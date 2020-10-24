Ready to cut your own hair? According to celebrity hair stylist Matilde Campos, choosing the best scissors for cutting hair at home mainly comes down to personal preference and the quality of the tool. "Hair cutting shears come in all shapes and sizes. Choose something that feels comfortable to you. Look for a design that has the handle that fits your hand best, and the length that won’t make you feel out of control," Campos says.

The good news is you really just need one, or maybe two pairs of scissors, instead of a whole toolbox full of shears. That's because hair texture doesn't really impact the kind of shears you should use, explains Celine Bido Yasin, Texture Expert at Maggie Rose Salon. “Typically, there aren’t different shears for different types of textures. Most stylists determine which shears have a better blade for quicker, more precise cutting, the general feel of the shear, and if it is comfortable to them. Most stylists actually tend to use the same shears through the entire haircut," though, "it is normal to alternate between their regular shears and thinning shears, as thinning shears reduce excess weight and help blend the hair.”

Just don't use household scissors, both experts say. “For at-home cutting, I wouldn’t recommend using a regular pair of scissors. There are tons of great shear sets that are inexpensive that cosmetology students start off using," Bido Yasin says. Though the terms are used interchangeably, “Scissors and shears are two completely different tools," explains Campos. "Cutting with a pair of scissors will give dull and frayed ends. Cutting with a great pair of shears [designed for hair] will remove all split ends leaving the hair in great condition.”

The following shears all feature precise, sharp blades, a comfortable feeI in the hand, and tons of amazing reviews on Amazon. And don't forget to check out this guide on how to cut your own hair at home so you're totally prepared.

1. The Overall Best Shears

With over 11,000 five-star ratings, 3,000+ five-star reviews, and an average rating of 4.7 stars, these Equinox Razor Edge Scissors are among the best hair-cutting shears you can buy on Amazon. "Japanese shears are known to be used for point cutting (a technique that I suggest using while cutting your bangs — never cut straight across)," says Campos of this style of scissors. "They are very sharp throughout, including the edges through the tip of the shears." In addition to the sharp blade and solid weight, these shears have an ergonomic design, making them comfortable to hold for extended periods of time.

2. The Best Small Shears

Campos prefers to use smaller shears, saying they're more precise and give you more control so you don't inadvertently go overboard. These Sanguine professional hairdressing scissors — also made from Japanese steel — are sharp, small, and easy to maneuver, even around your eyes and other tricky spots.

3. The Best Thinning Shears

If you want more options, add a pair of thinning shears to your hair-cutting kit. Thinning shears reduce excess weight, says Bido Yasi, and they can soften lines, blend, and generally help with the final refining of a haircut. This pair, made of stainless steel, features finger protection and a rubber muffler so you won't feel pinched as you trim and snip. They're also very highly rated on Amazon, with over 4,000 five-star ratings and 1,000+ five-star reviews.

4. The Best Hair-Cutting Kit

Cover all your bases — and then some — with this nine-piece hair-cutting kit. It comes with regular shears, thinning shears, an eyebrow razor, an eyebrow scissor, a cape, hairpins, and a comb (plus a case to keep everything neat and organized). The shears are made of stainless steel, and you can choose a set with pink, blue, or black detailing.

