There’s nothing better than a long walk in warm weather, but wearing the wrong shoes can lead to unwanted aches and pains. To help identify some of the best sandals for walking long distances, I reached out to podiatrist Alissa Kuizinas, DPM, who provided some helpful guidelines. When shopping for comfortable sandals for long distances, look for options that strap securely to your feet and offer plenty of support — no matter how many miles you clock.

The Expert

Alissa Kuizinas is a board-certified doctor of podiatric medicine and footwear expert. With a focus on holistic foot health, she helps her patients naturally relieve foot pain and restore function. She offers consultations and online programs on foot restoration and foot health education through her website.

How To Choose Sandals For Walking Long Distances

Unless your feet are already trained to walk without supportive shoes on hard surfaces, Dr. Kuizinas recommends seeking out sandals with good arch support, identified by “a contour on the inner arch of the sole and a stiffer sole material.” She explains to Bustle, “Materials such as EVA or cork are ideal for arch support sandals.” (According to the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine, polyurethane or PU, is also frequently used in shoe midsoles. PU tends to last longer and feel firmer than EVA.) On the other hand, Dr. Kuizinas recommends avoiding materials like softer foam when possible, since they’ll be more compressible and less supportive.

When it comes to design, Dr. Kuizinas advises, “Look for straps across the foot that hold the shoe onto the foot” — that way you won’t have to grip them with your toes. With that in mind, she suggests staying away from flip-flops, slides, and other “sandals that do not strap firmly onto your foot,” as they can make you clench your foot muscles, “causing muscle strain and an increased risk for hammertoes and plantar fasciitis.” According to Dr. Kuizinas, sandals with a toe spring (a slightly upturned toe to help you rock forward as you walk) and a wide toe box can also be helpful.

Shop The Best Sandals For Walking Long Distances

In a hurry? These are the best sandals for walking long distances.

Here are some of the best sandals for walking long distances, available in a variety of styles to suit your summer strolls.

1 An Outdoor Sandal Brand’s Everyday Leather Style Chaco Wayfarer Sandal Amazon $110 See On Amazon Pros: Have a simple but adjustable buckle closure

Made with quality full-grain leather Cons: Not the cheapest option If you think about Chacos, super outdoorsy hiking sandals will likely come to mind. But these stylish shoes are the perfect way to keep the great feel of your outdoor sandals in a casually chic profile you can wear with almost anything. They are made of full-grain leather with a suede footbed, and they also have a non-marking rubber sole with great traction. One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable sandal. Cute & stylish. Great for walking long distances in hot, humid weather. Would recommend to purchase regular size, but keep in mind the shoe is leather & needs to be broken in. I did this easily by wearing them around the house for one night with a thicker sock.” Midsole material: PU | Outer material: Full grain leather | Straps: Fixed cross straps across the toes with an adjustable ankle strap | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 7

2 These Braided Sandals That Look Vacation Ready MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Have unique braided straps in tons of fun colors

Can be worn in water Cons: Straps aren’t adjustable (though they do stretch a bit though, per reviewers) Don’t these adorable braided sandals look like they’re ready to hop right into your suitcase or beach bag? They’re particularly suited for long walks along the shore since it’s fine to get them wet. And if you do, they have a rubber sole to help keep you from slipping. One reviewer wrote: “Very comfortable for long term use. Very cute for being so comfy! I wore these to Disney and Universal and walked constantly and no pain or blisters. My feet were tired as expected but no pain with up to 9 hrs of hard walking, 4 days straight.” Midsole material: EVA | Outer material: Nylon braided rope | Straps: Fixed straps across the foot and ankle | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 21

3 Editor’s Pick: These Teva Sandals With A Small Platform Teva Midform Universal Sandal Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pros: Sporty with lots of traction

All styles are vegan Cons: Might not be ideal for folks with high arches These editor-approved Teva sandals are more than their trendy platform and straps that feature fun prints and bright color blocking. They also offer lots of stability, especially considering they only have two straps. These won’t be as firm as that of other supportive sandals, but the moderate arch support is likely to keep your feet comfy all day, particularly if you have flatter feet. Reviewers report a nice wide toe box. If you’re worried about the 1.25-inch platform on these, consider this shorter version, which I have and absolutely love, especially when I know I’m going to be on my feet all day. Editor’s praise: “I snagged a frayed gingham version of Teva’s Midform sandals several months back, and they’ve taken me everywhere from walks around town to vacations in other cities. Not only are the little platforms cute, but they also feel pretty supportive — and I love that they lift me off the ground a bit more than a standard flat shoe. The EVA foam is softer than the support you’d find in a sandal with cork, but I’ve found that my sandals have held their shape really well. They don’t look at all worse for wear, and I’ve clocked many miles in them so far.” — Wesley Salazar, Bustle editor Midsole material: EVA | Outer material: Quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic polyester | Straps: Adjustable straps (via hook-and-loop closures) across the foot with a fixed heel strap | High arch: Moderate | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 38 (plus 3 frayed versions)

4 These T-Strap Sandals That Wrap Around The Heel Rockport Cobb Hill Ramona-CH Flat Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Pros: Interesting detail on straps

Look of nice flip-flops with support on the heel Cons: Doesn’t have crossing straps so it’s not the most secure option

Not many color options Do you love flip-flops but wish they had more support? These T-strap sandals with a secure strap around the heel could be the solution. Reviewers report a nice high arch and the ornate strap makes them look anything but just functional. They also have microfiber lining in the footbed and a rubber sole with traction. One reviewer wrote: “I have high arches and wide feet and have trouble finding shoes that fit well and are comfortable for walking long distances. These shoes are super cute (I get a lot of complements) and I love the Velcro closure because it's quick and easy and very durable. I wear these shoes almost daily and walk long distances in them, both in the city and in the country, they are easy to walk in when they are wet and your feet don’t slide around much.” Midsole material: EVA | Outer material: PU and leather| Straps: T-strap with adjustable strap (via hook-and-loop closure) across the heel | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 3

5 A Sandal With Adjustable Straps You Can Easily Dress Up Vionic Amber Adjustable Sandal Amazon $90 See On Amazon Pros: All four straps are adjustable for a good fit

Deep heel cup provides more support Cons: Not as much traction as other options I have several pairs of Vionic shoes and all of them have amazing arch support that keep my feet feeling great, even when walking around the city. These comfortable sandals have the same signature arch, a deep heel cup, and a rubber sole to keep you from slipping. Their small heel measures 1 inch, and it comes in a few different colors including neutral hues with subtle metallic details like this cork pair. One reviewer wrote: “Most comfortable sandals I’ve ever had. I can walk long distances in them and my feet don't hurt.” Midsole material: EVA | Outer material: Leather | Straps: Adjustable straps (via hook-and-loop closures) across the foot and heel | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors: 9

6 These Rope-Detailed Espadrilles With A Cork Footbed CUSHIONAIRE Mandy Cork Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Feature a sturdy cork footbed

Have a classic summery design Cons: Platform could be high for some Take your summer strolls in style in these chic rope-detailed espadrilles. While they feature cork, they have a slightly cushioned insole to keep your feet more comfortable on longer walks. The platform measures 2 inches tall, and they also have a rubber outsole. One reviewer wrote: “I love these sandals! They are comfortable and are made well. I did not experience any issues for 3 weeks while trekking through Egypt and Kenya...granted I did not wear these shoes every day but when I did I can assure you they were comfortable and structured very well for walking long distances.” Midsole material: Cork | Outer material: Stretch gore fabric | Straps: Fixed but stretchy straps across the foot and around the heel | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 6 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors: 5

7 A Pair Of Closed-Toe Sandals With A Wedge Heel HARENCE Ankle Strap Outdoor Platform Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pros: Closed-toe design offers extra protection

Reviewers have reported excellent arch support

Less than $35 Cons: Midsole material isn’t specified

Might not offer much traction I personally really dig the look of these closed-toe sandals with a 2.2-inch wedge heel that come in some fun color combos and styles. While the material of their midsole isn’t specified by the manufacturer, reviewers have confirmed that they feel supportive with a high arch and comfortably wide toe box. They have a rubber sole, but since they don’t have much tread, they might not be ideal for slippery terrain or hikes. One reviewer wrote: “Wanted something for the warmer weather that covered my toes. These are perfect. Fit well and very comfortable. Great for walking distances as well.” Midsole material: Unspecified | Outer material: Synthetic leather | Straps: Fixed straps across the foot with an adjustable heel strap (via hook-and-loop closure) | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12.5 | Colors: 11

8 These Slingback Sandals With A Low Wedge Heel Skechers Brie Wedge Sandal Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pros: Have a sleek silhouette

Can be dressed up or down Cons: Footbed is cushioned with foam so it’s less supportive than EVA or PU These Sketchers slingbacks with a low wedge heel are perfect if you’ll need to walk around on a night out, as you can easily dress them up and they’re reportedly super comfy. While they’re cushioned with soft foam that Dr. Kuizinas generally recommended staying away from, reviewers have raved about the support and arch support they got from these sandals. Just keep in mind that these may be more appropriate for occasional use and fancier occasions than regularly walking long distances. One reviewer wrote: “This shoe was better than expected. Comfortable, good arch support, non-slip, good travel shoe. I purchased this shoe to go on vacation. Best purchase on a shoe ever! Comfortable walking around several city blocks. Easy to keep clean when I spilled on them. Good arch support, which I need. In fact I purchased a second pair when I wear this one out. You will not be disappointed.” Midsole material: Foam cushion | Outer material: Suede-textured microfiber fabric | Straps: Fixed strap across the toes with a stretchy heel strap | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 2

9 A Pair Of Slides With Straps That Are Totally Adjustable Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: All straps fully adjustable

Constructed with EVA Cons: Slide style isn’t the most stable For anyone who has a strong preference for slides but wants them to be stable enough for walking, these unique slides from Chaco are worth a look. Their straps are fully adjustable, which will better allow you to get a tight, personalized fit. Shoppers have praised the sandals’ arch support. Plus, a rubber sole with light tread will offer more traction than your basic flip flop. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE the support these sandals give. I have a hard time walking distances without my ankles hurting. These seem to be the best support so far!” Midsole material: EVA | Outer material: Polyester jacquard webbing | Straps: Adjustable straps (via slide buckle) across the foot | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 20

10 A Pair Of Closed-Toe Sandals That Double As Water Shoes KEEN Clearwater CNX Sport Sandal Amazon $125 See On Amazon Pros: Close-toe design protects feet

Have a wide toe box

Can be used as water shoes Cons: Reviewers have reported less arch support than some other KEEN styles These closed-toe Keen sandals can double as water shoes, making them perfect for hikes to a waterfall, days spent by the water, or other warm-weather outdoor activities. While some reviewers have claimed they have good arch support, other reviewers have noted that their arch isn’t as high as some other Keen styles — so if your feet require a very high arch, you may want to opt for another pair. Shoppers have, however, noted that these have a comfortable wide toe box, which will be especially important with a close-toe design. The sandals are machine-washable, too. One reviewer wrote: “Awesome waterproof sandal. Great for long walks/hikes, in and out of water. These are my kayak shoes - also wore them on vacation in Mexico. Great for long walks on the beach in the surf.” Midsole material: Air-injected Luftcell PU | Outer material: Polyester webbing | Straps: Adjustable straps (via toggles) across the foot with a fixed heel strap | High arch: Moderate | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 16

11 A Pair Of Elegant Hiking Sandals Chaco Z1 Classic Sandal Amazon $100 See On Amazon Pros: Made by a super popular sandal brand

All straps are fully adjustable

Great for hiking Cons: Reviewers have noted they need to be broken in If you’re looking for a pair of sandals you can hike in for long distances — not to mention simply wear around town — these classic Chacos fit the bill. Though they appear to have multiple straps, they’re actually constructed with one strap, making each portion of the shoe adjustable with only one slide buckle. They’re vegan and have a non-marking rubber bottom with lots of traction. One reviewer wrote: “I have arthritis in my poor old feet - if I know I have a long walk ahead of me - I go for the Chacos! These go everywhere - in the water, the beach, shopping, kayaking - whatever. They fit great and offer a ton of arch support and padding. This is my 3rd pair in probably 20 years - they wear like iron. In the long run, a quality sandal like this is cheaper over the dozen or so years that they last, than the cheap stuff.” Midsole material: PU | Outer material: Jacquard webbing | Straps: Fully adjustable straps (via sliding buckle) across the foot and heel | High arch: Yes | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors: 36

12 A Pair Of Easy-To-Wear Mesh Sandals In Neutral Colors Skechers Flex Appeal 2.0 Deja Vu Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Vegan-friendly design

They’re machine washable Cons: Offer moderate arch support

Memory foam sole If your feet require a bit of extra cushioning and you tend to struggle with shoes that have a super high arch, consider these mesh sandals. Reviewers have described them as having a comfortable but soft memory foam footbed with moderate arch support. They’re vegan and machine washable, and they have a rubber sole with nice traction. One reviewer wrote: “Highly recommended. Most comfortable sandals I have ever had. Light, perfect for hot days. No aching after long walks, soft . Easy to put on, no irritating buckels or velcros.” Midsole material: Shock-absorbing “Flex Appeal 2.0” memory foam material | Outer material: Knit mesh | Straps: Fixed straps across the foot and around the heel | High arch: Moderate | Toe spring: Yes | Available sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4

Expert:

Alissa Kuizinas, DPM