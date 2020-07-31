Frizz happens to the best of us, and though it's certainly nothing that requires fixing, sometimes, you find yourself wanting a smooth, flyaway-free hair style. It's times like these when it's useful to have some smoothing and moisturizing styling products on hand — but with so many products that tend to weigh down hair or leave behind an oily residue, finding the right ones is easier said than done. The best products for frizzy hair, however, check all the right boxes: Though they come in many forms, they all expertly restore moisture, tame flyaways, soften split ends, and enhance shine without feeling heavy or greasy.

Keep in mind that silicones and polymers often make an appearance in anti-frizz hair products, because they’re extremely effective at smoothing hair and keeping flyaways at bay. However, silicones in particular can lead to product buildup, so use a clarifying shampoo occasionally if you use products that contain silicones.

Also, keeping your hair hydrated (and in turn, frizz-free) goes way beyond the products you use. Try using warm (not hot) water to wash your hair, ending your shower with a cool rinse, and taking a break from using hot styling tools, for starters. All of this can help keep curb frizz before it even starts.

But it's true that you can't underestimate the power of a great product. So scroll on to shop some of the best anti-frizz serums, blowout balms, masks, and more, to help keep your hair looking sleek, shiny, and smooth.

1. The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Serum

With a cult following and $5 price tag, you can't do much better than this Garnier Sleek & Shine serum, as far as affordable smoothing products go. The silicone-based formula, which is rich in argan and apricot kernel oil, works to tame frizz and flyaways, enhance shine, and provide all over moisture/smoothness. The 5-ounce bottle will last ages, too, since a little goes a long way, and the serum also gets bonus points for its delicious scent.

2. The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Mist

This lightweight spray from Sun Bum is made of several plant-based oils (including coconut, olive, argan, tamanu, and sunflower seed), plus silicones, for instant smoothness and shine. Designed to combat humidity-induced frizz, its mist formulation and spray bottle make it incredibly easy to apply. Keep it in your beach bag for hot, humid days spent by the beach or pool.

3. The Best Anti-Frizz Smoothing Cream

Use this amika smoothing cream on damp hair before blow drying or air drying to prevent unwanted frizz. Silicones, polymers, and the extracts of arnica and wild cherry work to smooth hair and protect it from hot styling tools and humidity, as well. Another delicious-smelling product, it's housed in a surprisingly big and gorgeously packaged 6.7-ounce bottle.

4. The Best Anti-Frizz Curl-Defining Cream

Designed for people with curly hair, this Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is a leave-in treatment that makes curls shiny, defined, and soft, using ingredients like argan oil, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, polymers, and silicones. Works like a charm without messing up your hair's natural curl pattern.

5. The Best Anti-Frizz Blowout Balm

If you're going to put in the time and effort to blow out your hair, this Alterna Caviar Blowout Butter will protect that style for days. With a cream-to-oil formula, this butter contains omega-3 fatty acid-rich caviar, as well as coconut, avocado, olive oil, rice bran, and sunflower seed oils, plus silicones. It softens and silkifies, reduces blow-drying time, and keeps your blowout from losing its shape, all while fighting unwanted frizz.

6. The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Mask

Avocado does the heavy lifting in this budget-friendly one-minute hair mask that deeply conditions dry hair and prevents flyaways and frizz. You can also use it as a conditioner and leave-in styling product, so it's quite versatile! Shea butter, olive oil, coconut oil, and other nourishing ingredients all make an appearance in this vegan and silicone-free formula.

7. The Best Anti-Frizz Shampoo & Conditioner

Dry hair is more susceptible to frizz, since frizz is caused by a lack of moisture, and sulfates are known to dry hair out even further, because they basically do too good of a job at cleansing. So, if you're dealing with dryness and frizz, pick up a sulfate-free shampoo (and conditioner) like this two-piece set from L'Oreal's EverPure line. It's an affordable and reliable choice that will help restore moisture to dry, brittle hair while simultaneously fighting frizz.

8. The Best Anti-Frizz Leave-In Conditioner

Rich in rosehip, coconut, and argan oils, Briogeo's Conditioning Spray can be applied to wet or dry hair to detangle knots, restore moisture, enhance shine, and protect against humidity. Like all of the brand's products, this leave-in spray is cruelty-free, vegan, and made without harsh, common chemical irritants.

9. The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

Designed by celebrity hairstylist Nunzio Saviano, these Anti-Frizz Sheets are exactly what you'd think — sheets containing a blend of castor oil, coconut oil, and silicone that work to immediately quell static, flyaways, and frizz when wiped onto dry hair. Each box holds 18 sheets; think ahead and throw a few in your various bags now so you always have them on hand.

10. The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Towel

It's not just what you put in your hair that makes it look its smoothest, silkiest best, but what you put on it, too. Typical cotton towels tend to be harsh on wet hair and can contribute to frizz, so use a super soft, much more absorbent microfiber hair towel instead. Speaking of being so absorbent: It'll also help cut down on drying time — just another perk to using this towel.