If you love keeping your footwear looking like it just came out of the box, a good shoe cleaning kit is essential. The best shoe cleaning kits include an effective cleaner, a brush or cloth to apply it, and additional accessories to help your shoes stay fresh for longer. Whether you're a sneaker-head or love to wear leather dress shoes or boots, there's a kit that's tailor-made to suit your needs.

If you want to clean all of your shoes with one kit, it's best to go for an all-purpose cleaner that will work on a variety of materials. However, if you want to touch up a specific material — like suede or nubuck — you may want to go with a dedicated formula. No matter what cleaner you choose, it's always a good idea to do a spot test first, that way you can avoid the heartbreak of a ruined pair of shoes.

You'll also want to think about the brushes and applicators included in your kit. Brushes can be used dry to clean the sole and midsole, or used with a cleaning solution to tackle the outside of suede shoes and sneakers. Look for a shoe brush made from softer materials to reduce the risk of potential damage. Many brushes are made from hog hair or horse hair, but synthetic brushes can work just as well. After brushing, you'll want to use a microfiber cloth to buff and polish your shoes. Microfiber is soft, so it’s great for using on delicate materials, and it can also be used to clean laces.

Cleaning your shoes often will help prevent dirt from building up, which can become difficult to remove. If you want to keep your shoes in the best condition, use wipes to give your shoes a quick clean after every few wears. Wipes are also portable, so they're great to keep on hand in case you walk through mud or scuff your shoes while out and about. Depending on the type of shoes you have, you may want to look for a kit that includes extras like stain repellent or conditioner.

1. The All-Around Best Cleaning Solution

Clean all the shoes you have with this versatile Pink Miracle cleaner. It works on all washable leathers, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, and cloth. The nontoxic, cleaning solution is made from a concentrated formula that will last a long time, and it comes with a soft-bristled shoe brush. This set is made in the USA and has over 6,500 five star reviews on Amazon. Just note that some reviewers experienced discoloration with white fabrics, so it's best to spot-test this formula first.

One fan raved: “This stuff really is a miracle! I first purchased it back in the early 2000s at a swap meet. It lasted for years and years. As I recall, the consistency was thicker then, which was nice. A friend of mine recently gave me some of her used shoes, some of which were quite dirty. I still have my old pink miracle somewhere in a box in storage as I’ve moved, so I decided to get a new one. Just like before, it was incredibly easy to use and made the shoes look new again! Seriously incredible! I will never buy [...] any other shoe cleaner.”

2. The Best Travel Shoe-Cleaning Kit

This cleaning kit from Jason Markk has everything you need to keep your shoes fresh while traveling, including 2 ounces of cleaning solution, a mini brush, a microfiber towel, and a pack of wipes for quick touch ups. This shoe cleaner is safe for all materials, according to the brand, including leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, vinyl, and cotton mesh. This set also meets TSA requirements and comes in a reusable nylon bag with a clear window and pockets.

One fan raved: “I was skeptical this would work but I have been using it for over a year now and it works every time!! This has helped me keep my white canvas and cream suede shoes looking like the day I bought them.”

3. The Best Kit For Sneaker-Heads

With 16 cleaning products in one case, this handy Crep Protect pack can help keep your sneakers looking fresh. It includes a stain- and rain- repellent spray, cleaning solution, a hog hair brush, a microfiber cloth, and 12 cotton wipes for touchups on the go. The cleaning solution is suitable for leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, and more, and it will last long enough to clean around 50 pairs of shoes.

One fan raved: “Product works well for the price, cleaned up my air Jordan’s and removed stains, also protected well against water and liquids. I would buy again."

4. The Best Kit for Suede

While this cleaning kit is designed for UGGs, it works well on any suede shoes and boots. The cleaning solution can be used on suede, sheepskin, and leather, and it can be easily applied with the included bamboo brush. This set also includes a suede scuff-eraser, a protecting spray to keep your shoes looking clean for longer, and a shoe renew spray for cleaning the insoles.

One fan raved: “I wore my boots in the rain multiple times without protecting them and the fronts turned dark. Thought they were ruined. Used the kit to clean and protect them and now they are good as new! I am very pleased”

5. The Best Kit For Leather

This 12-piece shoe polish and care set includes 11 cleaning products and a PU leather carrying case. The two horsehair brushes can be used to buff your leather shoes and apply the included black, brown, and neutral polishes. This set also comes with three buffing cloths, two shine sponges, and a shoe horn to help you remove freshly polished shoes without scuffing them.

One fan raved: “I was very impressed with this product which exceeded my expectations. It arrived quickly, contained polishes, cloths, brushes etc. The leather case with compartments and snaps is a very nice feature; this kit looks like it belongs on a display shelf!”