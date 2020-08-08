Whether you want to slice into some premium Wagyu beef or you use your steak knives for perfectly roasted chicken, the best steak knife sets are determined by their high-quality materials and old-world construction rather than the serration (or lack thereof) on the blades. Any good steak knife worth its kosher salt will be made from high-carbon stainless steel and have what’s called a full tang, but since it’s meant to be used at the dinner table, a steak knife should be equally attractive, too.

Serrated Versus Non-Serrated Blades

According to Serious Eats, serrated steak knives can survive impact with plates without needing to be sharpened as often as non-serrated (sometimes called straight edge) blades. However, when it comes time to sharpen a serrated blade, it's a harder task — and serrated knives won't deliver as clean a cut as their straight-edged counterparts. Straight edge knives have a smooth, sharp edge. They might need more frequent maintenance (think: once every two weeks or so), but it’s easy to DIY. Either blade option will get the job done, so let your preference lead here.

Blade & Handle Material

The best blade material is high-carbon stainless steel, which is favored for knives because it stays sharp for a long time, yet it's easier to maintain than the rust-prone carbon steel. You'll also want to look for a full tang, which means the blade itself also runs the full length of the handle. The tang should be seated in what’s called a triple-rivet handle — those three silver dots running down the side that you never thought to question. In America’s Test Kitchen, wooden knife handles were preferred for their lightweight grip. However, many popular sets are made with synthetic handles that are sturdy yet lightweight (and easier to care for than wood) to avoid weighing your hand as you work.

Ahead, you'll find the five best steak knife sets on Amazon, some with upwards of 1,000 rave reviews.

The Best Non-Serrated Steak Knife Sets

1. These Razor-Sharp Steak Knives With A Near-Perfect Rating

Breaking down to just over $12 per knife, this affordable set of quality steak knives is an attainable investment that pays dividends of years of hassle-free dinners. Backed by an impressive 4.8-star Amazon rating, shoppers raved that these were a "steal for the money" and were pleasantly surprised by the quality. They boast German high-carbon stainless steel straight-edge blades with a sharp 17-degree cutting edge that slices ultra-smoothly. The ergonomic handles are made out of ABS, a dense yet lightweight synthetic material, with triple rivets seating it on the full tang blade. "Very sharp out of the box and should be considered if you don't need the prestige of owning super expensive Shun knives.The fit and finish is very high quality and comfortable to hold with nice weight and balance," one enthusiast noted in their review. They're dishwasher safe but, of course, hand washing will keep them in best condition. The knives are hand-polished before packing and come with a lifetime warranty.

2. Some Luxury German Steak Knives You Can Have Engraved

Just an extra $20 adds your monogram to these high-quality steak knives from a European heritage brand with a 200-year legacy in kitchen steel. While you might expect a wooden handle, Wusthof opted instead for a light and dense polypropylene so the only weight you feel is steel. The straight-edge blade is made from high-carbon stainless steel with a full tang, and a triple-riveted handle with the brand's signature trident logo ensures a seamless connection. "I eat beef, poultry or fish on a daily basis, and these knives slice through everything like butter! They fit perfectly in my hand, aren't too long or short, and are extremely easy to wash," one fan raved, noting that they shouldn't go in the dishwasher. With the option to personalize, they also make a good gift that just about anyone would find both thoughtful and useful.

3. These Sleek And Modern Steak Knives

This six-piece set of relatively inexpensive non-serrated steak knives looks and feels luxuriously weighted in your hand with a sturdy, one-piece design polished to a mirror finish. Love the contemporary look but prefer a blade with some bite? There's also the option for serrated steak knives, too — both are made from high-carbon stainless steel, and the unibody design naturally begets a full-tang blade. They're dishwasher safe, which will help you on busy days, but make sure to wipe dry. "The quality is much better than I expected, and they look very elegant," one shopper wrote of this sharp set, adding that it "makes cutting your food much easier and smoother. Especially fruits or vegetables. Cuts steak like it was butter." Another praised the serrated knive set, "You definitely get more than you pay for."

The Best Serrated Steak Knife Sets

4. A Budget Set Of Classic Steak Knives With Rich Pakkawood Handles

The deep-stained handles on these sharp, serrated steak knives are strengthened with polymer and have all the plush luster of a premium steakhouse set. Pakkawood — a blend of natural wood and hardy polymer — is often used to create luxe-looking faux wooden knife handles that are stronger and easier to care for than the real thing. The serrated blades on this set are high-carbon German stainless steel with a full tang extending into the triple-rivet handle, and hand washing is definitely advised. "These knives were a great addition to my toolbox. I have no problem with them right along side my Shun and Wusthof knives. They are attractive and work very well," one collector observed. For just $35, this set lets you stock up on eight knives.

5. This Inexpensive Set Of Steak Knives With A Serious Cult Following

These statement-making stainless steel steak knives have a nonstick ceramic coating to make after-dinner cleanup that much easier. Part of Cuisinart's Advantage Color Collection, you can also find these knives in splashy shades and pop-art patterns. This lets you keep different knives separated during meal prep to prevent cross-contamination (whether bacteria or allergens) and the knives come with blade guards so you can store them in a drawer without dulling their edges. Important to note: The blades are neither full tang nor high carbon, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from giving them a near-perfect rating, with nearly 10,000 reviewers weighing in. Plus, several shoppers reported good luck putting these budget knives in the dishwasher despite the recommended hand-washing care. "I have the larger cutlery set, loved them so much I got the steak knives. These knives are fantastic!! We cook a lot and they hold up well. Highly recommend," a reviewer commented.