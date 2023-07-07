I'm An Ulta Beauty Advisor & These Are The 7 Products Everyone Should Buy

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok in the last 24 hours, you’ve probably seen at least one video where someone raves about a beauty product that has changed their life. As an Ulta Beauty Advisor, I’ve seen and tried most of the viral products on everyone’s FYP (see: beauty holy-grails like B.Tan Tanning Body Oil and Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops). The great thing about working at Ulta is that we carry both prestige and budget-friendly finds, and my job is to ensure that every person who walks through our doors can find the right product for their need. Personally, I prefer more of a natural look instead of full-glam, so I end up recommending products like lip oils, liquid blush, brow gels and SPFs with an invisible finish — and trust me, I’ve tried them all. I also get exposed to newer, under-the-radar products before they hit the mainstream. After trying so many products, I find myself going back to certain ones because they really work. See the seven products I recommend to everyone below.

The Brightening Serum

One of the newest skin care brands that has me hooked is a little-known company called Good Molecules. I think of them as the Korean skin care peer to The Ordinary, offering many straightforward skin care products at a lower price point (most products range from $6 to $15). The brand’s most popular products are the Discoloration Correcting Serum and Body Treatment. Whenever a guest comes into Ulta looking for a formula to help target acne scars, hyperpigmentation and overall evening skin tone, I always suggest Good Molecules’ Discoloration Serum — the niacinamide and capryloyl salicylic acid (LHA) in the formula help target hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone. If they’re looking for the same results for their body, I recommend the Discoloration Body Treatment — I used it to even out the skin tone under my arms, and noticed a difference in a matter of days.

The Soothing Skin Roller

Sacheu is another Korean brand that offers clean and simple skin care, and it’s great for anyone who is just starting on their skin care journey. The founder of Sacheu Beauty, Sarah Cheung, started out as an influencer and launched her beauty brand two years ago to embody both an Eastern and Western approach to skin care. Cheung makes it a point to focus on fragrance-free products that anyone with sensitive skin can use.

Sacheu’s Stainless Steel Gua Sha and Face Roller are good alternatives to your classic jade rollers and gua shas, and not only because they’re made of entirely recyclable materials. Cheung has been open about avoiding porous materials like jade and stones in your skin care tools, as they can trap bacteria that go right back onto your face with every use.

The Stainless Steel Face Roller complements Sacheu’s Slick Skin Serum, infused with vegan squalane. She recommends putting both in the fridge to chill to further aid with depuffing, stagnant lymph, increased circulation and blood flow in the face.

The Glass-Skin Cream

Peach & Lily is a K-beauty brand that makes it incredibly easy to achieve glass skin in just a few steps. Not only are the ingredients soothing and effective at helping you achieve the dewiest skin texture, they’re also vegan and free of harmful ingredients. Peach & Lily is most notable for the brand’s Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream (yes, it does have a pudding texture), which is a product I recommend to most customers and is a personal favorite. The niacinamide, matcha and antioxidants in the formula help create a protective barrier, while brightening and combatting stressed-looking skin. It consistently delivers intense hydration that leaves your skin feeling revived and refreshed. I highly recommended this item to anyone who wants more hydrated, youthful appearance.

The Buttery Body Moisturizer

Kopari is a coconut oil-based skin and body care brand that’s ultra nourishing. Although I have oily skin, cold weather can be brutal on my skin. I desperately searched through Ulta for a hydrating body butter that would leave my skin soft and hydrated. I was looking for something vegan, with simple ingredients, and Kopari immediatley caught my attention. During the winter months, I used Kopari’s Ultra Restorative Body Butter, which is infused with hyaluronic acid, and my skin was buttery-smooth. I now recommend it to everyone. Plus, the coconut scent is divine year-round.

The Blendable Liquid Blush

Juvia's Place has steadily expanded their makeup line with an extensive range of foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and more, catering to all skin tones. The line has gained popularity because of the vibrant and pigmented eyeshadow palettes and the liquid blush, which have drawn comparisons to the beloved Rare Beauty blushes on TikTok. I tried them, and instantly became a fan. They’re highly pigmented, blend effortlessly, and come in 12 inclusive shades. I usually recommend people apply with a Beautyblender or soft, stippled brush. You can wear them alone for a radiant, natural finish, or over your favorite powder or cream blush — they blend beautifully either way.

The Skin-Smoothing Exfoliator

Moon Juice is a mindful brand that takes skin care and breaks it down to essentials that work to benefit your day-to-day lifestyle. One of my favorite products that I recommend to people is the Moon Juice Liquid Exfoliator Acid Potion. Infused with lactic acid and salicylic acid, the Acid Potion helps with improving skin texture and minimize the look of pores. Being an oily-skin girl, my pores are super visible, but the two key ingredients found in the Acid Potion leave my skin looking refreshed, smooth and glowing.

The Universally-Loved SPF

SPF is probably the most important thing you’ll apply to your face. I prefer a sunscreen that is lightweight and gives me skin a natural finish with or without makeup. Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen is my typical pick for shoppers. There’s never a white cast with any of the brand’s SPFs. Their Glow Oil is a SPF 50 body oil that leaves your skin looking hydrated and soft, and the brand also offers SPF eye cream, lip balm, and more. SuperGoop! is a great SPF for those just starting out, as well as most people’s best choice for the long term.