Whether you live at the gym or just live for being comfortable, everyone needs a great pair of leggings in their wardrobe. But if you’re petite, finding accurate sizing can be a challenge. The best petite leggings come in inseam lengths of 27 inches or less for a fit that won’t bunch or pool at the ankle. From there, it’s up to you whether you want some moisture-wicking capris or a pair of knit leggings for the office and beyond.

Not all petites are the same height; what works for one person might not work as well for another. But, as a general rule to keep in mind, when it comes to measuring leggings, the inseam length, which is the measurement from the crotch of the pants to the hem of the leg, should be under 26 to 27 inches to ensure the best fit for petites. Another factor to take into consideration is the crop of the leggings. Leggings that work well for petites of all different heights include capris (an inseam of 23 inches or less is best for petites), 7/8 leggings (which are just a bit shorter than full-length leggings, and I even added a pair of trendy bike shorts that are cropped to the knee to see you through warmer weather.

Beyond inseam measurements, the rise and design features of your leggings are also important to keep in mind. High-waisted leggings stay in place when you’re working out or tackling a difficult yoga pose, but I also included mid-rise options in case you prefer not to have fabric around your midriff.

If you’re looking for leggings for work, opt for colors and patterns in a thicker fabric, while leggings in fabrics like polyester or nylon keep you cool, wick moisture, and are ideal for the gym. Flatlock seams reduce chafing, which can be especially important if you plan on wearing your leggings for running and workouts, and hidden pockets or pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, or credit cards are always a plus.

Below, find eight of the best leggings for petites, all with inseams fit for petites— one even boasts more than 33,000 reviews on Amazon.

1. A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings With A Cult Following

Inseam length: 25 inches

Not only do these leggings have a 4.6-star rating and close to 33,000 reviews on Amazon, but they’re designed with a 25-inch inseam and a 7/8 cut that help make them the ultimate high-rise leggings for petites. Made from moisture-wicking polyester and spandex, they also feature two side pockets and flatlock seams to reduce chafing. These are durable enough for a workout —yoga, running, or cycling — but versatile enough to be styled for everyday wear. And they come in a well-rounded collection of muted tones and bolder hues, with a few subtle camo prints thrown in.

Helpful Review: “I absolutely adore these leggings. Not only is the fabric comfortable yet sturdy, the pockets generous and functional, but the fit is perfect for my small, hard-to-shop-for body!! When you’re under 5’0”, it can be hard to find leggings with little-to-no slack on the legs, but these fit just right; no bunched-up fabric at my ankles! And the hug around the waist is firm yet very comfortable [...]”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 34

2. These High-Waisted Plus Size Leggings In Breathable Cotton

Inseam length: 21 inches

Made from breathable cotton and spandex, RBX’s 7/8 leggings have a 21-inch inseam and boast four-way stretch for freedom of movement — with even more comfort from flatlock stitching that prevents chafing. Although these pants cover the abdomen, reviewers say they are more of a medium-high waist than a high-rise and they feature convenient side pockets.

Helpful Review: “I have to admit this is my first pair of leggings. I recently started back at the gym and needed something to wear that's more flexible and comfortable so I ordered these and I love them! I'm ordering more in other colors! Even when you're hot and sweaty these still feel comfortable! They fit true to size as well.”

Available Sizes: 1X — 3X

Available Colors: 3

3. The Multi-Pocketed Pair Of High-Waisted Capri Leggings

Inseam length: 18.9 inches (XS), 19.3 inches (S), 19.7 inches (M), 20.1 inches (L), 20.5 inches (XL)

With an inseam starting at 18.9 inches, these capri leggings offer a lot of wiggle room in terms of height, making them great for petites. They’re made from a nylon and spandex blend with four-way stretch, a high-rise waist, side pockets, and interior pockets for smaller items like a key. The addition of flatlock seams provides unrestricted freedom of motion without the concern of chafing.

Helpful Review: “Been wanting more capris with side pockets for my phone, etc. [...] love the pockets and [the leggings are] so soft. For reference, I’m 5’1” [...] athletic build, and the small fits perfectly!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 9

4. A Plus-Size Capri Pair With Thousands Of Reviews

Inseam length: 19.5 inches

With over 7,500 reviews, these plus-size capri leggings are made from a comfortable and soft cotton and spandex jersey stretch material with a mid-rise elastic waistband. The 19.5-inch inseam and capri length cater to a wide range of petite heights. Available in two minimalist colors — black and gray — these capris are a great, easy-to-match everyday option. They don’t have pockets or flatlock stitching, but they are completely tagless, and for less than $10 you can stock up on a few pairs and add this comfy basic to your wardrobe.

Helpful Review: “These fit very nice. I'm 5'3" and wear a size 22 so I took a chance and ordered a 2x and they fit perfectly...not tight at all around the thighs or calves. Covers my entire belly without stretching up to my breasts like some legging do because I'm short.”

Available Sizes: 1X — 5X

Available Colors: 2

5. This Pair With A Mid-Rise Waistband

Inseam length: 25 inches

A great option for those who don’t love high-rise waistbands, these mid-rise leggings have an inseam length of 25 inches that should fit somewhere between full-length and cropped for petites. With over 1,000 reviews, these comfy polyester-spandex blend leggings lack pockets but features flatlock stitching and come in a few interesting color choices like side stripes.

Helpful Review: “I have purchased other leggings from other sellers only needing to return them because of fit. I'm 5'1" [...] I tried petites, capris, most expensive, less expensive leggings and nothing felt right. [...] I finally found what I was looking for. I love these leggings!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 13

6. These Polished Knit Leggings For Work

Inseam length: 24.5 inches

Because these Lands’ End leggings are a cotton and spandex blend knit, they’re not the best performance legging for those intense workout classes, but a more professional, comfortable pair that can be dressed up for the office — especially since they’re available in more understated colors and patterns (like plaid and paisley, as well as more lively prints like florals and tie-dye). The inseam on the petite-cut leggings is 24.5 inches and, if you’re not a huge high-rise fan, these leggings are perfect for you — they fall right at the hip.

Helpful Review: “These leggings are very well made. They’re so comfortable and stylish at the same time! The material is thick, soft, and fits perfectly. I am 5'1” [...] and ordered a small.”

Available Sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available Colors: 15

7. The Stylish Leggings That Come In Bold Prints

Inseam length: 26 inches

Made from nylon and spandex, these are the ultimate lightweight, comfortable leggings that come in close to 50 colors and interesting prints — and since they’re offered at an affordable price, you can stock up in so many different design, like leopard, black camo, and flora. They are suitable for the gym as well as lounging at home. They’re high-waisted, which will make you feel covered in poses like a downward-facing dog, and feature a 26-inch inseam and 7/8 cut. They have a hidden secret pocket and side pockets that are sized for a phone — all you need to carry is your mat.

Helpful Review: “Absolutely AWESOME fit as soon as I put them on!... I have already purchased 3 more in different colors and patterns...you must get these if you are an avid gym junkie or even for just running quick errands with a t-shirt and baseball cap.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 38

8. A Value Pack Of On-Trend Legging Shorts

Inseam length: 6.5 inches

Made from polyester and spandex with four-way stretch, you’ll stay comfortable and look perfectly on-trend with these legging shorts. The moisture-wicking material will also keep you dry during workouts. Even more, the 6.5-inch inseam on this high-waisted style is perfect for petites. Available in 18 color combinations in money-saving packs of three, these shorts also have features like roomy side pockets for your phone and keys and flatlock stitching.

Helpful Review: “Great price and quality!!! I am 4'9" [...] I got the shorts mainly to go under maxi dresses or workout/ lounge. Perfect...I will be buying again and getting multiple colors.”