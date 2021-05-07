For style points on par with a dress but with the added convenience of shorts, the best rompers are playful one-and-done outfits that are ready to go straight off the hanger. They can wax casual, sophisticated, or downright dressy these days — and if this is your first foray into the look, you’ll wonder how you ever did without.

The one-piece look is instantly more put-together than separates, and rotating in different layering pieces and accessories is an easy way to tweak the look. A little black romper is a blank palette just like a little black dress, for example. In a simple cut they look cute and casual with a denim jacket and white sneakers — but trade those pieces for chunky heeled sandals and a blazer and you’re ready for a night out.

For low-key days, grab a casual romper to wear around the house. (This is also a good way to suss out whether the romper style sparks any joy for you before committing to dressier options). Here you’ll find super-soft terry cloth rompers that are downright comforting, as well as cute T-shirt options that are a little easier to dress up if you decide to go shopping. A simple romper in a fun print is an easy way to expand your styling options.

For romper enthusiasts looking to stock up on the latest styles, there are so many fashionable options these days. A chic button-down romper can toe the line between dressy and casual, especially in a breezy natural fabric. For even more texture, look for ruffles or dotted Swiss prints.

Ahead, nine of the cutest rompers for your weekend uniform, plus a jumpsuit and some overalls that are too cute to miss.

1 A Buttery-Soft Terry Romper Made For Lounging Daily Ritual Terry Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reach for this tank top romper when you want to feel like you’re wearing pajamas while still looking stylish. The rayon-based terry is the softest thing you’ve ever felt, with a fuzzy brushed lining on its downy knit. The romper has a relaxed fit with a wide triple-channel elastic waist for a bit of shape, and a matching drawstring so they don’t look like sweats. “It's a great basic to have and at a price you can't beat,” one shopper noted. “The material isn't super lightweight...It's really soft with a terry cloth type texture inside. The cut of the top isn't too low and the shorts aren't too short.” If you like a little more pattern in your loungewear, this cute tie-dye romper from a different brand is also worth considering. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Hippie-Chic Floral Romper With Bell Sleeves MakeMeChic Floral Print Off The Shoulder Romper Amazon $23 See On Amazon This festive romper has a shoulder-baring cut and subtle bell sleeves for a playful piece that’s not too dressy. Made from a polyester-spandex blend with a subtle elastic waist and breezy wide legs, this is a romper you can wear just about anywhere for an effortlessly stylish ensemble. There’s a faux drawstring accent on the neckline that some creative shoppers tied into a halter top on days they weren’t feeling like an off-the-shoulder style. “I almost didn’t get this but I’m glad I did,” one fan reported. “Material is very nice [...] perfect for dressing up when not wanting to wear an actual dress.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

3 This Gorgeously Textured Romper In Breezy Cotton Angashion Polka Dot Short Sleeve Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dotted Swiss fabric adds tonal pattern and texture to give this romper a boutique look. The drapey surplice top has soft flutter sleeves and a hidden elastic waist for subtle gathers, and the cotton blend promises to be so light and airy. There’s a keyhole button in the back that makes it easy to slip on, and the shorts are fully lined for opacity. “This is such a cute romper! It’s very comfortable and isn’t too low cut or too short at all. I could wear this to the beach or to the park, something that you could definitely do activities in and be a little active in,” a reviewer wrote. You’ll also find other cute styles within the same listing, like this gorgeous sash-tie romper and this button-down option with pretty tie waist. Available options: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Casual Romper That’s Easy To Style Nemidor Plus-Size Short Sleeve Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Casual yet stylish, this short-sleeve romper is classic as they come. The seamless shoulders give it an easy fit with subtle touches that include seamed cuffs and a keyhole back. There’s a thin elastic waist with a coordinated drawstring, and two slash pockets deep enough for your keys. The cotton blend was roundly praised for being soft and comfortable and exceptionally well-made for the price. “Oh. My. Word. Buy them all!” one shopper raved. “It’s super comfortable, easy on and off, affordable, and best part? IT HAS POCKETS...Great to just wear around the house, but if you need to run an errand, throw on some cute sandals and earrings.” If you need a different size, this T-shirt romper is another Amazon fan favorite. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 14 — 26

5 This Ruffly Romper With So Many Standout Options Murimia Dress Romper Amazon $24 See On Amazon From the plunging lantern sleeve romper shown here to chic halter styles and frothy off-the-shoulder designs, every single version of this dress romper is oh-so-party-ready. Breezy shorts are hidden beneath a ruffled hem for volume and flow, and the poly-spandex chiffon is airy yet still has some give. “I have never felt so comfortable and cute at the same time,” a fan gushed. “The fabric is a nicer fabric, so you can wear it to the winery or a wedding,” they noted. “Wide legs so you can still dance around and have a good time.” Available options: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Spaghetti Strap Romper In Stylish Prints Verdusa Cami Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon In leopard, hibiscus, and ‘90s-baby floral prints, this is the vacation-ready romper to throw in your suitcase. The floaty chiffon has no stretch, in a pure polyester knit, but the adjustable spaghetti straps and an elastic waist make it easy to get just the right fit, and there’s a hidden snap in the bodice to keep it securely shut. “The quality is nice and light but not see through. Colors are bold and beautiful. Could definitely be dressed up or down,” a reviewer remarked. If you’re looking for something a little more lounge-able, this cotton camisole romper basically feels like pajamas. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Sharp Sleeveless Romper With A Paperbag Waist SheKiss Sleeveless High-Waisted Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sophisticated and stylish, this sleek romper combines a deep V-neckline with tailored details. It has wide adjustable straps in the back and a hidden zipper for the perfect fit with a sky-high paperbag waist and sash tie belt. (Don’t sleep on the high-neck lace romper in the same listing, either.) The polyester-spandex material is relatively lightweight to keep you cool on sticky nights. “This romper exceeded my expectations,” a shopper raved. “Nice stretchy material that is very comfortable. Very nice detailing and sewn well...” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 This Romper Maxi Dress For A Unique Silhouette BIUBIU Off Shoulder Split Maxi Romper Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you can’t decide between the ease of maxi dress or the whimsy of romper, this flowy number delivers both in one stylish package. It features spaghetti straps for a dainty back, but if you prefer an off-the-shoulder look, there’s also that option within the same listing. The dramatic skirt wraps around some shorts (that shoppers report are on the shorter side) for a look that really stands out. “Was a bit skeptical because I have never fit in a romper well but it was stunning. Got so many compliments on my 'dress' only to get looks of amazement that it's a romper,” one fan reported, adding, “Felt like a queen gliding around in it!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 A Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Jetset ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Here a romper gets some length in this strapless jumpsuit, which slips on like a dream with breezy wide legs that are almost as airy as shorts. There’s narrow elastic at the top for a secure fit, and a wider stretch panel hidden beneath the sash tie waist. “The first jumpsuit I’ve purchased that actually fits well and is comfortable. The material is so soft and stretchable that I could probably sleep in it,” a fan praised. “It’s great for running errands, parties, even work if you pair it with a sweater or blazer.” For an equally chic plus-size option with Grecian vibes, scoop up this faux wrap jumpsuit. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 Also Nice: A Chic Long-Sleeve Shirt & Shorts Set In Breezy Linen Fixmatti Linen Button Down Outfit Amazon $30 See On Amazon An Amazon gem if there ever was one, this long-sleeved shirt and matching short set is packed with tailored ease. It buttons down the front with flap pockets and utility-style sleeves you can roll up, plus the high-waisted shorts are a dream to slip on. The linen fabric is soft and airy (and the crinkle texture is great at disguising the odd wrinkle). “Fantastic workmanship, details, and best of all GREAT design,” a reviewer vouched. Within the same listing, you’ll find an actual romper with functional buttons if you’re looking for a total one-and-done look. Available options: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large