SPF. it’s nearly always touted as the number one skincare product to use by dermatologists and beauty experts all over the world. Protecting your skin from the sun is the best way to keep it radiant and healthy, and to help protect it from UV rays that can cause skin cancers. Wearing an SPF should be at the top of your skincare priority list, and thankfully more ways than ever to do so. The new ways to wear SPF this summer are even more wide-ranging, from drops to sticks, primers to serums. However you’d like to incorporate sun protection into your routine, there’s almost certainly an option that’ll suit.

The evolution of facial SPFs are evolving meaning white casts and thick, heavy, or sticky textures are gradually becoming a thing of the past. In fact, the world of sunscreen has developed perhaps more than any other in beauty. “There are also so many new and innovative things happening in the industry in terms of clean ingredients and innovative formulas,” says Holly Thaggard, founder of SPF brand Supergoop. “Lightweight serums, moisturisers and invisible sunscreens have become increasingly popular and given the lightweight textures, they work much better with makeup and also cater for all skin tones,” adds Amy Ford, Managing Director at Hello Sunday.

Whether you choose to wear your SPF in your serum, primer, or moisturiser, the most important thing is that you wear it, and indeed that you wear enough of it. “Sunscreen should be applying generously (at least ½ teaspoon) to the face prior to sun exposure and reapplied every two hours,” explains Ford.

“It’s also worth noting that places on your face like your eyes and lips shouldn’t be forgotten — these are often overlooked, yet super sun-sensitive spots, which is why we also make products to keep them sun-safe,” notes Thaggard.

Read on to discover the coolest, most innovative ways to get your SPF fix in 2021.

The drops Hello Sunday The One That's A Serum - Full Shield Drops SPF45 Cult Beauty £20 See On Cult Beauty Drops make wearing SPF easier than ever. You can use them alone, or mix them into your moisturiser, primer, or foundation, making them super versatile. New SPF brand Hello Sunday has a serum-based formula in drops with a high SPF of 45, which will give you full protection.

The stick Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick Boots £9.99 See On Boots Sunscreen sticks are amazing for on-the-go top-ups, and to use on areas like eyelids and lips. They’re ideal if you can’t stand sticky, liquidy formulas, and want easy application. Supergoop is bringing out a new one, but Sun Beam’s is a solid choice, and has a “clean” formula (containing no harmful chemicals that can impact sea life).

The primer Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 30 Cult Beauty £15 See On Cult Beauty Don’t want to add in another step to your skincare routine? I get it, doing the whole cleanse-serum-moisturiser-SPF-primer thing can be a LOT. So why not combine the last two steps and prep your face for makeup with a protective formula? Supergoop’s new glow-enhancing formula is ideal for smoothing skin texture, adding a touch of radiance, and protecting from UV rays.

The glow-enhancing formula Glow Surge Moisturiser SPF 30 Freya + Bailey £42 See On Freya + Bailey The ideal SPF formula has both a protective and an aesthetic benefit, and newer SPFs are dedicated to providing both. Not only will your skin be safe from the sun, but it will also look brighter and more radiant. Products like Freya + Bailey’s Glow Surge Moisturiser contain active ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and exfoliating alpha lipoic acid which promise to make skin look better, as well as feel it.

The serum Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50 Space NK £36 See On Space NK Another brilliant way to incorporate SPF into your routine without adding an extra step, SPF serums both protect the skin from UV rays, and contain powerful ingredients with skincare benefits. New Aussie SPF brand Ultra Violette’s contains antioxidant-rich kakadu plum with vitamin C which promises to help make complexions more even and radiant.