onesie Amazon $40 See On Amazon For those who like their loungewear on the baggier side, this footed onesie has an oversize fit. It’s made from 100% polyester fleece, with a zipper front closure and deep side pockets. There’s an adjustable hood and detachable booties for extra warmth, and a zippered back flap for added convenience when using the restroom. Since it does run big, those who want a more true-to-size fit should size down. It comes in a bunch of bright, unexpected prints — such as coffee mugs and rubber ducks — so you can have fun picking out which one you like the best. According to a reviewer: “This onesie's design is brilliant! The pictures do show it as being a little low crotched and baggy, but let me explain how this is a good thing. Whether you are short or long legged, this will fit. The feet are fitted (but not tight), which is great so you don't flop all around and trip.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

5 A Buffalo Plaid Onesie With A Sherpa-Lined Hood Just Love Sherpa Hooded Onesie Amazon $43 See On Amazon The hood on this fleece onesie is lined with plush sherpa material, providing your head and neck with superior warmth. Available in eight buffalo plaid options, the footless jumpsuit has a zip-up front, a pair of side pockets, and pom-poms that hang from the hoodie as a cute added detail. It has a slightly baggy fit that feels comfy without being oversized, but there’s no back flap. According to a reviewer: “This onesie is the comfiest, coziest, most pleasant surprise! It absolutely surpassed my expectations of quality and softness. The fabric feels like a cloud on both the inside and outside, and the sherpa trim is just as soft and fuzzy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Short Option That’s Available In Lots Of Lively Prints MissShorthair Short Onesie Amazon $21 See On Amazon A sleek option, this long-sleeve onesie features a slim fit and short hem that hits your upper thigh. Made from a silky polyester-blend material, the pocketless romper has a Henley neckline and a button-front closure, but no back flap. There are several vibrant prints to choose from, including ice cream cones, neon butterflies, donuts, and leopard print. According to a reviewer: “Really cute and sexy. Fits perfectly. The material is really soft and cool. I'll probably hand wash it just to preserve the life of it because I really like it.” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

7 This Cozy Onesie In Fun Prints & Patterns Frankie & Johnny Patterned Fleece Onesie Amazon $34 See On Amazon Available in festive holiday prints, polka dots, solids, and even leopard print, this fleece onesie from Frankie & Johnny is cute and fun — and you can choose from hoodless options or styles with sherpa-lined hoods. The 100% polyester fleece fabric is ultra-soft and warm, zipping up in front. There are pockets on both sides, but no back flap or booties. According to a reviewer: “This is the COZIEST thing to slip into. The hood is lightweight but oh so warm! The zipper is easy and perfect. Though I have other onesies, either they are lighter weight (faux velvet), or more importantly, even if warm, the HOOD on them is NOT LINED like this one with the fur. This onesie is sort of like a child's security blanket when you put it on. You just feel enveloped in well being!” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

8 The Sporty Onesie With A Soft Hood WOTOGOLD Zip-Up Hoodie Onesie Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an athleisure-inspired onesie, this pick has the look and feel of your favorite sweatshirt-and-sweatpants combo. With an adjustable drawstring hoodie and contrasting accents, this footless onesie has a seriously sporty vibe. Although it doesn’t have a back flap, it zips in front and has two side pockets that provide the perfect spot for your phone. According to a reviewer: “OMG I love love love this onesie! No longer need a blanket for the sofa! So warm so soft so roomy! [...] Sleeves fit right and the leg length is perfect. If I get hot I can just take my socks off! No more footsies.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 The Fleece Onesie With Removable Booties Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Footed Onesie Amazon $43 See On Amazon Thick and cozy, this coral fleece onesie will keep you warm no matter how cold it gets. The plush garment features a pair of nonskid, zip-on booties that cover your feet in fleece (no more sliding around in socks), and you can easily detach them if you want to give your feet room to breathe. The hooded onesie zips in front and has roomy pockets, so you can warm your hands or keep small essentials close to your body. There’s no back flap, but the onesie is available in a wide range of solids, prints, and even designs that let you dress up like a reindeer, penguin, lion, and other animals. According to a reviewer: “got this as a gift from my husband, and I have to admit, it's really warm and comfortable. sometimes, I would unzip my foot portion, throw a large jacket on and take my dog out for a night walk and I've never been warmer. My go to in the cold months.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 This Onesie That Comes In 79 Animal Designs DarkCom Animal Onesie Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have you ever wanted to dress like your favorite animal while lounging around the house? Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 2,300 reviews, these adorable onesies for adults with hoods make it possible. Made of 100% polar fleece, this footless option has a slouchy, oversize fit and a large hood with a cartoon animal face. The pocketless jumpsuit comes in a menagerie of different animal designs, including a hedgehog, panda bear, raccoon, bat, and penguin. There are even some unconventional species, such as an elephant shrew and angler fish. There’s no back flap, and some designs feature a button closure, while others include a front zipper (note that some reviewers have mentioned you may want to wear something extra under the onesies that button). Besides making a comfy outfit, this also makes for easy, all-in-one Halloween costume. According to a reviewer: “This onesie is absolutely adorable. The material feels sort of like fleece, isn't itchy at all and it isn't too thick, feels great for lounging in and keeping yourself warm when it's chilly.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 The Onesie In Mystical Designs Nousion Unicorn Adult Onesie Amazon $26 See On Amazon Unicorn and rainbow lovers, this whimsical onesie is for you. Made of a super soft flannel material, it comes in more than a dozen mystical prints. You’ll find a hooded option with an attached tail for those who wish to transform into a unicorn, as well as a hoodless rainbow galaxy print that’s out of this world. With a zipper closure and side pockets (but no back flap), this cozy onesie is a fantastic choice for whenever you want to feel a little magical. According to a reviewer: “I bought this for a slumber party. It was suppose to be more of a gag thing. But honestly, I wear this all the time now.. It is very warm and comfy. I walk around the house and my husband just laughs at me... But I don't care, I am warm and I think it's cute as all hell! I want a pegasus next!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

