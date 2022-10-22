When you’re experiencing foot pain, the best padded socks for foot pain provide comfort where you need it most, whether it’s the ball of the foot, the heel, or the entire sole. And a good fit is essential to maximize comfort, according to Dr. Damien Roussel, a podiatrist at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. Padded socks come in different thicknesses, materials, and styles, so there’s sure to be a pair that suits your needs.

Dr. Damien Roussel is a Maryland-based podiatrist at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) and is Board-certified in both foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery.

What To Consider When Choosing A Padded Sock

First, you’ll want to consider the type of foot pain you have. As Roussel explains, padded socks can ease pain in pressure-bearing areas “such as the ball of the foot and the heel,” and there are options with targeted cushioning on the spots that might be causing you pain. Alternatively, if you’re experiencing more generalized foot pain, consider socks with padding throughout or compression materials to help improve circulation and increase support around the entire foot.

Additionally, Roussel recommends choosing “breathable, allergen-free materials that will not cause sweating or contact dermatitis.” The padded socks below are made from materials such as breathable cotton and stretchy, moisture-wicking polyester. Some also feature copper-infused fibers or ion technology which may help increase circulation to the feet and keep odor-causing bacteria at bay.

Lastly, keep in mind that padded socks are typically thicker than regular ones, which might impact the shoes you can wear them with — but there are also options you can wear under your regular socks that may offer targeted padding where you need it most. Whichever style you prefer, Roussel says, “I recommend choosing a properly fitted pair — not too tight or too loose.” While it’s also always a good idea to consult your personal physician if you’re experiencing foot pain, scroll on for the most cushioned and highly rated padded socks available on Amazon.

1. A 3-Pack Of Padded No-Show Athletic Socks

Whether you plan on wearing these socks every day or just while working out, these padded athletic socks can help relieve foot pain with thick woven padding throughout the sole and sides. They’re made with a sweat-wicking Lycra-polyester blend that helps keep feet dry and regulates temperature, and they boast compression arch support and flat seams for extra comfort. Choose from seven color sets, including solid black and white options.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these to wear when I am out and about, walking a lot and need to make sure my feet don't hurt midway in the process. These socks are better than expected. Just enough padding and support to cradle my feet without being too thick to wear my sneakers. Love them!”

Material: Polyester, Lycra | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Padded Area: Soles, sides | Care: Machine washable and dryer safe, according to reviewers

2. A Pair of Toeless Socks With Heel Pads

These padded foot sleeves provide light compression heel support and have a thick gel pad that protects your Achilles tendon and cushions the heel. The padding measures approximately 3 inches wide and 7.4 inches long to protect the entire area, and the toeless sleeve is made of a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, which one reviewer described as being “like an elastic woven sock, girdle, or stocking.” Also great: These padded sleeves are thin enough to wear under your regular socks.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a repaired Achilles tendon so have a "lump" on the back of my ankle. This meant using a pad plus large bandaid every time I went for a walk or hike, otherwise a blister or bleeding was the result. These things are amazing, they are comfortable, and I no longer have to worry about Achilles area injuries after a walk. Just ordered a second pair.”

Material: Not listed | Sizes: One size | Padded Area: Heel, Achilles tendon | Care: Hand wash and air dry

3. A Pair Of Padded Hiking Socks

Designed for every kind of adventure, these padded hiking socks are made of a polyester, cotton, nylon, and elastane blend that helps to keep feet dry, regulate temperature, and promote circulation. They feature padding for the Achilles tendon and instep, an ergonomic heel, front and side ligament support, and cushioned ventilation at several places along the bottom of the foot. There’s also a seam at the top to prevent sliding and a seamless toe to prevent rubbing. Plus, they’re available in either blue or pink.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these socks! They're padded in the right places where blisters or sore spots would occur in hiking boots. Plus, the compression is a bonus!”

Material: Polyester, cotton, nylon, elastane | Sizes: Medium — X-Large | Padded Area: Achilles, instep | Care: Machine washable and dryer safe

4. This Set Of Padded No-Show Socks

These padded no-show socks have a cushioned metatarsal area which helps to reduce pain and minimize impact pressure in the ball of your foot — especially helpful when wearing dress shoes and heels. They’re made of polyester, cotton, and Lycra fabric and feature a gel grip in the heel that helps them stay in place. Each set includes six pairs of socks that are available in either black or beige.

One reviewer wrote: “I adore these socks. The comfort padding is a delight. I love that they do not constantly slip off the heels of my feet during all day wear like most no show socks. I love that they work with a variety of my shoes and sneakers.”

Material: Polyester, cotton, Lycra | Sizes: 5 — 12 | Padded Area: Ball | Care: Machine washable

5. These Adjustable Straps With Padded Arch Support

These padded arch support straps feature an adjustable design and robust cushioning to provide comfort and relief where you need it. They’re made of moisture-wicking and copper-infused materials to fight odor-causing bacteria and boast a hook and loop closure that allows you to comfortably wrap the padding around your foot for a perfect fit. Best of all, they can be worn with or without socks.

One reviewer wrote: “I have had pain in my feet for the past couple of months. I tried several arch supports with some improvement. Nothing has worked as well as this product. I put them on my bare feet and I can walk pain free on hard floors. I have them under my socks and it fits easily into all of my shoes. and it has made a HUGE difference in comfort and pain relief.”

Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: One size | Padded Area: Arch | Care: Machine wash and tumble dry

6. This Pair Of Foot Sleeves With Ankle Padding

If you experience ankle pain, these padded socks have silicone gel pads on both sides of the ankle to reduce rubbing and provide extra support. They’re made of moisture-wicking, copper-infused polyester to help reduce odor and create a flexible compression effect that may also be helpful in supporting injury recovery. And, according to reviewers, these support sleeves will fit well over or under your regular socks.

One reviewer wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about this product. I’m on my feet for 12 hour shifts [...] I could barely walk on my days off. These supports have made a huge difference. I was right on the cut off between sizes and went with the larger size. I wear them over my socks. If you have sore, tired feet or ankles, buy these supports. You will be glad you did.”

Material: Polyester | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Padded Area: Ankle | Care: Hand wash

7. These Running Socks In 9 Colors

To battle foot pain while on the go, these padded running socks are designed with friction-free technology to reduce hot spots and rubbing. They’re made with a blend of polyester, polyamide, and elastane for durability and a stretchy fit, and they feature targeted cushioning at the heel, toe, and ball area. They also feature built-in compression arch support and a seamless toe design, and they come in nine colors.

One reviewer wrote: “These are great. So comfortable and perfect amount of padding.”

Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Padded Area: Heel, toe, ball | Care: Machine washable and dryer safe, according to reviewers

8. These Pads That Cushion The Ball Of Your Foot

Made with gel padding sewn into the fabric, these cushioned metatarsal pads help with pain and reduce impact pressure in the ball of your foot. The stretchy and breathable material helps prevent blisters, calluses, and bunions and can be worn under your regular socks. The slip-on design is made to fit women’s shoe sizes 5.5 to 9.5 and men’s shoe sizes 4 to 7.5, and they’re available in beige.

One reviewer wrote: “Small product that provides big relief. I am always on my feet [...] Sometimes I don't realize how much my feet ache until the end of the day when it's too late and I'm uncomfortable. Wearing these gel pads for the past few days has lessened my foot pain significantly. They don't slip when worn with or without socks which is great. I wear them with flip flops or sneakers, sometimes even just by themselves.”

Material: Nylon, rubber | Sizes: One size | Padded Area: Ball | Care: Hand wash

9. A Pair Of Heel Protectors With Gel Cups

If you’re looking to target heel pain, these padded socks feature gel cups that cradle and cushion the back of your foot and help provide relief from heel pain, heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, and tendonitis. The half-sock design stops right at the arch of the foot and has an adjustable strap with a hook and loop closure for the perfect fit. The breathable and nonslip design can be worn under your socks and is made to fit women’s sizes 6 to 11 and men’s sizes 6 to 10.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried different shoes, I’ve tried compression socks and compression wraps, but nothing has worked like this. This has completely relieved the pain from my plantar fasciitis. I feel like I’m finally able to stand with out shifting my weight onto my other foot. I would definitely recommend to someone who’s still looking for a way to relieve the pain. It worked for me.”

Material: Silicone and an unspecified fabric | Sizes: One size | Padded Area: Heel | Care: Hand wash

10. These Padded Socks With Grip

Perfect for hardwood floors and yoga sessions, these soft socks with grippy bottoms help reduce foot pain with a thick terry padding woven right into the sole of the sock. There are four pairs in each pack, and they’re available in eight color combinations, including all black, navy, gray, and pastel colors. There are three sizes to choose from, so be sure to check out the helpful size chart in the listing to order the right one.

One reviewer wrote: “These socks are nice and cozy, fitting just right without needing to constantly adjust them. The back heal has extra padding which is nice if you wear sneakers or shoes that tend to rub hard against that area.”

Material: Cotton, silica gel | Sizes: Small — Large | Padded Area: Sole | Care: Machine washable

