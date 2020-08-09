If you’ve already ticked leggings and lounge dresses off your list, sweat shorts are a logical next step in building your at-home wardrobe. The best sweat shorts are, above all, comfortable: They could be soft French terry or a thick and stretchy knit. What sweat shorts share in common is a relaxed fit that makes you actually look forward to slipping into them. And these days, you can pair them with a matching athleisure hoodie for a surprisingly sophisticated look.

Ideally, your shorts will also come equipped with pockets — but if a pair is cute enough then pockets might be worth forgoing in favor of scoring style points. If you’re looking for a pair of athletic sweat shorts you can wear to the gym, steer clear of cotton in favor of moisture-wicking polyester and mesh. If you want a good pair of sweat shorts for travel or vacation, opt for a loose pair in an upgraded style like faux linen with cuffs. They’ll read as polished but you can still wear them ultra-casually, like down to the pool — which is the kind of versatility you need when packing.

Those who are looking exclusively for loungewear can indulge in vintage throwback styles with piped trim or ultra-comfy patterned sweat shorts that were made for the “breakfast in bed” state of mind.

No matter how you plan on wearing them, make sure the sweat shorts you're eyeing have the inseam you want, whether that's an ultra-cheeky 2-inch inseam or a long, fully-covered Bermuda cut.

These nine pairs of sweat shorts were made for working out, staying in, and everything in between.

1 These Best-Selling Sweat Shorts With Pockets BALEAF Women's Jersey Cotton Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love these quality sweat shorts, made of thick, soft, cotton-spandex knit with a cozy brushed lining that's fully machine washable. A five-inch inseam offers just the right amount of length, while the sturdy elastic waist features a three-channel stitched matching drawstring. The mid-rise delivers comfy, all-day wear. "These shorts are perfect, and fit so comfortably. I really appreciate the quality and design," one fan reviewed, noting, "The pockets are roomy and well placed, including the back pocket." Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

2 Some Stylish Cotton Gym Shorts With A Rolled Hem icyzone Workout Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cute sweat shorts, with a three-inch inseam, look more elevated than basic pairs with a tailored yoke and rolled cuffs on the trim leg. The drawstring waist has a high-quality, three-channel stitch to keep the cord in place, and there are two front pockets deep enough for keys or lip balm. They’re made from a blend of cotton and polyester, with a soft French terry lining. No care instructions were specified, but they seem to wash and dry well according to reviews. "The quality is great. They're super comfortable and look good just lounging around the house, or with an outfit. I'm definitely getting another pair." Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3 These Chic Leopard Lounge Shorts Kafeimali Women's Casual Leopard Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These stylish lounge shorts are a fun option to have in rotation for days you're feeling extra but still want to be comfy. They feature a three-inch inseam, a high waist with a three-channel drawstring over the elastic waistband, and pockets. The finished seams, in the classic dolphin style, come with black piping. One reviewer noted, "They're drawstring, but can really be dressed up if you want to wear them that way." The cotton-polyester blend washes well, according to shoppers. One fan raved about the short's versatility: "These are solid enough to wear out for a night on the town and comfortable enough to lounge around the house." Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

4 These Cute Printed Sweat Shorts SweatyRocks Women's Workout Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cute nautical-inspired stripes, on-trend tie-dye, wearable florals, and tons of camouflage — take your pick with these comfy sweat shorts. They come in so many patterns and are made from a stretchy polyester/spandex blend with a short two- to three-inch inseam and wide drawstring waist (though no pockets). Shoppers dubbed these comfortable shorts perfect for around the house but some noted the drawstring was long on this pair (but easy to trim and knot to fit). "These are cute the draw string is more of a statement not just a nub under my shirt like other shorts," one reviewer noted. Another fan gushed, "Love the fact that there is no tight elastic at the waist!" Plus, they're machine washable on gentle for easy care. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 Some Sweat-Wicking Athletic Shorts For Active Days adidas Women’s Tastigo 19 Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sporty sweat shorts are made from a performance-grade recycled polyester fabric that wicks sweat away to keep you feeling dry. A breathable mesh lining promotes airflow so you cool down faster, while a looser leg (in a 5-inch inseam) ensures total range of motion whether you’re lapping the track or sprawled out on the couch. A hidden drawstring lets you adjust the fit without getting in your way during play. "I love these more for lounging around and basic workouts," one reviewer shared. "They are super comfy though and love that I have found shorts that actually fit my body (pear shape) and look good!" These shorts can be machine washed, but you'll want to line dry them for best results. However, they do not have pockets. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

6 These Retro Cheeky Sweat Shorts SweatyRocks Drawstring Workout Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of high-waisted sweat shorts is a cheeky vintage addition to your loungewear drawer. These are made from a comfy, breathable cotton blend with a thin drawstring waist. Although the exact inseam isn't listed, you can expect this pair to run short. Get this easygoing short in muted solids, pastel tie-dye, and even with embroidered patches. "Bought these for bed time shorts but they are cute enough to wear as regular shorts. They were exactly what I needed," one reviewer was pleased to note. Fans also report they hold up well in the wash, although they. do not come with pockets. Available colors: 43 Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

7 Some Bermuda Sweat Shorts For When You Want To Go All In EZRUN Women's Lounge Bermuda Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon A pair of Bermuda sweat shorts are comfy-casual, and can actually read quite polished if you pair with a matching sweatshirt and a statement shoe. Bermudas also keep you a little more covered and are almost impossible to ride up. (You'll also find a five-inch inseam listed here if you want something shorter.) Two slash pockets on the sides have enough room for a smartphone, and there’s a patch pocket on the back. The stretch elastic waist has a triple-channel drawstring that lies flat and blends in. "My favorite thing about these shorts is the wide waistband, it makes them really comfy. The fabric feels like good quality and the stitching seems strong," one shopper was pleased to note. Even better, there are no special washing instructions for this soft cotton/spandex blend. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 These On-Trend Dolphin Shorts In An AffordableTwo-Pack URATOT Cotton Sport Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cute budget sweat shorts are made from mostly cotton with a hint of polyester and come in coordinated sets that make it easy to stock your capsule. They have a thin elastic pull-on waist and a close fit — there's no room for pockets — with a cheeky, 2.5-inch inseam and contoured retro-style piping on the seams. "These shorts are great. I wear them to bed and they are so soft. The more you wash them the softer they get," one fan promised. To avoid shrinkage, you may way to line dry. For just $15 for a pack of two, they're hard to beat. Available colors: 46 Available sizes: Small – XX-Large