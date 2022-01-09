If you’re looking to ditch the extra weight of a full handbag and just want to keep the essentials on you, then a phone purse is just what you need. Compact, lightweight, and oh-so-convenient, the best phone purses are specially designed to allow easy access to your smartphone while you’re on the go, without skimping on style. Most feature long, adjustable straps so you can wear yours like a crossbody bag for even more freedom of movement.

The simplest phone purses basically function as phone cases with straps (and a zipper or button closure to keep your phone secure), but many at least feature an additional slot for your credit card. But if you’re not ready to fully embrace that kind of minimalism, don’t worry — there are plenty of options on this list with several extra compartments to store a few more items while remaining compact and bulk-free. You can look for advanced features, too, like a clear, touch-friendly panel so you can read and open texts without having to pull your phone out of your bag, or even RFID-blocking technology to keep your phone safe from digital thieves.

Before you begin shopping, it’s important that you measure your phone, both with and without the phone case (if you use one) so that you can be 100% certain the purse you choose is just the right size. Most phone purses can accommodate even the largest of smartphones, although the measurements many brands provide likely don’t account for a case. If after you measure you’re still unsure whether or not your phone will fit, you can consult a comparison chart to be extra certain.

Then comes the fun part of deciding what color, material, and style you want, whether that’s timeless pebbled leather, utilitarian canvas, a punchy color, or even an evening-appropriate sparkler.

Whatever your style, scroll on to shop 11 of the best phone purses you can find on Amazon.

1 This Fan-Favorite Phone Purse With Several Compartments To Keep You Organized myfriday Cell Phone Purse Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gone are the days of spending minutes digging through your bag to find your phone (and your lipstick, keys, and cash) with this stylish and compact bag. It’s an Amazon favorite with over 11,000 five-star ratings and counting. Made of soft, synthetic leather, this purse/organizer offers three main pockets that include five distinct compartments, eight card slots, and two photo slots, each with a zipper closure to keep your valuables secure. It also comes with two removable straps: a shorter one you can wear as a shoulder bag, and a longer, adjustable strap for crossbody wear. Measuring 7.4 inches by 4.7 inches, this bag can fit almost any smartphone — but if you’re not sure whether your phone will fit, you can consult the brand’s handy size chart on this listing. According to reviewers: “I recently got a new phone (samsung galaxy s10) and it won't fit in the purse I've been carrying for YEARS. [...] I like how it's small and compact but big enough to hold all of my things. And my phone fits in it great even with a chunky phone case! I also really wanted to get another purse with card slots because I don't like having to pull out a wallet and fiddle with that whole mess so it's super convenient to just unzip a pocket and grab your money! Even with all of my things inside I feel like it can hold so much more and the zippers aren't hard to zip. It also feels really light weight which is super awesome!” Available styles: 35

2 A RFID-Blocking Phone Purse That Keeps Your Information Safe S-ZONE RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about getting your digital information stolen with this faux-leather crossbody bag, equipped with RFID-blocking technology. Nestled between the inner lining and outer leather construction in this bag is a special layer that blocks RFID signals and keeps your personal information safe. Other safety features include a strong metal closure on the front pocket (perfect for storing your phone) and reinforced hardware. A double-zipper closure reveals a spacious wallet with a pocket for cash, eight card slots (two of which are transparent), and four larger slots for receipts and other essentials. The front pocket can accommodate phones with screen sizes up to 6.5 inches. According to reviewers: “I have been looking for an unobtrusive phone wallet that was secure for both my credit/bank cards as well as my phone. I want cross body options to keep my hands free for walking, shopping, carrying things, driving, etc. [...] This one seems perfect. I can put it across my shoulder and forget about it until I need it - then it’s easily and quickly at hand! It [...] holds its shape and the gold zipper is pretty and zips very smoothly.” Available styles: 16

3 Another RFID-Blocking Phone Purse With A Clear, Touch-Friendly Panel Borivilla Touch Screen Cell Phone Purse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This phone purse is another great option if you’re looking for something with RFID-blocking technology. But what makes this one different is the touch-friendly PVC panel on the rear that lets you use your phone without removing it from your bag. The panel also has a built-in opening at the bottom, so you can charge your phone or plug in your wired headphones. Beyond that, the three main pockets are spacious enough to hold your essentials and other small items like lipstick, hand sanitizer, or your AirPods case, and the interior features three card slots. It also comes with two straps, a long one and a short one, so you can style it however you like. The PVC pocket will fit phones with screen sizes up to 6.5 inches (without a case). According to reviewers: “My Samsung S10 fits perfectly, and I am able to text and search the internet through the plastic cover. No need to take the phone out. [...] The three pockets are nice and deep, with plenty of slots to fit credit cards. There is even a clear pocket to carry your license. In addition, the two zippers for each of the pockets (except for the small one in front), make it easy to access the contents, while keeping them from falling out[...] It could easily pass for genuine leather. It has that "look" and quality.” Available styles: 25

4 This Luxe Leather Option That Lets You Use Your Phone Right From The Case Bandolier Crossbody Phone Case Amazon $95 See On Amazon For those who fully want to embrace minimalism, this crossbody phone case from Bandolier will truly free you from excess baggage. Your phone easily snaps into the case, and it features an open-face design that allows you to call, text, or take photos right from the case. A small rear pocket with a snap closure provides extra room for a few credit cards or an ID. The long, buckled strap is adjustable and removable, so you can use it as a regular phone case/card holder in addition to a crossbody bag. It is a bit of a splurge, admittedly, but its sleek, black pebbled leather construction is luxurious, durable, and timeless. Choose from gold, silver, or pewter hardware. Heads up: It’s available in seven sizes to fit different types of iPhones, but it may not be suitable for Androids. According to reviewers: “This is my favorite purchase!! I no longer have to carry a purse around. I have my phone, my ID and credit card handy. They don't make women's pockets large enough to carry just a phone. This is a perfect solution.” Available styles: 3

5 An Extra-Small Crossbody Bag With A Cell Phone Pocket Roulens Small Crossbody Shoulder Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you need a little more space for day-to-day activities, this small crossbody bag offers just that. This purse features two spacious zippered compartments (one has a separator to create the perfect slot for your phone), a zippered coin pouch in the middle, and a front pocket for miscellaneous items. It also has a convenient card holder inside, as well as a secure magnetic closure. This bag is made of faux leather, and the strap is adjustable and removable so you can wear it across your body, on your shoulder, or as a clutch. Measuring 7.6 inches by 4.8 inches, it can accommodate most phones, and its expandable mechanism ensures you can fit everything you need without ever feeling too bulky. According to reviewers: “I love this little purse. It’s perfect for shopping when I don’t want to carry my larger purse. It holds everything I need plus my phone. It’s light weight and fits comfortable on my shoulder and doesn’t bother my neck. I decided to shorten the strap to carry on my shoulder, but it can be a crossbody as well. I love it. I highly recommend this bag if your looking for something small for traveling or shopping.” Available styles: 25

6 A Leather Cell Phone Purse With A Sleek & Simple Design befen Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Purse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of genuine full-grain leather, this versatile phone purse is the ideal accessory for day-to-day activities (and any outfit). Designed with three unique compartments, this purse will fit all your essentials without feeling bulky, and it comfortably lies flat against your body. The magnetic flap reveals a front pocket for easy access to your phone, a larger main compartment separated into two sections that zip shut, and a back zipper pocket perfect for storing cards or cash. Plus, this bag includes a key ring so your keys don’t take up coveted real estate inside your bag. This purse can fit phones the measure less than 6.9 inches without a case. According to reviewers: “In addition to being an attractive design, this purse is very well made. The outside of the purse is a soft and supple leather. Honestly, I have paid more for similar purses made of fake leather that didn't last very long in retail stores. I like that Befen uses sturdy zippers and magnetic snaps that hold up to wear. The design of the purse allows for easy access to your phone (and other belongings) and its roomy enough to carry everything I need. It has built in credit card/ID pockets inside the purse providing quick access when shopping.” Available styles: 37

7 This Affordable Phone Purse Made Of Chic Faux Leather Valentoria Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sometimes, the chicest things come in the smallest packages, and that’s certainly the case with this ultra-sleek phone purse from Valentoria. Measuring 7 inches tall and 4.3 inches long, this bag comfortably accommodates phones that measure up to 6.5 inches (with a slim case on), and can either be stored in the easily accessible front pocket (featuring an extra-strong magnetic button closure) or in the larger main compartment. That larger, zippered compartment has two sections separated by a zip coin purse and features several credit card slots enabled with RFID-blocking technology — with room to spare to fit essentials like your keys, lip gloss, or headphones. The lightweight PU leather is stretch and fade-resistant, and the adjustable straps are removable so you can even wear it as a clutch. According to reviewers: “Love this little over the shoulder bag. It is made very sturdy, material is soft. Lots of room for necessities. Phone pocket is a great fit for my Samsung Galaxy. Probably will get another in different color.” Available styles: 13

8 A Canvas Phone Purse That’s Perfect For Long Walks Or Hikes AOCINA Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made of lightweight yet durable canvas, this compact crossbody bag is the ideal companion for any outdoor activity. The soft, breathable fabric won’t add any extra weight, and it’s flexible, so you can fold it up and store it in a small locker or bike basket. The main compartment, secured with zipper closure, measures 9 inches tall and can accommodate any phone under 8 inches. Thanks to that flexible canvas fabric, you can fill it up without constraint, and it has a divider to keep your things organized. The front pocket with Velcro closure allows convenient access to smaller smartphones, while the larger compartment fits larger phones. There’s also a small zippered pocket on the back for cash and other small items. According to reviewers: “I was looking for a super lightweight and flat cross body bag that wouldn’t take up much room or add weight to my suitcase. This is exactly what I was looking for. The main compartment easily fits an iPhone Plus, and I love that it has a zipper. Incredible little purse for the money.” Available styles: 16

9 This Sparkly Phone Purse For A Night Out On The Town JUANALINE Evening Crossbody Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon If there’s one place you probably don’t want to carry a large handbag, it’s a bar or club — and with this petite sparkly option, there’s no need. Perfect for any formal event, whether it’s a wedding, cocktail party, or upscale dinner, this evening bag lets you pack just the essentials without sacrificing style. Adorned with rhinestones and a 48-inch detachable chain strap, this bag comfortably sits crossbody and lies relatively flat. It also features a luxe satin lining and magnetic button closure for easy access to your phone. Measuring 6.85 inches in height and 4.33 inches long, this bag can fit smaller phones like the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy Note 5 (both of which have screen sizes under 6 inches). And there’s still just enough space for your credit cards, cash, keys, or even your favorite lipstick or lip gloss. According to reviewers: “Perfect length chain strap for carry. Snap stays latched. Small but just what I was looking for. Held 1 IPhone , lip liner and eyeliner comfortably which is all I needed.” Available styles: 6

10 A Travel Phone Purse With Plenty Of Anti-Theft Features Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Phone Pouch Amazon $35 See On Amazon While RFID-blocking technology is a great way to keep your personal information safe from hackers, this bag from Travelon takes safety to the next level. In addition to credit card slots with RFID-blocking technology, this bag’s durable design is constructed with a mesh barrier engineered to prevent it from being slashed open with a blade. The adjustable crossbody strap has a steel cable running through it that can’t be easily cut, and the strap’s hooks lock on for added security. The brand doesn’t specify which size phones the bag can accommodate, but the main compartment itself measures 6.81 inches tall and features a slip pocket just for a phone. The zipper closure locks to keep the contents secure — and the order even comes with a small LED light to help you find what you’re looking for. The convenient front pocket is also designed with a metal lock closure. According to reviewers: “This bag is wonderful! It might be a tad small but you can fit all your essentials like cash, cards, cell phone, and keys. When you’re traveling, hiking, or walking extended distances, you really don’t want to carry too much. This bag is very lightweight and it’s classy looking and really does the job. [...] It’s pretty much become my everyday bag because I’m constantly running from place to place and I don’t want to carry around something big and bulky and this bag can fit in many environments whether casual/ outdoorsy or a little more upscale. It’s a very versatile bag.” Available colors: 4

