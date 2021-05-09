Whether you’re a novice or seasoned runner, the best stability running shoes combine structure and cushioning to help your feet feel balanced and comfortable. If you suspect you overpronate (or roll your feet inward) while running, or if you just prefer a little more structure to your shoe, stability shoes could be the right category for you. But before lacing up a brand-new pair, be sure to consider what would feel good to you in terms of structure and cushioning.

When I started long-distance running over 10 years ago, stability shoes seemed to come in one flavor: bulky and inflexible. Stability shoes vary more now that brands emphasize natural foot positioning as opposed to correcting inward foot rolling with ultra-stiff designs. In my experience, lighter to medium cushioning tends to translate to more versatile shoes that can handle all kinds (and intensities) of running.

Every brand labels their cushioning differently, but you can expect to find variations of foam, rubber, and plastic cushioning on the inside edge (or medial side) of the shoe, since that’s the portion of the shoe that can break down fastest if you overpronate, as well as the midsole. This helps to promote a straighter foot strike with less inward rolling. More traditional designs feature a medial post, which is a firm piece of plastic or foam placed on the medial edge, which you might like if you prefer extra structure. Many top stability shoes also provide extra shock absorption on the heel with gel or foam. Another feature to look for, especially if you want a less rigid stability shoe, is a wider and more flexible outer sole to help prevent a lot of inward movement.

When it comes down to it, only you can know which stability designs feel best for you, and knowing what's comfortable can be one of the important ways to help prevent running shoe injuries. That said, it’s always best to consult your doctor if you're experiencing overpronation or discomfort.

With all of this in mind, I’ve gathered a list of five stability shoes that will support your feet while you run.

1. The Overall Best Stability Running Shoe For Most Kinds Of Running

If you're looking for a versatile stability shoe for most types of running, the Saucony Guide 13 is light enough for easy daily training runs, supportive enough for long workouts, and could be nimble enough for speedier tempo runs as well. The key to this shoe's versatility is a supportive frame that offers enough cushioning and structure to tackle a few miles without feeling heavy or weighing you down. This lightweight support comes from the brand’s proprietary PWRRUN foam cushioning and a medial post made of flexible TPU to help promote a more natural gait, with less inward rolling for overpronators. Amazon reviewers certainly love these shoes, giving them a 4.5-star overall rating on the site. Several users report being able to log longer runs right off the bat without much or any break-in discomfort, with one commenting, “Love these running shoes! I need something with a lot of stability. These meet my needs and were comfortable from run #1.”

Choose from nine different colors.

According to one Amazon reviewer: "I have slightly flat feet and the Guide shoes are so wonderful for that! But this particular model- Guide 13- is the very best they have made! The stability is more rigid but the cushioning is amazing! It is the most remarkable combination of comfort and stability I have ever felt in a shoe. Love love love!"

Available sizes: Women’s 5 - 12, including half and wide sizes

2. The Overall Best Stability Running Shoe For Long Distance Runs

The Brooks brand is known for creating shoes that can support heavy mileage, and the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 proves its long-distance chops with a combination of cushioning and stability. The GTS 21 comes with a lightweight yet plush cushioning system known as DNA LOFT, which is a combination of EVA foam, rubber, and air, from the midsole all the way to the heel. On the road, this foam delivers a soft and bouncy feeling without adding a lot of weight, which can be vital if you're logging a lot of miles. Brooks rates the cushioning level as a two out of three (or medium cushioning) on this model, and that's a good thing for longer runs since it's important for many runners to also feel the road beneath their feet.

Another way these shoes support long distances is the use of what Brooks calls a GuideRails system to support ankle rolling from pronation by focusing especially on knee placement. Rather than a thick piece of cushioning right on the inside edge, this system functions like a cushioned bumper on the inner part of the shoe to help keep your knees from moving excessively and your feet in line.

With more than 10 colors to choose from, as well as a wide range of sizes (including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide) it should be easy to find your perfect fit. Amazon reviewers have certainly found theirs — they've given these shoes an overall rating of 4.8 stars on the site, among 1,800 and growing reviews.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “These shoes are like wearing supportive clouds on my feet. They actually position my foot and ankle properly so I [don't] have pain or fatigue.”

Available sizes: Women's 5 - 13, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

3. A Supportive Stability Shoe For Overpronators & Neutral Runners

If you're looking for a happy medium between structure and cushion, the ASICS GT-1000 could offer a comfortable middle ground. The manufacturer suggests that this shoe offers lightweight support that’s just as helpful for overpronators as it is for neutral runners who don’t over- or under-pronate. Amazon reviewers have certainly found this to be the case, giving it a 4.6-star overall rating, after more than 1,000 reviews.

ASICS describes the FlyteFoam cushioning level as regular, which means you won't get a pillowy ride from these shoes, but it should be a little denser than some other foams. This cushion is placed in the mid-foot area to provide responsive springiness, and there’s also a layer of gel cushioning on the heel for shock absorption, a signature ASICS feature. As for stabilization, the DuoMax support system is made of two foam layers placed on the inside edge of the shoe, and offers guidance against inward rolling while you run.

The shoes come in a bunch of different colors, too.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “I have flat feet so I wanted comfort and I wasn't sure how their shoes ran so I chose the wide in an 8 1/2 and they fit great! The best thing I like about these is cushion in the toe and heal. I do a lot of H.I.I.T as well as run so this worked great for both activities. Very pleased so far!”

Available sizes: Women's 5 - 12, including half and wide sizes

4. A Traditional Stability Shoe With Lots Of Structure

The New Balance Fresh Foam 860v11 is a more traditional stability shoe with all the signature trademarks of a shoe in this category. New Balance labels the Fresh Foam 860v11 as ideal for runners who tend to overpronate, and provides targeted stabilization with a structured piece of foam (aka a medial post). These shoes are also outfitted with the brand’s proprietary Fresh Foam cushioning in the midsole to provide a good dose of cushioning that doesn't burden the shoe with a lot of extra bulk or weight. A couple of Amazon reviewers who identify as overpronators report that these shoes are helpful for walking as well as running and offer a cushioned feel without being too pillowy. It also comes in wide and extra-wide sizes.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “These are the most comfortable running and/or walking shoes I have ever worn. They are perfect for my flat feet and over-pronation. These are also super cute! The only stability shoes I will ever buy is the NB 860.”

Available sizes: Women's, 5 - 13, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

5. An Ultra-Cushioned Stability Shoe With A Wider Sole

They may look like regular running shoes, but the HOKA ONE ONE Arahi 4 are much less structured and significantly plusher than a typical stability shoe. This pair of ultra-cushioned trainers uses what the company calls a J-Frame design, which uses a firmer piece of foam on the inside edge of the shoe to stabilize the foot against inward rolling and a J-shaped bottom sole that's designed to be wider than typical shoes to prevent a lot of rocking while running. These shoes also come with what the brand calls a Meta-Rocker feature, which is supposed to create less of a height contrast between the heel-to-toe motion that happens when running, resulting in an elevated feel that one Amazon reviewer describes as “very cushy.”

According to one Amazon reviewer: “The Hoka One One Arahi 4 is by far the most comfortable sneaker I have ever owned, and I've tried many! It has superior support and cushion allowing me to pound the pavement or complete multiple exercise classes in a row without ever thinking that my feet hurt. [...] These shoes somehow transform the weight evenly throughout my foot, making foot pressure and pain a non-issue. I couldn't be happier with the purchase of these shoes and am constantly telling others that they need to try them.”