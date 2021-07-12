Summer: The season that means more sunshine (thank you, daylight savings time), vacations, time with family, and an amendment to our beauty routines. Of course, switching out products can get expensive, but the seasonal swap becomes way more reasonable if you know where to shop. Take Walmart, for example. They have an impressive selection of summer beauty finds under $25 that includes makeup, skincare, hair care, and more both in-stores and online at walmart.com.

Wondering what you should switch out or add to your summer beauty routine? First consider factors like your skin type, lifestyle, and the number of hours you’ll be spending soaking up the sun. Because summer months mean hot temperatures and, in some cases, extreme humidity, this is a time of year when you’ll want to skip heavy moisturizers, add sunscreen, switch from matte lipsticks to colorful glosses, and add deep conditioners and scalp treatments. And don’t forget a good makeup primer that helps your product stay in place longer while you’re out enjoying the season.

To keep your seasonal beauty refresh easier than ever, I rounded up the best summer beauty finds under $25 that are currently available on walmart.com. Ready to keep your skin and hair looking its best this summer? Keep scrolling to start shopping.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Ensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water Bioderma $14.99 See on Walmart Double cleansing is an essential step when you wear makeup. The same can be said during warm months, especially for those with combination and oily skin, even if you’re wearing less makeup due to the soaring temperatures. Not only does micellar water remove makeup, oil, and dirt from the day, the product also adds hydration which is still important to the health of the skin barrier no matter the season.

Daily Protection Face Lotion with SPF 30 Eucerin $8 See on Walmart Wearing sunscreen isn’t just a summertime must-do. Protecting the skin daily from UV exposure is a preventive measure for aging and skin cancer. Of course, we all remember the days of sticky formulas and ugly white casts. But skincare leaders like Eucrein have formulated daily facial sunscreen protection free of fragrance and dyes that are safe even for the most sensitive skin. If you’re planning to be in the sun for an extended period, don’t forget to reapply sunscreen every two hours.

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum Neutrogena $17 See on Walmart Heavy creams and moisturizers are excellent for skin types with dry skin or during cooler months, but using those same options during the summer can potentially cause unwanted breakouts and skin that is oily to the touch. Hyaluronic acid is a great addition any time of year. But if you have combination to oily skin, you may be able to skip the additional moisturizers and opt to use a lightweight water-based serum like this one to get your skin the hydration it needs before applying vitamin C and sunscreen.

Vegan Lip Gloss with Argan Oil The Lip Bar $12 See on Walmart Formulated with 80% organic ingredients, this vegan, argan oil-infused lip gloss provides a beautiful color payoff without the matte lipstick feel. For best results, be sure to give your lips a little TLC with a quick exfoliation. And if you’re feeling like leaning into the beauty trends of the ‘90s, apply a brown lip pencil before your gloss.

Matte Putty Primer e.l.f. Cosmetics $9 See on Walmart There was a time when I didn’t use a primer, and I can’t believe my combination skin ever survived without it. Infused with kaolin and white charcoal, this mattifying primer absorbs excess oil for a shine-free finish (and long-lasting makeup looks to boot). For best results, apply a thin layer with your fingers after your skincare has set, then allow the primer to set for 30 seconds before makeup application.

True Complexion Contour Palette Black Radiance $7 See on Walmart When packing for a vacation, trying to decide what beauty products to pack that will fit comfortably inside a carry-on can be tough. But if you have a highlighter, contour (can double as bronzer), and sculpt shade curated into one palette, you just cut down the need for space for three separate products. As someone who has used this palette for years, I can say with great confidence you’ll be glad you gave this drugstore buy a try.

Exfoliating Crushed Almond and Mango Butter Body Polish Dove $6 See on Walmart Made with crushed almond and mango butter, this creamy yet exfoliating body polish is like an island vacation in a ten-ounce container. And while your entire body can benefit from a scrub, this tropical-scented exfoliant is particularly effective on the knees, elbow, feet, and any other areas of the body that tend to be flaky.

Sensitive Sunscreen Clear Fragrance-Free SPF 50 Spray Alba Botanica $10 See on Walmart For skin that’s sensitive to fragrance, Alba Botanica’s lightweight fragrance-free SPF 50 sunscreen made with botanical ingredients like chamomile and aloe is an excellent option. The water-resistant, reef-friendly formula offers up to 80 minutes of protection and contains no oxybenzone, octinoxate, or synthetic fragrances.

Intensive Hydration Masque For Dry, Damaged Hair SheaMoisture $12 See on Walmart Whether you’re enjoying the pool, lake, or ocean, your hair will appreciate a deep condition post-swim as extended sun exposure and water can strip hair of much-needed moisture. Made with manuka honey, Mafura oil, and fig extract, this hair treatment helps smooths and fortify follicles revealing healthy, frizz-free hair. The mask only needs to be left on for five minutes to get the full benefits, but if your hair is in need of extra love, sit under a heated dryer with a plastic cap for up to 30 minutes.