A good pair of slippers or house shoes is one of life’s simplest joys, right up there with freshly-laundered sheets. Now that people are spending a lot more time at home, however, you might find yourself suddenly in need of more than one pair. The best shoes to wear around the house are comfortable, first and foremost, but also easy to pull on — no laces, thank you — and they have enough of a sole for you to grab the mail but not so much that they feel clunky when you hit the couch. You can find pairs that look cute and stylish in case you’re expecting guests, but there’s also something to be said for a ridiculously fluffy slipper that just makes you feel happy and cared for. (Zoom is from the chest up after all!)

Now you may be wondering what exactly a house shoe is since, like house dresses, they're a wardrobe item that might not have been on your radar until recently. A house shoe falls in that nebulous zone between your coziest slipper and a shoe you can wear to run errands, and I’ve included pairs below across that spectrum. A house shoe can be a comfy pair you designate for indoor use or a really nice slipper that looks like a shoe. As A Calming Home explained, “House shoes can be slippers, but not all slippers can be house shoes.” That said, Amazon shoppers copped to wearing even the most weekend-ready slippers out to run errands.

Essentially, wear what makes you happy, whether that’s a squishy slide sandal, a pair of soft ballet flats, or a suede driving shoe with sheepskin. Here are the eight pairs you’ll want to keep in rotation when your house is your castle.

1. The Scandinavian-Chic Sweater Clog

This cozy clog is artsy-chic with a sweater knit upper and colorful braided band. It’s woven from a bamboo-stitched acrylic that's super soft, with faux fur lining over memory foam. "They are comfortable and easy to just slip on and go," one shopper praised, noting that they were "the perfect house shoe." Wear your pair with ripped jeans and a floaty kimono for a boho-chic vibe, or slip them on at the end of the day with your favorite sweats. The slip-on house shoe has a non-slip rubber sole that's durable enough for running quick errands and puttering around outside, but still feels lightweight. "I can use them inside as well as walk from my house to my garage without worrying about wet feet," another reviewer pointed out.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 12

2. A Luxe Sheepskin Driver

These luxe leather slip-ons could actually be worn out with jeans for an errand or two, in sturdy sheepskin suede with a rustic moccasin-inspired upper and rubber sole. They feature a comfortable padded footbed, that’s lined with UGG’s signature Australian wool for coziness and warmth, and a covered heel to help them last for years. "These are more supportive than cheap, flimsy slippers," one reviewer observed, adding, "I like that I can wear them outside in a pinch and that they keep my feet toasty warm without socks." Not into suede or want more colors? Try these vegan moccasins.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 – 12

3. A Fun Pair Of Ombre House Shoes

A whole lot of fabulous, these punky house shoes are a budget alternative to the original UGG design in fluffy faux fur. You can get them in the rave-worthy ombre shown here, but don’t miss the other great prints like camo and leopard, and more subdued neutral shades. Sure, there’s a slingback — but you can also wear them like slides. And the firm rubber sole can handle a walk outdoors; some shoppers confessed to owning a pair specifically for errands. "I love how comfortable they are. The soles are nice and sturdy, and seem like they will last a long time. I’ve had them for about 2 months now, and they’re still as great as the day I got them," one shopper vouched. "They’re true to size and so, so soft."

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 – 10

4. The Sporty Slides You Need For Arch Support

These slide sandals are a cult favorite, with more than 8,500 Amazon reviews. Adidas' proprietary light-as-air foam cushioning is comfy and quick-drying (not to mention waterproof). Amazon shoppers highly recommended these for around the house, with some pointing out that they were really easy to keep clean. This pair even offers arch support with the molded footbed. "I wear them around the house as they're made of really thick material/well-made, moisture wicking, slip resistent, very comfortable, and they have just enough toe and arch support," one fan was pleased to report.

Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5 – 11

5. A Pair Of Chic Ballet Slippers

These subtle and dainty ballet flat slippers totally encase your foot in soft memory foam, overlaid in velvety jersey knit. They have a rubber sole so you can run outside — they're even moisture-wicking — and are machine washable in case they get dirty. "These are very comfortable; they conform to your foot, but still have some structure on the sole. The footbed fabric is luxurious. Nice to wear around the house. [...]," a reviewer noted.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 – 10.5

6. Some Ultra-Comfy Flip Flop Slippers With Memory Foam

The softest sandal ever comes lined in beachy terry cloth over a thick layer of memory foam with an additional EVA foam insole. (So, yes, they're super comfy.) They feel like a slipper but still look relatively shoe-like, with a checkered weave on the straps and a good anti-slip rubber sole that’s nicely substantial — no flimsy flip flops here. "I've now had these for several months and wear them DAILY around the house, allll day long. And they are actually holding up pretty well," one fan remarked. "Durable, soft & cushy, and replace my old, reliable DearForms perfectly." An added bonus: This pair is also machine-washable.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 – 12

7. These Fluffy Slippers That Feel Like A "Hug On Your Feet"

Some days, only the most absurdly fluffy slippers will do. With a deep-pile faux fur upper, and soft fleece lining a squishy memory foam footbed, these slippers were made for peak coziness and "Do not disturb" vibes. "I got them just for fun, and love walking around at home with them because they make me feel so fancy as I go make my coffee in my pajamas," one shopper enthused. They offer good traction on the bottom, with a waterproof EVA sole, but what makes them an Amazon best-seller is their next-level softness. "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these ! If you’re worried about sizing - size up," a reviewer gushed.

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

8. Oh, I Went There: The Crocs

If you need a house shoe that's comfortable yet sturdy and lightweight, it's hard to think of a better choice than this iconic shoe. The style might be polarizing, but these Crocs have a near-perfect rating on Amazon after nearly 8,000 reviews: The people have spoken. They're easy to slip on, impossibly comfortable, and totally waterproof thanks to their cushy signature foam; they have an ergonomic footbed with great arch support and some serious traction underneath. "Got these bad boys and couldn't be happier," one reviewer confessed. "They are a much more comfortable upgrade from flip flop or slipper for wearing around the house."