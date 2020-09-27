Whether it's a lightweight spring duster or a thick winter pullover, sweaters are basically the comfiest, most favored items is your closet — as long as they don't pill, that is. When this happens, they not only become less comfortable, they start looking bad, too. This is why sweaters that don't pill are pure gold.

Why do sweaters pill?

So why do sweaters pill in the first place? The answer is actually pretty simple — when their fibers get tangled together, they form tiny balls (aka "pills") that cling to the garment. This can happen any time there's abrasion, whether it's from laundering or simply rubbing up against objects during everyday wear.

What sweater material does not pill?

Unfortunately, there's no option that's 100% pill-proof — and things like how the fabric is constructed can have a big impact, too. That said, there are some general guidelines that can help when shopping for a pill-resistant sweater.

When possible, opt for sweaters that are made up of one material (100% cotton, for example) instead of a blend, and avoid acrylic. You may also want to avoid fabrics that combine natural and synthetic materials. Look for fabrics with longer fibers as opposed to shorter ones that rub together and split easily. For that reason, linen can be a great choice.

Given these parameters, I selected a handful of sweaters that don't pill below. I based my selection on the factors above, along with dozens of reviews from Amazon shoppers. Take a look to find one that fits your style best.

1 A Simple Sweater With Cozy, Oversized Sleeves Goodthreads Women's Cotton Shaker Stitch Crewneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Designed with a crew neckline and cute side slits, this is one of the best cotton sweaters when it comes to the fight against pilling. Made from 100% cotton, it features thin shaker rib stitching and a cozy, oversized cut. It's soft, lightweight, and super comfortable, according to reviewers. Best of all, it comes in eight solid color options as well as stripes. As one reviewer described it: "Smooth comfortable cotton, feels great, really nice fit, becoming cut, washes like a dream, no pilling. I can't ask for anything more." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2 A Silky Rayon Sweater With A Draped Cut Pastel by Vivienne Women's Long Sleeve Jersey Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made with a blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, this silky soft cardigan is another popular choice on Amazon, and for good reason.The long-sleeve cardigan drapes in the front, and the stretchy jersey knit fabric doesn't pill easily, according to reviewers. This pick comes in your choice of more than a dozen bright and neutral colors, making it easy to find one that fits your style. "I have purchased several of these jackets in a variety of colors," wrote one reviewer. "They are a great weight that I can wear year round. They are easy to care for. They [wash] up well, and don’t fade or pill. I highly recommend them." Available sizes: X-Large to 4X-Large

3 A Cotton-Linen Sweater That's Chic Yet Cozy cupcakes and cashmere Capelli Stripe Oversized Cardigan Amazon $75 See On Amazon This slouchy black and white striped sweater is designed with a cotton-linen blend — a mix of natural fibers that is more likely to resist pilling than synthetic blends. The loose-fitted, open-cut cardigan has oversized sleeves for an extra cozy feel, plus side slits for an extra touch of style. Pair it with your favorite jeans and boots for a more casual look or dress it up with a mini skirt for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small to Large

4 A Stretchy Tunic With Batwing Sleeves UGET Women's Oversized Baggy Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon With more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, this popular tunic sweater is soft, comfy, and ultra-fashionable. It's made with a mix of polyester and spandex that's breathable, stretchy, and durable. Plus, it has a loose fit with a high-low hemline that makes it work just as well with leggings as it does with your favorite pair of jeans. This tunic comes in a handful of color options as well as in a short-sleeve design. "I have washed this many times now with no pilling," wrote one fan. Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

5 An Extra Long Sweater With A Cowl Neck V28 Women's Knit Stretchable Long Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this extra long knit sweater is constructed with a cute cowl neckline and a long, tailored fit that makes it a fan favorite on the site. The sweater's viscose-nylon fabric is resistant to lint and pilling, according to reviewers, and the cable-knit pattern makes it look just as cozy as it feels. On top of all that, it comes in almost two dozen colors. Just note that it runs small so you may want to order a size or two up for a looser fit. One pleased reviewer wrote: "I was shocked at the amazing quality [...] I washed it once so far and it came out just fine. No pilling, no change to the color or softness of the sweater. I laid it flat to dry and do not plan on putting it in the dryer." Available sizes: 0-4 to 18-22

6 A Linen Cardigan That's Extra-Long And Flowy Anysize Soft Linen Cotton Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $63 See On Amazon Made with a soft blend of cotton and linen, the latter of which has natural anti-pilling properties, this flowy cardigan sweater offers a crisp style that continues to look like new, even after multiple washes. It has a heap collar that tapers off near the waist and a high-low hemline that scoops down in the back. Available in five classic colors, it's smooth, breathable, and exceptionally comfortable, according to fans. "Beautiful," wrote one reviewer. "Great fit, great cut, good color, good material." Available sizes: X-Small to 5X-Large

7 A Cashmere Pullover That's Outrageously Soft State Cashmere Essential Crewneck Sweater Amazon $110 See On Amazon Made with 100% Mongolian cashmere, this high-quality crewneck sweater is well-loved on Amazon, with many reviewers vouching that it's resistant to pilling. The lightweight sweater is soft and breathable, with fine, long-staple fibers and delicate ribbing. Choose from eight colors, including navy, red, and heather gray. According to one reviewer: "Good weight cashmere, well made, smooth fabric (not fluzzy) so it looks professional not casual. [...] So far it hasn't pilled." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

8 A Stylish Duster Cardigan That's Made With 95% Bamboo ReneeC Women's Bamboo Cardigan Duster Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Constructed with a blend of 95% bamboo and 5% spandex, this women's cardigan sweater has a soft, stretchy feel and holds up well over time. The duster-length sweater has a stylish draped hem and comes in 23 solid colors, including lilac, charcoal, and taupe (pictured above). "I love this sweater," wrote one fan. "It washes well (I hang to dry) and I can wear this in all seasons. Some people mentioned that the sleeves are long, which they are, but I love it. I put them over me hands when they are cold, but it's one of the things that I love about this sweater. Great sweater and it will hold up for quite a few years" Available sizes: Small to 5X-Large

9 A Medium-Weight Sweater That You Can Dress Up Or Down Woman Within Plus Size Boyfriend Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon This medium-weight women's sweater is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on your plans. It's made of 100% cotton, with oversized pockets and a hem that hits around the mid-thigh. Even better: it comes in a wide variety of solid colors and patterns. "This is so comfortable and easy to wear in my cold office," wrote one fan. "Love the fit and the look of it. I’ve gotten several compliments on it, and I intend to order a couple more in different colors." Available sizes: Medium to 6X-Large

10 A Cute Lantern-Sleeved Cardigan That's 100% Cotton QUALFORT Women's 100% Cotton Cardigan Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Another option made from 100% cotton, this oversized women's sweater features cute, chunky buttons and a cozy knit construction. Available in 14 color choices, it's soft, breathable, and extremely versatile. To keep this sweater looking it's best, you'll want to hand-wash and hang it to dry. One reviewer called it "the perfect chunky cardigan of my dreams." They added, "The arms are super long and have a nice drape around the wrists, and it basically feels like I'm walking around in a cozy blanket. It's not itchy which is what I was most worried about, and it's not too heavy. I would say it is the ideal late fall cardigan." Available sizes: Small to 3X-Large

11 An All-Cotton V-Neck That's Incredibly Cozy Daily Ritual 100% Cotton V-Neck Pullover Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Like other options on the list, this cute V-neck sweater is made of 100% cotton, making it soft and super breathable. The stylish, lightweight pullover is easy to dress up or down, with long sleeves and a ribbed V-neck cut. Plus, reviewers have vouched that it holds up well over time and doesn't pill. Get this pick in nine basic colors, including burgundy, charcoal, and olive. According to one happy reviewer: "These are my best finds for cotton v-neck sweaters on Amazon and I bought in several jewel tones. They wash up well. No pilling." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large