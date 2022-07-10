For those with scalp psoriasis, finding a shampoo that reduces scales and soothes itching without messing with your hair color can seem like an impossible task. But looking for a few key ingredients in a formula that's sulfate-free and/or color-safe is the simplest way to identify the best shampoos for psoriasis and color-treated hair. "Medicated shampoos can help thin out the thickened areas of skin, which we call plaques," dermatologist Lina Kennedy tells Bustle. "For example, salicylic acid can be used to soften and thin out the scaly area," she says, explaining that this ingredient helps improve psoriasis symptoms and allows any prescription medications to better penetrate the skin. "Other ingredients that can help include tea tree oil, ketoconazole, hydrocortisone, and oats," adds Dr. Kennedy. While coal tar is another ingredient Dr. Kennedy recommends for treating scalp psoriasis, it can pose a problem for people with color-treated hair (particularly for blondes), as it can cause discoloration and staining. So, that’s one ingredient you’ll want to steer clear of.
Though you'll want to read through the instructions of the shampoo you choose, Dr. Kennedy says that, generally, medicated shampoos should only be used two to three times each week. "Too much of these helpful ingredients can dry out the scalp or cause irritation," Dr. Kennedy cautions. "Different hair types may be on different hair wash schedules, and it's important to take this into consideration when treating scalp psoriasis," she adds.
Another important thing to keep in mind is that your hair dye could actually be making your psoriasis symptoms worse. "Hair dye should not trigger psoriasis, but it can worsen irritation in affected skin," Dr. Kennedy says. "The affected skin is already compromised," she explains. "Alcohols or other harsh chemicals can cause stinging, burning, and irritation. In addition, some people can be allergic to paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical used in hair dye."
If your over-the-counter attempts to address scalp psoriasis aren't working, don't panic. Instead, schedule an appointment with a dermatologist, who can better determine a treatment plan. "Dermatologists have many prescription options that can greatly help scalp psoriasis," shares Dr. Kennedy. "We are able to prescribe other medicated shampoos and higher potency steroids."
Shop The Best Shampoos For Psoriasis & Color-Treated Hair
In a hurry? Here are the best shampoos for psoriasis and color-treated hair: