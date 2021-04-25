If you’ve come across any makeup-related content between 2016 and now, you’re likely aware of the prevailing trend that is soap brows. Exactly as the name implies, this method harnesses a few basic ingredients — bar soap, a spoolie, and some water — to create full, fluffy, natural-looking brows. But for best results, you should be using the best soaps for soap brows. When shopping for a soap for use specifically in your brows, look for a bar soap that’s rich in glycerin, the fatty substance that helps coat and hold your brow hairs in place. It should also be transparent, ideally, which mitigates the chances that it’ll deposit a white film.

Something to keep in mind, though: Leaving soap on your skin for several hours can cause dryness, irritation, or breakouts, so you may want to opt for a soap formulated for sensitive skin if you’re particularly reaction-prone. Regardless, you should always pick a soap that’s free of common irritants like fragrances and dyes.

How To Do Soap Brows

Achieving the perfect soap brows is honestly as easy as the tools are simple — another reason why the method is so popular. But here are some application tips: Spritz the soap just enough to dampen it, coat your spoolie, then brush the product upwards through your brows in thin layers. Then you can fill in sparse areas with a brow powder or pencil, if you’d like, though this method lends itself well to a natural look.

Ready for full, fluffy brows like Zendaya? Find the best soaps for soap brows, up ahead — plus a handy soap brow kit for even easier results.

1 The Overall Best Soap For Soap Brows Pears Transparent Soap (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Ask almost any makeup artist what their soap of choice would be for achieving the perfect soap brows, and they’ll point you to this classic Pears soap, a mainstay in British drugstores. It has all the trappings of an ideal soap for soap brows: It’s transparent, glycerin-based, and its harder, waxy texture will hold your brow hairs firmly in place. Tons of Amazon shoppers have hopped onto the Pears train, too. As one reviewer wrote: “Amazing and affordable. I use this soap primarily for my eyebrows when I want that feathered look. It holds my stubborn hairs up all day giving my brows a thicker, more natural look. I’m always amazed by its magic. Don’t even waste your money on expensive brow pomades or creams. This stuff is all you need!”

2 The Best Budget Soap Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Facial Cleansing Bar Amazon $2 See On Amazon Think of this dermatologist-recommended Neutrogena soap as the American equivalent to Pears: It’s rich in glycerin, transparent, gentle on skin, and boasts a waxy consistency that helps to tame and set your brows. It’s a drugstore staple, too, with an unbeatable price point to match — this iconic orange bar costs just about $2 on Amazon. A heads up: One Amazon customer reported that this soap didn’t hold their “really thick” brows in place all day long. If that winds up being the case for you, use a setting spray to dampen the soap, then mist an extra layer over your brows once you’ve finished your makeup.

3 The Best Soap For Sensitive Skin Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar (14-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Transparent soaps are typically the best option for soap brows, since they won’t deposit a white film. But if you have very sensitive skin and want to try soap brows with the utmost caution, pick up a pack of these Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bars. Dove soap in general is a safe choice for sensitive skin, but these soaps in particular are extra gentle, since they’re hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. They’re also made with moisturizing cream and mild surfactants, so they won’t dry out your skin or throw off its pH level. If you do encounter any white residue, you can easily comb through it with a spoolie, or dab it away with a tissue. Plus, this 14-pack will last you ages. Use it to clean your hands, body, and makeup sponges and brushes, too.