For classic comfort, nothing beats a soft, baggy tee, and every once and a while it's worth updating your collection. The best oversized tees are faithful staples you’ll reach for any day of the week and in every mood. They’re your leggings’ best friend on a lazy Netflix day and equally indispensable when you're going out and need something that reads effortless cool. Hell, you can even fall asleep in them, because what could be more comfortable than that?

You’ll always need a few lounge tees for days you have zero intention of leaving the house. Those are usually made of flowy rayon and viscose, which have a jersey knit feel just like a pair of buttery soft pajamas. They’ll be simple, with no more than a pocket or a rolled sleeve for a bit of detail, and may even drape off the shoulder for that slouchy-chic look. Of course, they can pull double duty when you layer them under sweaters or blazers for a quick Zoom meeting. Then there are the new classics like vintage rocker tees, graphic prints, and colorblocking to add a pop of pattern (yes, there's even animal print).

For a nice oversized tee you can dress up, look for one with fitted batwing sleeves or a loose peplum detail at the hem that will still be pretty casual but can pass for polished when you're headed to brunch or a laidback social occasion. With the right faux leather leggings or a great boyfriend blazer and some statement jewelry, it’s a great balance of dressy and casual.

No matter where they take you, from couch to cocktails, these are 10 of the best oversized T-shirts for living your most comfortable life.

1 An Ultra-Soft V-Neck Tee You’ll Want To Live In Shein Short Sleeve Loose Casual T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon In a thin, drapey knit, this bestselling oversized tee has all the softness and stretch you could want. It has a wide V-neck and falls past the hips, with rolled sleeves for an effortless style hack. It's great with leggings but the flowy rayon and polyester blend also knots and tucks with ease. One reviewer raved: "Are you looking for something soft? Buy it. Are you looking for something comfortable? Buy it...These are all my personal and honest opinions given while watching TV at 2:30 am and wearing said shirt." Better still, it comes in dozens of wearable shades worth stocking up on, although fans noted the lighter shades ran slightly sheer. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 And This Plus-Size Scoopneck Tee With A Cult Following Allegrace Casual Scoop T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This plus-size pocket tee has over 12,500 five-star ratings for being practically perfect in every way. It has a long, flowy cut, with fitted shoulders and a chest pocket, in a wildly soft cotton blend that washes well even after years of wear, according to reviews. "The length, width, cut of the neck, sleeve length, pocket placement, fabric and price are all 5 stars," one shopper gushed. "When I wear these shirts I feel like I am in a comfortable jammie shirt, but I look fashionable." Their long-sleeved tee is also a great basic, and both come in several versatile colors. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Large – 4X-Large

3 A Graphic Tee You Can Pair With Anything Fenxxxl Loose Casual Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon A large graphic tee in a color that goes with most of your wardrobe will multiply your options in the morning — and this one looks as nice with distressed denim as it does layered under a boyfriend blazer. Choose from a wide range of graphics from vintage tarot cards to '90s-era nostalgia, with a boxy cut and longer sleeves. It's woven from a cotton/poly blend that fans noted softened up a bit after that first wash, although it will need to line dry. "Absolutely fantastic," one shopper praised. "Very comfy and soft and will definitely be wearing this more often than not." Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small – Large

4 The Long-Sleeved Tee With Just The Right Slouch LIYOHON Loose Batwing Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon A baggy long-sleeved tee is an unsung hero for being as comforting as a broken-in sweatshirt without the heaviness. (It's also far easier to dress up for nicer occasions with some statement jewelry when you want to be covertly comfortable.) The fitted sleeves on this particular top offset its oversized cut through the bodice to a nice effect and they're easier to layer under jackets or coats as well. "The material is fantastic, it’s not see through, it’s soft, it’s a bit cozy," one fan wrote of the knitted cotton blend, adding, "You can also wear it off one shoulder, off both shoulders or it also is a boat neck." Note that the brand advises that the shirt runs a half size big to achieve the oversized look, but for a more fitted option you should order a size down. In terms of care, toss it in the wash, then let this line dry so it stays perfectly drapey. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5 This Cropped Colorblock Tee SweatyRocks Color Block Half Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Nonchalantly cute and casual, this sporty colorblock tee has a cropped oversized fit that was made for leggings and denim. The substantial cotton knit, with dropped sleeves, comes in several wearable colors as well as a few striped options with marinière appeal. "Absolutely worth the buy. It isn't super expensive, but has great quality. Looks really cute on...the perfect length for high-waisted jeans," one reviewer noted. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

6 The Distressed Rock Tee Romwe Oversized Print Raw Hem Tee Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon In faded rocker graphics with detailed distressing, this grunge tee looks genuinely thrifted — like you've had it forever in the best way — while certain colors offer a cutout neckline for even more DIY vibes. The cut is scaled up and just long enough, made from mostly cotton with a bit of spandex that feels as authentic as it looks. "Fits SO well! Great quality, truly oversized! Love this shirt," a shopper praised. One reviewer noted they knotted theirs for a snugger fit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – Large

7 The T-Shirt Upgrade Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Short Sleeve Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sweet spin on the basic T-shirt has a looser fit with a gently shirred waist and soft peplum hem. A dropped shoulder and short bell sleeve nod to trendy statement sleeves without losing their casual feel. The lightweight polyester knit has a slightly different finish compared to a cotton tee but is soft and stretchy in its own right, according to reviews. It will also stay vibrant through repeated washings. "I’ve been on the lookout for shirts that are as comfy as a T-shirt, but look a little more elevated for work and this fits the bill," one shopper noted, adding, "The color is beautiful in person. Just as bright as on the screen. The fabric is soft enough to drape nicely. The sleeves have a slight dropped shoulder and then a little bell sleeve. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 An Off-The-Shoulder Tee That Doubles As A Minidress Haola Loose T-Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers raved about the mileage they could get out of this piece, which straddles the line between oversized tee and minidress. With a few different options for short and long sleeves, it's a versatile year-round basic. Although advertised as cotton, reviewers noted it felt more like a rayon blend: downy soft and stretchy. "Light, flowy and comfortable," one fan confirmed, who bought a few more. "I like that it’s shorter in the front and scoops down in the back and that the neck is wide enough to wear a little off the shoulder." It also comes in tie-dye and animal prints. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9 An Extra-Long Tee You Can Sleep In WiWi Bamboo Long V-Neck Sleep Tee Amazon $30 See On Amazon This extra-long tee is incredibly comfortable and surprisingly sustainable. It's made from bamboo viscose that's both buttery soft and silky, with a simple cut and high-quality piped finishing on the hem and sleeves. There are options for a classic V-neck or a gentle scoop, and both come finished with a chest pocket. "This is one of the softest items of clothing I've ever purchased. It's very comfortable to sleep in as well as to hang around the house in on a lazy day," a reviewer pointed out. "I initially purchased 2, but will be buying several more." Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small – 4X