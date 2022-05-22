You can’t control the weather, but you can control what goes into your shopping cart. If you live somewhere with more than one season per year, transitional clothing that can shift between seasons and temperatures is so valuable, and the best shackets — aka, a hybrid between a shirt and a jacket — are totems of sartorial versatility.

Happily, these once-unheard-of garments are now bonafide fashion staples, and there are just as many variations on the shacket as there are microclimates in a single trans-seasonal day. Leather shackets instantly convey coolness, whether you wear yours over a fitted turtleneck in cooler weather, or a slinky going-out outfit on warm nights. A denim shacket works as a streamlined (and arguably more versatile) alternative to your tried-and-true denim jacket. Meanwhile, thicker materials like corduroy, flannel, and wool are especially cozy worn over a lightweight sweater on a chilly spring day, or over your T-shirt and shorts on a summer night; but, come winter, they’re still thin enough to layer comfortably under your actual coat, without adding too much bulk.

Shackets tend to have roomier fits than button-down shirts, but the hemlines can vary — a longer shacket will read more on the tunic side, while a shacket that hits closer to the hip than thigh will feel more jacket-like. Pick the style that best suits your layering preferences (or grab one of each).

Scroll on to shop 10 of the best shackets to suit all your seasonal needs.

1 A Fan-Favorite Corduroy Shacket That Comes In Over 30 Colors Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon To date, this cozy corduroy shacket has earned over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon — perhaps that’s because it comes in 32 fun colors, including the cool color-blocked version linked here. The classic tab collar and roomy front pockets bring the shirt vibes, while an oversized fit and thigh-length hemline channel jacket energy. The soft corduroy fabric is substantial enough to carry you through any transitional weather, so you’ll look chic, no matter how you wear it. Rave review: “Staple for any outfit to layer or accessorize. Material is great quality, dress it up or down. I’ve worn this to the gym with leggings and sneakers and to brunch in booties with jeans, did not let me down!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

2 This Levi’s Denim Shacket With A Roomy, Yet Streamlined Fit Levi’s Denim Shirt Jacket Amazon $62 See On Amazon Levi’s is a classic denim brand, so you can’t go wrong with their denim shacket. It’s got a tab collar, a straight hem in a longer length (it hits at thigh-level), and is made from 100% cotton that’s sturdy enough to be worn as a jacket or buttoned up as a heavyweight denim shirt. In place of side pockets, this has two large patch pockets for a more streamlined look. This is meant to be oversized, so you can easily layer it over a sweater or even a hoodie. It’s the sort of classic, versatile piece you’ll wear all year long. Rave review: “Nice item, a bit heavier than I expected but not too heavy or thick. It's cute and looks just like the pictures!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

3 A Workwear-Inspired Shirt Jacket Made Of Quilted Flannel Dickies Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love the workwear trend, this quilted shirt jacket from Dickies is the perfect option for you. Made of cozy, quilted, 100% cotton flannel, it’s guaranteed to take you through those tricky days of transitional weather; you can layer it under a heavier coat when the weather gets colder. Patch pockets can hold your keys or phone, and it has snaps instead of buttons, so you can easily wear this shacket open or closed, depending on the temperature. Rave review: “Warm without being too heavy. Closes and fits nicely around 38DDD bust without looking boxy or huge. Strong seams if you’re doing yard work and feels well made. Long enough to cover my rear, but arms end at my wrists. Yay! Washes easily with no pills and feels soft. Cute with jeans and a belt! Functional to go outside with the kids and stay toasty!” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 4

4 This Effortlessly Cool, Faux-Leather Shacket (With Coordinating Joggers) The Drop Leather Shirt Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon Love leather jackets but want one that’s a little lighter-weight? This faux-leather shacket by The Drop is the kind of effortlessly cool, endlessly versatile piece you’ll wear all year long. Featuring a notch collar, patch pockets, and button closure and cuffs, it’s blended with spandex for just a hint of stretch to keep it comfortable. It has a curved, dropped hemline that hits at the top of the thigh; wear it buttoned up and it’ll be the cool leather shirt you never knew you needed, or, wear it unbuttoned with a cropped tank. Oh, and did I mention it has coordinating joggers? You’re gonna need those, too. Rave review: “This shirt jacket fits so well! I usually wear a size 14/16 but I have a larger chest so I was worried that the button up wouldn’t fit. But a size XL was perfect and the faux leather is soft and has a bit of stretch. This is a great quality piece!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

5 A Sleek White Shacket To Take You Through Summer & Beyond The Drop Demi Loose Fit Shirt Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Made from breathable yet substantial 100% cotton, with flap pockets and a hem that hits at the top of the thigh, you’ll wear this white shacket all summer long. (How cute would it be layered over a cropped tube top?) Or, button it up and wear it as a heavyweight shirt. (The Drop also makes coordinating pants, so buy both if you love chic tonal sets). And don’t put this shacket away when the temp drops; layer it with a white sweater and white denim for an elegant winter-white ensemble. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

6 This Plaid Shacket Made Of Cozy, Mid-Weight Flannel UANEO Plaid Wool Blend Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon The plaid mid-weight flannel of this fan-favorite shacket (it has over 4,000 five-star Amazon ratings) will feel so cozy when the weather gets chilly. Made of a deliciously soft polyester blend, this features a tab collar, welted side pockets, and oversized, utilitarian-cool front pockets. Wear it buttoned up as a shirt with some straight-leg pants, or take a cue from the model in the picture and wear it with a thick-chained choker. It’s oversized enough to layer over sweaters or hoodies, and you can always wear it under a heavy coat when the weather gets colder. Rave review: “This is very soft and a little bit oversized which is great for wearing it over other shirts. These shackets are everywhere in boutiques and this one is equal to or even better quality than most I have seen and the price can’t be beat.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

7 A Short-Sleeve Denim Jacket That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think Roaman’s Short-Sleeve Denim Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon The top-of-the-hip hemline of this denim shacket might feel more “jacket” than “shirt,” but with its short sleeves and stretchy, spandex-blended denim material, you can still get away with wearing this as a shirt (or layering it under another, thicker jacket). It has buttoned flap-front pockets, side pockets, and subtle distressing along the cuffed sleeves. The short sleeves and fresh white shade make this such a cool alternative to a summer jacket or sweater, though it also comes in two blue washes for more year-round appeal. In colder weather, this would look so cool layered over a heavier-weight flannel shirt and under a wool coat. Rave review: “I love this jacket! I have been looking for a short-sleeved white denim cover for my summer dresses and this is absolutely perfect. Good quality and fits according to size. Rare commodity and great alternative to blue denim. Also, the delivery was faster than expected.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus

Available colors: 3

8 This Corduroy Shacket In A Cute Cropped Length Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Shacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Love a crop top moment? You’ll love this cropped shacket. It’s made of cozy corduroy, with buttoned cuffs and front pockets, and the cropped length contrasts with its oversized, button-flap pockets. This has a boxier fit than other shackets on this list, which makes it ideal for layering over sweaters and tops; but it would look just as cute buttoned up and worn with some wide-leg corduroy pants. Choose from nine neutral shades, like khaki, gray, and brown. Rave review: “This jacket is light-weight and perfect for spring weather. It goes well with any outfit. Could be paired with a dress, or tank top and jeans. You can definitely wear something light under this jacket and it doesn't look too bulky! I will definitely be buying this jacket again in another color!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

9 This Lightweight Utility Jacket That Can Double As A Shirt Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a shacket that’s more “jacket” and less “shirt,” this lightweight utility jacket by Amazon Essentials is the one. It has a high collar and zipper closure, which inch this toward jacket territory (that high collar would be a lifesaver on those windy, chilly transitional weather days); a drawstring waist allows you to adjust for fit. The length hits the top of the thigh, with button cuffs and four flap pockets that give you lots of places to stash your keys and phone. Just because this would be an excellent lightweight jacket doesn’t impinge on its versatility — simply fold the collar down and zip it up to wear it as a shirt. It comes in eight chic colors, so you’re sure to find one you love. Rave review: “First time purchasing an Amazon Essentials product. I LOVE the style, the material and the color (dark olive). Has a little stretch to it and can cinch the waist so it's a perfect fit without looking like your wearing a potato sack. True to size. If you're between sizes I'd order up.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

10 This Levi’s Denim Shacket In A Unique Floral Print Levi’s Cotton Shirt Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon Love a classic denim shacket but want a fresh take? Add this floral Levi’s shacket to your cart. The floral print offers a pop of color, but the olive background keeps the overall palette neutral, so it’ll go with practically anything in your closet. Come winter, it’ll easily blend into the season with the addition of darker colors and cozier textures. Made of classic cotton denim with no stretch, it has a button closure, two patch pockets, and a slightly cropped hem with subtle fraying as a cool finishing detail. If you don’t love florals, opt for any of the six other colors and patterns in this listing, including a handful of camo prints. Rave review: “This is perfect. Went with a 1X (usually do XL or 2XL)-perfect over sized jacket. Can wear over hoodie with ease. Comfy. Love the pockets.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 7