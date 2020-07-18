In addition to draping yourself in sunscreen, putting on one of the best sun hats for women is another excellent way to be sun smart. Though these hats come in a wide range of styles, they all have one key thing in common: a UPF rating of 50+.

Similar to SPF ratings, UPF (or Ultraviolet Protection Factor) measures how well an article of clothing will protect you from the sun. So while a wide-brimmed hat may feel like it's throwing you the right kind of shade, if the manufacturer doesn't provide a UPF rating, there's no way of knowing how much of the sun the hat is actually blocking. Per The Skin Cancer Foundation, UPF 50+ provides "excellent" protection as it can shield 98% UV rays.

The right sun hat for you will depend on a number of factors. Hats with a wide brim of at least 4.7 inches will cover the most surface area, but if it's breathability you're after, you'll want to consider a visor style — it won't protect your scalp but it will offer more airflow and give you the ability to put your hair up.

Breathability can also come in the form of design elements like mesh panels and lightweight polyester fabrics instead of straw. Those styles usually come in a baseball cap and/or bucket design and tend to be water-resistant, making them a great choice for wearing in the pool or taking on a long hike where you'll be appreciative of their sweat-wicking properties.

In terms of size, for the most customizable fit, you'll want to look for hats with built-in straps that let you adjust the circumference. Similarly, an adjustable chin strap can also keep your hat secure on breezy days. And if you plan to stash your new accessory in a bag or suitcase, you'll want to go for a packable sun hat.

Whatever it is you're looking for, keep scrolling to find a list of the best sun hats you can buy on Amazon.

1 The Best Wide-Brim Straw Hat FURTALK Wide Brim Floppy Straw Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its ample 4.7-inch brim and darling black ribbon, this floppy straw hat is a perfect accessory for relaxing in the sun. It comes in two sizes (medium or large) and has an adjustable rope inside, so you'll be able to find the exact right fit for you. It also has a detachable chin strap for extra breezy conditions. This pick has also earned a high 4.5-star rating from more than 800 Amazon reviews, with several mentioning that it's crushable enough to pack, yet rigid enough to keep its shape. "This sun hat is perfect because it holds its shape & is flexible so you can mold it to frame your face how you like," one person wrote. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 11

2 The Best Visor CAMOLAND Large Brim Sun Visor Amazon $18 See On Amazn If you prefer a packable visor over a traditional style sun hat, this one happens to be an exceptional option— it has earned nearly 500 perfect Amazon reviews thus far. At the top of its highlights is its 4.7-inch brim, which is considered quite oversized for a visor and will keep your face extra shady. The cotton construction — and padding on the forehead area — will feel soft around your head and can help keep you cooler as the temperatures rise. You'll also appreciate the velcro closure in the back because it lets you decide how tight you want to wear the hat, but also because it lets you lean back on your beach chair without it getting in your way. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 5

3 The Best Oversized Sun Hat San Diego Hat Company Ultra-Braid X-Large Brim Hat Amazon $44 See On Amazon For extra drama, you'll love this oversized sun hat from San Diego Hat Company. Its 8-inch brim is so large that one Amazon fan boasts that it "casts an epic shadow [that] you can position your entire upper body in." The elegant accessory is made from a blend of straw and polyester and is embellished with a delicate matching ribbon, giving it one more dose of understated glamour. Besides classic tan, black, and brown, you can also get it in unique colors like hot pink, citron yellow, and cobalt blue. Just note that because of its size, this pick may not be as packable as a few others on this list. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 9

4 The Best Fedora DRESHOW Women Straw Panama Hat Fedora Amazon $18 See On Amazon The beauty of this fedora hat is that it can be dressed up or down, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to wear it beyond the pool or beach. The flexible-yet-rigid straw material makes it easy to tilt the 3-inch brim down, or you can also let it sit flatter when you want to be able to wear oversized sunglasses. Bonus: You can adjust the circumference of the hat via a rope inside. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 12

5 The Best Bucket Hat SOMALER Womens Cotton Wide Brim Sun Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bucket hats are having a moment, and you can get in on the trend at a very wallet-friendly price with this cute hat. It comes in a handful of classic, goes-with-anything neutral colors (all in a lightweight cotton and polyester blend), and its 3.15-inch brim is ample enough to keep your face nicely protected from the sun. This hat boasts a detachable chin strap for windy days, as well as an adjustable velcro strap on the inside to achieve the perfect fit. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 8

6 The Most Chic Wide-Brim Visor San Diego Hat Company Women's Ultrabraid Visor Hat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Looking for the coverage and classiness of a wide-brimmed hat but with some more breathability? This chic visor by the San Diego Hat Company should be first on your list. According to Amazon reviewers, the 4-inch brim offers the right overhang to keep your face in the shade, but due to the adjustable velcro closure in the back, you can still comfortably lie back in a beach chair without it bunching up. The open-top visor style also allows for ponytails and top knots. And when you're done lounging, you can easily roll up the soft, textured material (a mix of paper and polyester) to stash the hat away. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 1

7 The Best Waterproof Sun Hat Ordenado Waterproof Mesh Bucket Sun Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon This bucket hat has many more utilitarian benefits beyond being able to provide sun protection. The waterproof polyester fabric and two side mesh panels make it breathable enough to wear in a sun shower, on a long hike, or sightseeing. Plus, the adjustable chin strap will keep it secure even in high wind. Many Amazon reviewers report that the 4-inch brim is wide enough for decent shoulder protection but has the right amount of stiffness so it won't flop too much in a breeze. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 4

8 The Best Sun Hat With A Neck Flap Toppers Foldable Flap Wide Brim Bucket Sun Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon For gardening, hiking, or those times when you'll be out in the sun for an extended period of time, you'll want to throw on a hat with a neck flap. The 4-inch brim on the front extends all the way to 9 inches in the back, giving both your ears and neck ample protection, too. In addition to its lightweight, water-repellent polyester fabric, there are mesh panels built into the sides to keep you cool. You can choose from two different back styles: an adjustable cord or a cute bow that lets you pull a ponytail through. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 14

9 The Best Baseball Cap With Built-In Sun Protection 9M Clothing Company Unisex Foldable Quick Dry Baseball Cap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pick gives you the versatility of a baseball cap combined with the UV protection of a typical sun hat. Even better? The polyester fabric is waterproof, which means it's great for wearing in the pool or wicking away sweat during hot outdoor runs. A unique tri-fold bill makes it easy to fold up and pack in a backpack, plus the adjustable elastic strap on the back has a plastic buckle that won't snag your hair as you secure it to your preferred fit. With such a classic look and an affordable price tag, many Amazon reviewers mention ordering multiple colors. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 13

10 The Best Straw Hat With A Cheeky Message Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just because your hat is there for practical purposes doesn't mean you can't have some fun with it. This cheeky straw hat boasts a cute message on the back, adding some flair to your poolside style. The phrases range from "hello sunshine" to "always on vacation," so you can find the message that best suits your mood (or you can choose to go with a plain style as well). Aside from its design, the hat also boasts a wide, breathable, 5.3-inch brim. It also has an adjustable strap on the inside so you can fit it to your head. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 20

11 The Best Sun Shield For Full-Face Protection WAYCOM Sun Cap Sun Visor Hat Amazon $28 See On Amazon While this modern-looking sun shield won't do much to protect your scalp, it will cover your entire face from the sun incredibly well. The adjustable, pull-down visor can be raised or lowered to almost any angle, giving you both breathability and sun protection at once. The hardshell, UV-resistant PVC shield is tinted on the outside, but you'll always be able to see right through it, making it great for any outdoor activity. Also, the wraparound cotton headband has Velcro, which makes it easy to adjust the fit. UPF rating: 50+

Available colors: 4