Anyone who has ever used a prescription-strength retinoid like tretinoin — or even a weaker, over-the-counter retinol — is likely all too familiar with the adjustment period known as retinization. But you can also experience redness, peeling, and burning beyond that initial stage if you’re not using the right sunscreen (and otherwise caring for your skin properly). According to dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, who spoke to Bustle for this article, the best sunscreens to use with tretinoin are mineral formulas with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher. “Tretinoin or over-the-counter retinols work to increase [skin] cell turnover,” says Dr. Zubritsky, which explains why daily SPF application is so important in the first place. “This is great for our skin because it helps to shed and remove the upper layer of dead skin cells. However, the newer layer of skin is thinner, more delicate, and vulnerable to UV radiation exposure,” she explains. “For this reason, it’s crucial that retinols or retinoids are always paired with SPF during the daytime.”

While Dr. Zubritsky says that the best sunscreen is really whichever one you’ll actually use, she makes a strong case for trading in your go-to chemical sunscreen for one of the mineral options featured below. “Some of the active ingredients in chemical sunscreens may lead to contact dermatitis in susceptible individuals,” she says, noting that this is the reason dermatologists recommend mineral sunscreens for those with sensitive skin in general. “Since tretinoin already causes irritation and dryness, it’s best to go with a mineral sunscreen, since this is less likely to cause irritation compared to chemical sunscreens.” Additionally, Dr. Zubritsky recommends avoiding fragranced sunscreens, which can also cause irritation.

Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She is passionate about using social media to share her expertise and debunk skin care myths. Dr. Zubritsky is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, where she serves as a social media ambassador.

Of course, even the best sunscreen can’t keep you protected if you’re not using it correctly. SPF application is fairly straightforward, but there are a few key rules you should follow — whether you’re using tretinoin or not.

Apply your sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going outdoors.

Use at least one ounce of sunscreen to fully protect your face and body (for just the face and neck, you’ll want to use a half teaspoon of sunscreen).

Reapply your sunscreen every two hours (or right after sweating or swimming).

1. The Best Sunscreen To Use With Tretinoin, According To The Derm

For patients using tretinoin, Dr. Zubritsky’s go-to recommendation is Sun Bum’s Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Lotion. “This is a mineral-only sunscreen formulated without fragrance, so it’s safe to use even when experiencing side effects from tretinoin,” she says of the vegan and cruelty-free formula. A fan favorite on Amazon with over 3,000 five-star ratings, the hypoallergenic face sunscreen was designed to work like a primer to give you a smooth, shine-free finish. Despite its mattifying effect, Sun Bum’s mineral sunscreen also contains moisturizing ingredients like rice bran extract, sunflower extract, and vitamin E.

Finish: Matte SPF Level: 30 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Rice Bran Extract, Sunflower Extract, Vitamin E Size: 1.7 oz.

2. Writer’s Pick: Best Sunscreen To Wear Under Makeup

It’s definitely a splurge, but this has been my daily sunscreen since I first tried it a little over a year ago (and it ticks off all of Dr. Zubritsky’s boxes in terms of what to look for in a tretinoin-friendly sunscreen). If you’re worried about a mineral sunscreen leaving a white cast on your face (or taking forever to rub in), SkinMedica’s Essential Defense Mineral Shield blends in completely clear with minimal effort. It works incredibly well under makeup, creating a smoother surface and leaving skin with a natural finish that’s not quite matte but not quite dewy. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, oil-free, and fragrance-free, and I can confirm that it’s never irritated my sensitive skin or contributed to breakouts.

Finish: Natural SPF Level: 35 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Caffeine, Green Tea Leaf Extract Size: 1.8 oz.

3. Best Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin

It doesn’t get much more sensitive skin-friendly than this moisturizing formula from Vanicream. Formulated specifically with allergy-prone skin in mind, Vanicream’s Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 uses zinc oxide as its only active sunscreen ingredient, which not only protects you against UVA and UVB rays, but also offers anti-inflammatory benefits, which can help soothe irritation caused by things like eczema. Additionally, squalane and glycerin work to restore moisture, while several ceramides in the formula serve to strengthen the skin barrier. In addition to being noncomedogenic and fragrance-free like the other products on this list, this moisturizing sunscreen is free from even more potential irritants like lanolin, gluten, and botanical extracts.

Finish: Dewy SPF Level: 30 Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Squalane, Glycerin, Ceramides Size: 2.5 oz.

4. Best Sunscreen With SPF 50

While Dr. Zubritsky says that you need a minimum of SPF 30 while using tretinoin, she notes that some individuals may prefer to up the sun protection factor, particularly those with skin conditions like melasma or rosacea. This Blue Lizard mineral sunscreen lotion gives you that higher SPF, as well as protection against the damaging effects of the blue light that your electronic devices emit. Drier skin types will also like that this facial sunscreen is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, marula seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and squalane.

Finish: Dewy SPF Level: 50 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Aloe Leaf Juice, Shea Butter, Marula Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Vitamin E Size: 1.7 oz.

5. Best Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 50

Most tinted sunscreens come in just one (supposedly universal) shade, but this one from Australian Gold comes in three tinted shades to cover skin tones ranging from fair to deep. A favorite among Amazon users with more than 4,000 five-star ratings, this tinted face sunscreen leaves skin with a matte finish but isn’t drying, thanks to ingredients like shea butter, panthenol, and squalane. Plus, it has a nice, high SPF of 50.

Finish: Matte Available Shades: 3 SPF Level: 50 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Kakadu Plum Fruit Extract, Red Algae Extract, Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Panthenol, Squalane Size: 3 oz.

6. Best Face & Body Sunscreen

Technically, you can use any face sunscreen on your body, too — but the smaller bottle size means you won’t get very many applications out of it. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios SPF 50 Gentle Lotion was designed to be used on both your face and body and comes in a larger 4-ounce size. The dermatologist-tested formula is noncomedogenic and fragrance-free, and offers more protection thanks to SPF 50 and up to 80 minutes of water resistance. Also a solid pick for oily and acne-prone skin types, La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen is formulated with silica to mattify skin and lipo-hydroxy acid, a derivative of salicylic acid that helps to keep pores clear of acne-causing oil and debris.

Finish: Matte SPF Level: 50 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Vitamin E, Lipo-Hydroxy Acid Size: 4 oz.

7. You May Also Like: This SPF Powder

Diligently reapplying sunscreen is crucial when you’re using tretinoin, but applying sunscreen over a full face of makeup is no easy feat. That’s why this Brush On Block Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen is such a great option to keep in your bag. Like a traditional setting powder, it helps to set your makeup and soak up oil, but it’s also infused with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to provide you with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. Though it has a soft matte finish, there are plenty of moisturizing ingredients included in the formula, as well as soothing bisabolol, chamomile flower extract, and green tea leaf extract. I also highly recommend using this along your part line to avoid sunburn and greasy roots.

Finish: Matte Available Shades: 2 SPF Level: 30 Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide Other Beneficial Ingredients: Bisabolol, Chamomile Flower Extract, Glycerin, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil, Safflower Seed Oil Size: 0.1 oz.

