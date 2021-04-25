If you’ve come across any makeup-related content between 2016 and now, you’re likely aware of the prevailing trend that is soap brows. Exactly as the name implies, this method harnesses a few basic ingredients — bar soap, a spoolie, and some water — to create full, fluffy, natural-looking brows. But for best results, you should be using the best soaps for soap brows. When shopping for a soap for use specifically in your brows, look for a bar soap that’s rich in glycerin, the fatty substance that helps coat and hold your brow hairs in place. It should also be transparent, ideally, which mitigates the chances that it’ll deposit a white film.
Something to keep in mind, though: Leaving soap on your skin for several hours can cause dryness, irritation, or breakouts, so you may want to opt for a soap formulated for sensitive skin if you’re particularly reaction-prone. Regardless, you should always pick a soap that’s free of common irritants like fragrances and dyes.
How To Do Soap Brows
Achieving the perfect soap brows is honestly as easy as the tools are simple — another reason why the method is so popular. But here are some application tips: Spritz the soap just enough to dampen it, coat your spoolie, then brush the product upwards through your brows in thin layers. Then you can fill in sparse areas with a brow powder or pencil, if you’d like, though this method lends itself well to a natural look.