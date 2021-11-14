Truly organic beauty products are few and far between, and truly organic makeup removers? Even rarer. That’s not to say they don’t exist, though; finding a makeup remover that’s been certified organic by an accredited agency just takes a bit of research. To save you the hassle, you’ll find the best organic makeup removers rounded up ahead. They’ve all achieved certified-organic status through an organization like the USDA or COSMOS, so you can trust that they’re among the gentlest, highest-quality makeup removers out there.

Everyone has their preferences when it comes to removing makeup, so you’ll find plenty of variety here, from certified-organic cleansing oils to no-rinse micellar waters to more traditional cleansers. Every product on this list is safe for all skin types, including those that are sensitive and acne-prone. And best of all? Despite being made of such high-quality, organic ingredients, not a single one of these makeup removers costs more than $25 (with prices starting as low as $13).

Scroll on to discover five of the best organic makeup removers, then be sure to check out these other organic skin care products to complete your green beauty routine. Don’t forget some reusable cotton rounds, too, if you’re really serious about being eco-friendly.

1. Best Organic Cleansing Oil

One of the most effective ways to remove makeup is with a cleansing oil, which should be massaged onto dry, not wet, skin. This Badger cleansing oil uses a blend of nutrient-rich oils to get the job done, including seabuckthorn, sunflower, castor, olive, and apricot. The formula has been certified organic by the USDA, and it’s also cruelty-free and noncomedogenic. You can follow it up with a water-based cleanser to remove any leftover impurities (aka double cleansing), or use it on its own, in which case your skin will be left feeling nourished and soft.

2. Best Organic Jojoba Oil

You can also take off your makeup using a pure (or raw) oil, but not all oils are created equal, since some (like coconut oil) can clog your pores. Jojoba oil is your best bet to use on your face, since it’s rich in antioxidants, good for both dry and oily skin, and not prone to clogging your pores. Still, you’ll definitely want to wash your face after using this to break down your makeup, so keep scrolling to find a great organic cleanser to pair it with.

3. Best Organic Micellar Water

Up there with cleansing oils, micellar water is another one of the most effective products for removing makeup. Until recently, it was practically impossible to find an organic micellar water, but this new-ish launch from Mustela has changed the game. Like all products from Mustela’s organic line, it’s been certified by COSMOS/ECOCERT and is also cruelty-free and vegan. This fragrance-free micellar water is even safe for use on infants (in addition to removing makeup, it’s a great no-rinse cleanser for giving your baby a quick wash sans water), so the whole family can enjoy this product. While it technically doesn’t need to be rinsed off, it’s best to follow up with a second cleanse to rid your skin of any makeup that may have been left behind.

4. Best Organic Face Wash

After you’ve removed your makeup using a cleansing oil or micellar water, it’s always a good idea to wash your face with a cleanser, like this one from Sky Organics. Made with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and glycerin, as well as antioxidant-rich green tea, this cleanser is USDA certified-organic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Unlike a lot of other cleansers out there, it’ll leave your skin feeling soft, not stripped.

5. A More Luxurious-Feeling Face Wash

If you want a cleanser that feels a little more luxurious, consider adding this Alteya Organics Bio Damascena Rose Otto Face Wash to your cart. This cleanser simultaneously moisturizes and soothes your skin, thanks to botanically derived ingredients like olive and sweet almond oils, geranium oil, and rose otto oil from Bulgaria, where the brand’s products are made. In addition to being certified organic by the USDA and Ceres GmbH (a European issuer of organic certifications), it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.